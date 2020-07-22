Singing contest to find new musical talents

Hanoi Singing Contest 2020 will kick off on August 10 to find new talents for professional music, celebrating 66 years of liberation of the capital city and the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long – Hanoi.

Singer Cat Tien performs on stage. She was the winner of the last contest. — Photo courtesy of the artist

The biennial contest aims to find and nurture young talents in singing. It’s a long-standing contest with high quality among the contestants and jury board. Many famous singers developed their careers after winning the contest, such as diva Hong Nhung (winner of the contest in 1987), My Linh (winner in 1993), Trong Tan (winner in 1997) and Tung Duong (winner in 2003).

MUSICAL MARMITE: Tung Duong's voice is loved by many and detested by some. But his talent has been recognised by all. Photo courtesy of the artist

It’s considered as a launchpad for young artists because it’s one of the oldest singing contests of the country, according to To Van Dong, director of the Hanoi Department of Culture.

“This year, due to COVID-19, many singing contests will be postponed such as The Voice and Vietnam Idol, so it’s no doubt that Hanoi Singing Contest will draw more entrants than ever,” he said.

The previous contest in 2018 attracted more than 600 contestants. Singer Cat Tien was named as the winner.

The jury board includes composer Truong Ngoc Ninh, chairman of the Hanoi Music Association; composers Xuan Phuong and Giang Son; musician Huy Tuan; singers Tan Minh, Trong Tan, Duong Hoang Yen and journalist Ngo Ba Luc.

The qualifying round will run between August 10-15. The semi-final round will be held on September 18-20 in which shortlisted contestants will receive support from mentors and experts to improve their singing and performing style.

The final night will take place on October 7 in Hanoi and will be broadcast live on Hanoi Television.

“All the rounds will be held in a professional and serious way but put no pressure on contestants. We focus on finding new talents and young artists who have a passion for singing, so we will create good conditions for them,” said journalist Luc.

Strictly applicable for Vietnamese nationals only, the contest over the years has detected future stars of the entertainment world, some of the country’s top artists including My Linh, Trong Tan and Tung Duong. VNS

Singing contest to help preserve Vietnamese language worldwide The final round of a singing contest for Vietnamese people around the world will be held on September 12-15 in Warsaw, Poland.