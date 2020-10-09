Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Singer Jack to represent Vietnam at MTV Europe Music Awards

11/10/2020    08:07 GMT+7

Young songwriter and singer Jack will be the representative of Vietnam at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) Best Southeast Asia Act 2020 event.

Young songwriter and singer Jack will be the representative of Viet Nam at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) Best Southeast Asia Act 2020.Photo courtesy of the artist

The 23-year-old singer will compete with singers Violette Wautier from Thailand, Benjamin Kheng from Singapore, Agnez Mo from Indonesia, and bands K-Clique Malaysia and Ben&Ben from the Philippines for the award.

The voting round for audiences for the EMA Southeast Asia Act is open from October 6 to November 3 through MTV EMA networks, including websites, Facebook and mobile apps.

The award ceremony will be held virtually on November 9.

Jack, whose real name is Trịnh Trần Phương Tuấn, became known a year ago with hits like Hồng Nhan (Beauty), Sóng Gió (Upheavals), Bạc Phận (Misfortune) and Việt Nam Tôi (My Việt Nam), which were co-performed with young songwriter and singer K-ICM.

The songs’ MVs have attracted hundreds of millions of views on YouTube.

Jack and K-ICM were honoured by Mnet Asian Music Awards as Best New Asian Artist Vietnam in 2019.

The duo broke up early this year, and both are building their own solo careers.

 

Jack has earned great success with his solo career.

His latest music video Hoa Hải Đường (Camellia) ranked No 1 on YouTube trending in Việt Nam 16 hours after its release, with 8.2 million views.

It has earned more than 63 million views since its release day on September 22.

The song is written by Jack and mixed by music producer DTAP, who has combined modern electronic music with national folk melodies.

Its music style is future bass combined with traditional music, while its lyrics are about the sorrow and nostalgia of a man who lost his lover.

The singer invited Khương Vũ to be the director of his futuristic MV.

On March 10, Jack released his first solo MV Being A Boy, which also ranked No 1 on YouTube trending in Việt Nam nine hours after its release, with 4.5 million views.

Being A Boy has attracted 135 million views. — VNS

 
 

