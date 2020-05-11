Singers experiment with livestreaming shows

Live-streaming performances are an alternative in times when the physical stage cannot open.

Tuan Hung recently organised a concert that streamed on his Facebook page. — Photo courtesy of nld.com.vn

Tuan Hung was the first singer to stream his live show via Facebook and charge VND250,000 (US$10.60) per viewer. The show aired on March 22 and attracted about 200 viewers.

Even though there was no significant gain in terms of revenue, Tuan Hung set an example that music streaming activities can be produced for show business activities.

Tuan Hung’s concert was created as a normal show in which audiences could enjoy his music and where Tuan Hung and his guest singer Quang Ha interacted with viewers watching the show.

He also held an in-depth discussion on 20 years of art experiences, another added value for the concert, even though it was done via livestream.

“Everything I did was just to pursue my passion. I am also glad to provide another small stream of income for my close singer friends during the pandemic,” Tuan Hung said.

Despite having no MC to lead the concert, Tuan Hung was able to introduce a well-rounded concert experience.

Many viewers wrote positive feedback about the show and said that it was worth their money.

“During the time of epidemic, it is great to enjoy music at home,” one viewer wrote.

To offer the best sound and image quality for his livestream, Tuan Hung invested in six high quality cameras and audio system, worth VND500 million.

The impromptu flow of songs surprised viewers when they saw Tuan Hung’s show.

New concept

Tuan Hung was aware that the concert would not be successful financially. However, he still decided to pull it off since he wanted to create a new concept and trend for music listeners.

Among many free streaming concerts, Tuan Hung was the pioneer to charge VND250,000 per person for each ticket.

Despite earning VND50 million after the first night, he considered it a success and hopes that he has successfully paved the way for future music shows to be done online.

Experts said that unlike offline concerts, the audience will place less emphasis on the scale of performance or perfectionism in production for online performances.

“The nature of livestream does not require perfect streaming quality or thorough preparation of the stage or costumes. The sound can close the gap between singers and viewers, and the emotional element of a livestream can be the star that steals the show,” composer Huy Tuan said.

“Music has always successfully had the mission to connect people regardless of language and distance barriers,” he added. VNS

