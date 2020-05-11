Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
12/05/2020 14:59:17 (GMT +7)
Singers experiment with livestreaming shows

 
 
12/05/2020    13:46 GMT+7

Live-streaming performances are an alternative in times when the physical stage cannot open.

Tuan Hung recently organised a concert that streamed on his Facebook page. — Photo courtesy of nld.com.vn

Tuan Hung was the first singer to stream his live show via Facebook and charge VND250,000 (US$10.60) per viewer. The show aired on March 22 and attracted about 200 viewers.

Even though there was no significant gain in terms of revenue, Tuan Hung set an example that music streaming activities can be produced for show business activities.

Tuan Hung’s concert was created as a normal show in which audiences could enjoy his music and where Tuan Hung and his guest singer Quang Ha interacted with viewers watching the show.

He also held an in-depth discussion on 20 years of art experiences, another added value for the concert, even though it was done via livestream.

“Everything I did was just to pursue my passion. I am also glad to provide another small stream of income for my close singer friends during the pandemic,” Tuan Hung said.

Despite having no MC to lead the concert, Tuan Hung was able to introduce a well-rounded concert experience.

Many viewers wrote positive feedback about the show and said that it was worth their money.

“During the time of epidemic, it is great to enjoy music at home,” one viewer wrote.

To offer the best sound and image quality for his livestream, Tuan Hung invested in six high quality cameras and audio system, worth VND500 million.

 

The impromptu flow of songs surprised viewers when they saw Tuan Hung’s show.

New concept

Tuan Hung was aware that the concert would not be successful financially. However, he still decided to pull it off since he wanted to create a new concept and trend for music listeners.

Among many free streaming concerts, Tuan Hung was the pioneer to charge VND250,000 per person for each ticket.

Despite earning VND50 million after the first night, he considered it a success and hopes that he has successfully paved the way for future music shows to be done online.

Experts said that unlike offline concerts, the audience will place less emphasis on the scale of performance or perfectionism in production for online performances.

“The nature of livestream does not require perfect streaming quality or thorough preparation of the stage or costumes. The sound can close the gap between singers and viewers, and the emotional element of a livestream can be the star that steals the show,” composer Huy Tuan said.

“Music has always successfully had the mission to connect people regardless of language and distance barriers,” he added. VNS

Vietnamese celebs finds different ways to fight deadly virus

Enterprises and members of the public have teamed up with the Government to tackle the deadly novel coronavirus, and Vietnamese artists and influencers are also getting involved in the fight.  

Transgender singer’s MV reaches 18.6 million hits on YouTube

Transgender singer Huong Giang’s latest music video (MV) has attracted more than 18.6 million views on YouTube, with other hits gaining fame as well.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese Grandmaster Liem to compete at online Steinitz Memorial contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnamese Grandmaster Le Quang Liem will participate at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Online Steinitz Memorial tournament on May 15-17.

Khanh Hoa starts project to preserve folk art
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Authorities in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa have approved a project to preserve and promote the values of bài chòi (folk singing) in the province.

Hanoi scheduled to host Golden Kite Awards on May 12
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

After being postponed several times due to COVID-19, the 2019 Golden Kite Awards are finally set to get underway in Hanoi on May 12.

Defender Hau’s Heerenveen contract to be discussed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Doan Van Hau and SC Heerenveen have made headlines in local media after the Dutch football club reported they wanted to extend the player's contract.

Cai luong needs state support
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Cải lương tuồng cổ (a form of Vietnamese reformed folk opera) is in need of state support as it faces a severe shortage of human resources, according to Người Lao Động (Labourer) newspaper.

Multi-tasker: HCM City man can fly four kites at a time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Pham Van Tam in Binh Tan District, HCM City is taking a traditional Vietnamese activity of kite flying to new heights by flying four of them at the same time.

Vietnamese photographer wins #Spring2020 contest for best photo
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/05/2020 

Local photographer @quytran has been named as the overall winner of the #Spring2020 contest which sets out to discover the world’s best photo, as launched by the Agora app.

HTV Cycling Tournament ready to commence on May 19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/05/2020 

The 32nd version of the annual Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) Cycling Tournament is due to get underway on May 19 to commemorate the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh.

Vietnamese midfielder in Fox Sports poll for Asian Front Three
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/05/2020 

Vietnamese football star Nguyen Quang Hai has been listed as one of nine nominees for Asian Front Three by the prestigious sport website Fox Sports Asia.

Hospital holds beauty contest for thalassemia patients
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

A 38-kilo woman has won the first Thalassemia Beauty Contest in Vietnam held by the National Institute Of Haematology & Blood Transfusion and the Vietnam Thalassemia Association.

Sai Gon to set up Japanese-style football academy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

V.League 1 side Sai Gon FC have signed a deal to work with Tokyo FC of J.League to set up a football academy in Vietnam.

Quang Hai’s goal one of 2019’s best five left-foot finishes
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

A goal by Nguyen Quang Hai at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup has been selected as one of the five best left foot finishes by the organisers.

Historic photos of Hai Phong City displayed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

An exhibition of photos and paintings opened on Thursday at the Centre for Information, Exhibition and Cinema in Hai Phong City. 

Children football championship set to kick off
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

The National Children Football Championships will be held in July and August, according to organisers the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and Nhi Đồng (Children) Newspaper.

Cultural activities held in Hanoi to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

Rare objects and documents associated with President Ho Chi Minh have been put on public display for the first time at the Ho Chi Minh Museum.

VN national volleyball championships to begin next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

The National Volleyball Championships have been rescheduled after the easing of the social distancing and reintroduction of sport.

Incense-making craft of the Nung An
YOUR VIETNAMicon  09/05/2020 

For many generations the Nung An ethnic minority of Phja Thap hamlet have been making incense sticks from natural materials.

Cinemas gear up to re-open from May 9
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/05/2020 

After being suspended for a long period of time due to the threat from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), cinemas across the country are poised to resume operation from May 9.

18 Vietnamese referees come up to FIFA standards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/05/2020 

After developing the standard of its officials in recent times, there are currently 18 Vietnamese referees who meet FIFA standards, with the nation only behind Malaysia and Thailand in Southeast Asian who have 20 and 26 referees, respectively.

Film week celebrates President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/05/2020 

A film week celebrating President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday (May 19, 1890 -2020) will take place from May 19 to 26, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on May 8.

More News
. Latest news

