Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/07/2020 09:43:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Singing contest to find new musical talents

23/07/2020    08:37 GMT+7

Hanoi Singing Contest 2020 will kick off on August 10 to find new talents for professional music, celebrating 66 years of liberation of the capital city and the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long – Hanoi.

Singing contest to find new musical talents
Singer Cat Tien performs on stage. She was the winner of the last contest. — Photo courtesy of the artist

The biennial contest aims to find and nurture young talents in singing. It’s a long-standing contest with high quality among the contestants and jury board. Many famous singers developed their careers after winning the contest, such as diva Hong Nhung (winner of the contest in 1987), My Linh (winner in 1993), Trong Tan (winner in 1997) and Tung Duong (winner in 2003). 

Singing contest to find new musical talents
MUSICAL MARMITE: Tung Duong's voice is loved by many and detested by some. But his talent has been recognised by all. Photo courtesy of the artist

It’s considered as a launchpad for young artists because it’s one of the oldest singing contests of the country, according to To Van Dong, director of the Hanoi Department of Culture.

“This year, due to COVID-19, many singing contests will be postponed such as The Voice and Vietnam Idol, so it’s no doubt that Hanoi Singing Contest will draw more entrants than ever,” he said.

The previous contest in 2018 attracted more than 600 contestants. Singer Cat Tien was named as the winner.

The jury board includes composer Truong Ngoc Ninh, chairman of the Hanoi Music Association; composers Xuan Phuong and Giang Son; musician Huy Tuan; singers Tan Minh, Trong Tan, Duong Hoang Yen and journalist Ngo Ba Luc.

 

The qualifying round will run between August 10-15. The semi-final round will be held on September 18-20 in which shortlisted contestants will receive support from mentors and experts to improve their singing and performing style.

The final night will take place on October 7 in Hanoi and will be broadcast live on Hanoi Television.

“All the rounds will be held in a professional and serious way but put no pressure on contestants. We focus on finding new talents and young artists who have a passion for singing, so we will create good conditions for them,” said journalist Luc. 

Strictly applicable for Vietnamese nationals only, the contest over the years has detected future stars of the entertainment world, some of the country’s top artists including My Linh, Trong Tan and Tung Duong. VNS

Singing contest to help preserve Vietnamese language worldwide

Singing contest to help preserve Vietnamese language worldwide

The final round of a singing contest for Vietnamese people around the world will be held on September 12-15 in Warsaw, Poland.

Malaysian singer wins ASEAN+3 pop singing contest in Quang Ninh

Malaysian singer wins ASEAN+3 pop singing contest in Quang Ninh

Rosario Ninih Chamini Bianis from Malaysia won the first prize at the ASEAN+3 pop singing contest, which wrapped up in the northern province of Quang Ninh on July 28.  

 
 

Other News

.
Paintings on lotus leaves
Paintings on lotus leaves
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

The lotus plant is very spiritual and loved by Vietnamese people from all walks of life.

Hanoi exhibition shows multiple faces of life
Hanoi exhibition shows multiple faces of life
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

Da Dien (Polyhedra), an exhibition gathering emerging artists of Vietnamese contemporary art has just been kicked off in Hanoi.

Da Nang International Marathon to return next month
Da Nang International Marathon to return next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

The 2020 Manulife Da Nang International Marathon will return to the central coastal city from August 7 to 9, with the message “Vietnam Can”.

Sai Gon FC sign young striker Nguyen Hoang of PVF
Sai Gon FC sign young striker Nguyen Hoang of PVF
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

Surprise V.League 1 leader Sai Gon FC have strengthened their squad with the loan signing of 18-year-old striker Vo Nguyen Hoang from the PVF (Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent Football Training Centre).

Online meeting discusses preparations for SEA Games 31
Online meeting discusses preparations for SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) is convening a virtual meeting on July 21 and 22 to review Vietnam’s preparations for hosting the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) next year.

Websites showing free movies without copyright persist
Websites showing free movies without copyright persist
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

The effort to block websites providing noncopyrighted movies has brought initial success, but after one website ‘dies’, another website often arises.

Opening time for Hue Festival 2020 adjusted
Opening time for Hue Festival 2020 adjusted
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Hue Festival 2020 will open on August 26 this year, two days earlier than the previously-decided date of August 28, the festival organising board said on July 21.

“Light Gate” wins first prize in “Kilometre Zero landmark” design contest
“Light Gate” wins first prize in “Kilometre Zero landmark” design contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

 “Light Gate” by Pham Trung Hieu, Pham Thai Binh, Vu Binh Minh, Pham Huy Dong and Nguyen Dang Hai from Hanoi won the first prize in a contest to design the “Kilometre Zero landmark” - 

Vietnam’s culture, coastal life impresses Russian audience
Vietnam’s culture, coastal life impresses Russian audience
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  22 giờ trước 

A photo exhibition themed ‘travelling Vietnam through photos’ opened in Moscow on July 21, introducing the charm of the Southeast Asian nation with a focus on culture and coastal life to Russian audience.

Beauty queens gather for fashion show by designer Hoang Hai
Beauty queens gather for fashion show by designer Hoang Hai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

A large number of beauty queens took part in a fashion show recently held by renowned designer Hoang Hai to mark the return of the fashion industry in the post COVID-19 period.

Design contest seeks regenerated products
Design contest seeks regenerated products
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

The Designed by Vietnamese contest with the theme of 'Regeneration' for designers nationwide is now calling for applications until the end of August 28.

Several sports dropped from upcoming SEA Games 31 schedule
Several sports dropped from upcoming SEA Games 31 schedule
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

Up to 20 sports will not take place during the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games which Vietnam is scheduled to host next year, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Vitality of Vietnamese ancient costumes
Vitality of Vietnamese ancient costumes
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

Designer Nguyen Duc Loc has been in love with ancient Vietnamese costumes for a long time. He has devoted much effort to restoring and introducing the traditional beauty of these costumes to the public, especially to the younger generations.

Trang wins national table tennis champs
Trang wins national table tennis champs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

Mai Hoang My Trang triumphed in the 38th National Table Tennis Championships which concluded in HCM City over the weekend.

Children’s book fair opens at HCMC book street
Children’s book fair opens at HCMC book street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

The second HCM City Book Fair for Children to promote the habit of reading among young people is being held on HCM City's Pedestrian Book Street till July 26.

Exploring the shapes of sound
Exploring the shapes of sound
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

Having performed in countries such as Russia, Poland, Germany, Norway, Italy, the UK and the US, critically-acclaimed pianist Nguyen Bich Tra has been described as “sophisticated and unique” (Rheinpfalz Zeitung)

HCM City history museum launches tuong performances
HCM City history museum launches tuong performances
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

A new art programme offering tuong or hat boi (classical drama) has just been launched at the HCM City Museum of History as part of the museum’s efforts to introduce Vietnamese culture and theatre to visitors.

Three on three basketball hits central Hanoi
Three on three basketball hits central Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/07/2020 

If the legendary founder of Hanoi King Ly Thai To didn’t know how to crossover his opponent, step back and drill a three-pointer before this weekend, he does now.

Theatre offers drama training for children in summer
Theatre offers drama training for children in summer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/07/2020 

Children in HCM City are encouraged to join training courses in performance skills launched by the Small Theatre, a leading private theatre, this summer. 

Colourful costumes of ethnic groups in northern Vietnam
Colourful costumes of ethnic groups in northern Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/07/2020 

The northern province of Lao Cai is home to a large number of culturally rich and diverse ethnic minorities groups. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 