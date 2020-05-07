Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Singer spreads love and hope through charitable fund

 
 
07/05/2020    13:55 GMT+7

Singer Trong Tan is one of the nation’s top male vocalists, a leading singer of revolution-themed songs and a lecturer at the VN Academy of Music. 

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't stopped him launching a charity fund called Love from Artists to engage more artists nationwide in social works. He talks about the plan.

Singer spreads love and hope through charitable fund
Trong Tan.

Why did you launch the charitable fund?

Once, my family and I watched the news on TV together and heard about the 'rice ATM' in Hanoi. It’s a good idea to dispense rice and hope to needy people. My wife asked me where the rice ATMs are. Then my daughter asked my wife why she wanted to know and if she wanted to go there to get rice for our meals. We smiled and explained that we want to donate rice, actually. My daughter suggested establishing a similar machine. So, that’s how the idea of giving rice to poor people came to my mind.

I contacted my close friends who are famous singers in the patriotic music genre, Le Anh Dung, Luong Nguyet Anh, Luong Hai Yen, Dinh Hien Anh and Dang Duong. They encouraged me then we teamed up to buy rice and find needy people to give it to.

After a month, we have had 20 tonnes of rice and helped many people in Hanoi and neighbouring provinces. We asked other friends then the fund was founded as we want to go further and help not only people who have been impacted by the pandemic.

Can you tell us some more about your efforts?

We co-ordinated with local governments to reach people who are really in need. I believe the local authorities know best about the people in their region. For example, when we worked with Thanh Xuan District’s People’s Committee, local authorities made a list of poor households living in the district and sent invitations to them to get rice. It helped the gifts go to people who are really needy. They don’t need to line in a long queue to receive rice. That also prevented the spread of the virus as we didn’t make a crowd.

What impact has doing this charity work made on you and your friends?

It’s really meaningful work that we are eager to do. We are artists, the songs we sing can be compared to flowers that beautify life and entertain people. Due to the pandemic, we can’t perform anymore. But our work must still improve life and make people happier. Though the gift is not big, it’s still valuable because it comes to people when they are in need, it shows sharing and caring between people. I believe that’s the biggest value of the fund.

Last week, we went to Ba Vi Commune, 60km from the city centre, to help Dao ethnic people there. Normally they earn a living by growing and selling herbal medicines and go to the forest to collect the herbs. The lockdown stopped them from trading and entering the forest. So life became more difficult. Thanks to the local government, we reached 39 poor households in the region.

 

We were all moved to visit Nguyen Thi Nham, 43, a Dao woman living with her 12-year-old son. There is nothing valuable in their house, just a creaky bed, a cracked mirror and a torn blanket. We talked to her for a while and sympathised with her hardship. And there are many people like her out there. We want to help more and more.

How has the pandemic influenced your life?

Well, I can’t perform and go to the university. I still give lectures online, however, it’s not useful in teaching music.

Apart from this harm, I must admit that social distancing gave me a chance to stay with my family. I had more time to play with and talk to my children. We played music and sang together. It was valuable family time.

What do you have planned for the fund?

We have many more artists to get involved in the fund’s activities. Now we have diva Thanh Lam, singers Tuan Cuong, Dinh Hien Anh, Thanh Tam, Bui Le Man, Viet Hoan and Tan Minh.

We are planning to organise a live concert to raise money for the fund. It will be held soon when life returns to normality. We will not stop at giving rice for victims of the pandemic. We will maintain the fund to help other people throughout the country. VNS

Minh Thu

Up 200 local artists, doctors, and soldiers have participated in the freshly released music video for "Tự hào Việt Nam", known as “Proud of Vietnam” in English,

A range of local celebrities have joined forces to donate approximately VND25 billion, and thousands of necessities, in the fight against COVID-19 epidemic, and natural disasters that have hit the west of the country.

 
 

.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Manulife Danang International Marathon 2020 will be held on August 9 at the Bien Dong Park in Da Nang City.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Organisers have not confirmed dates to restart the national football premier league V-League 1, while the National Cup will be delayed for days.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

Museums in Vietnam will hold various activities to celebrate International Museum Day on May 18, following plans by the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

The central province of Khanh Hoa has approved a project on preserving and developing the value of the local intangible cultural heritage of Bai choi with a budget of VND6.7 billion VND (nearly 286,200 USD).

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) plans to kick off the national tournaments after about four months rest because of the COVID-19 pandemic, pending Government approval.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

Despite COVID-19, the VN national football team are still heading towards two important goals during the remaining months of 2020 – reaching the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifications 

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

ABS-CBN said it had been told it could still broadcast while waiting for its licence to be renewed.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

The suspension of all art performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused vast losses to theatres across the country and has forced cultural authorities to set up measures to help them get out of the situation.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/05/2020 

National striker Nguyen Cong Phuong will remain at HCM City until the end of the 2020 season.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/05/2020 

VTV Binh Dien Long An Volleyball Club have agreed to let their key spiker Tran Thi Thanh Thuy play for Denso Airybees for another season.

FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

Securing a berth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been a turning point in the sporting careers of Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu - the first Vietnamese archers to qualify for the world’s largest sporting event. ​

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/05/2020 

Colson Whitehead wins the fiction prize three years after winning for The Underground Railroad.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/05/2020 

Vietnamese Tran Tuan Viet picked up the top prize of US$1,000 for his image of Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in an online photo contest.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/05/2020 

The My Dinh National Stadium of Vietnam has been ranked among the top five stadiums throughout Southeast Asia in an article recently posted on the homepage of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/05/2020 

A writing contest is being held for people to express their love for Russia and its people. 

PHOTOSicon  04/05/2020 

White easter lily is considered Queen of April thanks to its elegant look. During its blooming season, many young Hanoian ladies go down the street to take lovely photoshoots with the flower.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/05/2020 

The song titled “Walking”, a co-compostion by Vietnamese-French pianist and zither artist Tri Nguyen and Canadian percussionist Graeme Drum won the World Beat Song title at the 18th Independent Music Awards (IMAs).

YOUR VIETNAMicon  04/05/2020 

Of the ethnic groups who live in Ha Giang province, the Giay are clustered mainly in Tat Nga hamlet, Meo Vac district. Recent socio-economic development has made their life easier but has not changed their traditional culture.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/05/2020 

The Philippines has announced the cancellation of the 2020 ASEAN Para Games due to a lack of funding stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnam Sports Administration.

VIDEOicon  04/05/2020 

Colourful kites in sparkling sunlight with a backdrop of blue sky is truly a sight to behold and exudes a certain serenity. Such stunning scenes are soothing and relaxing for people of all ages.

