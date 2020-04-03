Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/04/2020 11:48:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Sketches depict quarantine life vividly

 
 
06/04/2020    11:34 GMT+7

A series of sketches by overseas Vietnamese student Tang Quang has been viewed thousands of times a few days after he shared them on his Facebook page.

    Food Delivery.

    "Every morning, soldiers have to bring food, water and other necessities going up five storeys to each room. One storey includes 11 rooms and one room has three to eight persons. It is easy to calculate the weight. Just looking at it feels like hard work. But everyone is always enthusiastic, thoughtful and keeps smiling," Quang wrote under the sketch entitled Phân Phối Hàng Hóa (Food Delivery). 

    Two five-storey buidings after oneday dischargea mountain of garbage. The soldiers in the quarantine area clean up quickly.

    Quang studies MA Design Management at the University of the Arts London. He returned to Viet Nam on March 17 and was quarantined at ​​the Military School Zone 7, District 12, HCM City. He has since left quarantine.

    In his spare time in the isolation area, he sketched 16 drawings depicting life in quarantine, using colour pencils, watercolour paints and two pens for sketching. 

    Daily check.

    "I have gone to a quarantine area like this. I also saw soldiers and health workers work quietly," said artist La Thế Đại. "On the benches or in a hidden corner under the shade of trees, there are a few people reading books. When the afternoon comes, everyone will play sports.

    "These sketches remind me of those images. They are rustic but remind viewers thinking and sharing the difficult but meaningful days of isolated people."

    Architect Đặng Tố Anh from Lisa May Home said she wanted to say thank Quang for the sketches.

    "The strokes must be by an architect because it always has perspective," said Anh. "These sketches are moving. Thanks for sharing."

    Daily timetableof a male student in the quarantinearea.

    "The series is beautiful," Trần Thị Thanh Hiền, from District 2, HCM City said. "I am touched to see health workers and soldiers in scrubs. This is meaningful to the people on the frontline."

    Other sketches depict lunchtime, cleaning in the early morning and daily activities.

    House cleaning.

     

    "They are amazing drawings that I have seen. Thank you for drawing me a very nice picture," read a post by Huỳnh Dương, a soldier serving in the quarantine area. 

    Portraitof soldier Huỳnh Dương.

    Quang shared that before returning to Việt Nam he was afraid to be quarantined, but came away from the experience grateful.

    Overseas Vietnamese female students in the quarantinearea.

    "Although the Government has popularised well about the safety and comfort of the quarantine area I still saw many negative messages," he wrote. "I feel blessed to be in the quarantine centre at the Military School Zone 7."

    "When I was in London I worked until night from Monday and Friday and taught drawing at the weekend. I know the value of money so I feel grateful and respect what I have."

    A typical quarantine evening.

    Student Nguyen Phan returned to Viet Nam from Spain and ended up in the same quarantine camp as Quang. She finished her 14-day quarantine on March 30. 

    Thinking for a start-up.

    "If someone asked me what I am appreciated the most right now, I think it would absolutely be the fact that I am Vietnamese," she shared on Facebook on her last day in quarantine. 

    A student from Germany exercises.

    A humorous sketch by Quang. Photos from the Facebook of Tăng Quang

    "And then silently from days to days, from the first floor to the fifth floor, from room 1 to room 512, from block A to block B, food is delivered and carried around by these soldiers. Biggest applause to these men!" Phan wrote to thank the soldiers. - VNS

    Isolation in COVID-19 fight brought to life through sketches

    Isolation in COVID-19 fight brought to life through sketches

    Over 400 drawings created by 50 members of the Urban Sketchers Hanoi group are on display marking the current 14-day social distancing policy aimed at combating the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

     
     

    Other News

    .
    Sports people say ‘Thank you’ to medical staff in COVID-19 battle
    Sports people say ‘Thank you’ to medical staff in COVID-19 battle
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  0 giờ trước 

    Many athletes, coaches and people involved in sport have joined the ‘Thank you’ charity drive to support medical staff who are fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Hanoi FC aiming to give coronavirus a kicking
    Hanoi FC aiming to give coronavirus a kicking
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  0 giờ trước 

    V.League 1 defending champion Hanoi FC have organised the 'Strong Vietnam Online' programme to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Recent performances of Vietnamese beauties at Miss World’s Dances of World
    Recent performances of Vietnamese beauties at Miss World’s Dances of World
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

    My Linh, Tieu Vy, and Thuy Linh are among the Vietnamese competitors who managed to impress international audiences whilst competing in some of the recent versions of the Dances of the World segment in the Miss World pageant.

    Nam Dinh FC hire German fitness coach
    Nam Dinh FC hire German fitness coach
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

    V.League 1 side DNH Nam Dinh have recently hired German fitness coach Nils  Haccke.

    VN publishers give free e-books to readers
    VN publishers give free e-books to readers
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

    Vietnamese publishing houses are offering free e-books to entertain their readers over the long break.

    Overseas Vietnamese preserve traditional culture
    Overseas Vietnamese preserve traditional culture
    VIETNAM & WORLDicon  4 giờ trước 

    Vietnamese people, no matter where they live, always turn their heart to the homeland.

    Runners overcome challenges amid COVID-19
    Runners overcome challenges amid COVID-19
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

     Nguyen Dat is no stranger to marathons, but the one he just completed was something special.

    Online exhibition commemorates late composer Trinh Cong Son
    Online exhibition commemorates late composer Trinh Cong Son
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

    A painting exhibition about the late composer Trinh Cong Son has been released online to commemorate the 19th death anniversary of the artist this week.

    Music video calls people to stay home
    Music video calls people to stay home
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

    Singer AMEE has released a new music video titled Sao Anh Chưa Về Nhà (Happy at Home) to call people to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown
    Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

    Funke Akindele recently appeared in a public health video to raise awareness about coronavirus.

    Companies design programs to support customers during social distancing period
    Companies design programs to support customers during social distancing period
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

    After days of working from home and implementing social distancing, Khanh An, a young woman in HCM City, has been able to sustain her interests.

    Vietnam wins gold medals at In't photo contest
    Vietnam wins gold medals at In't photo contest
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

    Photographer Vu Duy Thong won two gold medals at the International Exhibition of Art Photography Contrast 2020 in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    National football stars donate to fight COVID-19
    National football stars donate to fight COVID-19
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

    Some of the country’s most famous footballers have come together to give money to a support fund to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

    Isolation in COVID-19 fight brought to life through sketches
    Isolation in COVID-19 fight brought to life through sketches
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

    Over 400 drawings created by 50 members of the Urban Sketchers Hanoi group are on display marking the current 14-day social distancing policy aimed at combating the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

    Goalie keeps amazing AFC Champions League goalscoring record
    Goalie keeps amazing AFC Champions League goalscoring record
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/04/2020 

    Despite being played annually for the last 20 years, the incredible record of being the only goalkeeper to score in the history of the AFC Champions League achieved by Phan Van Santos, a retired naturalised Vietnamese goalkeeper, stands to this day.

    American singer releases folk song in fight against COVID-19
    American singer releases folk song in fight against COVID-19
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/04/2020 

    Popular American singer Kyo York has unveiled his own version of the northern folk song Trong Com, known as the Cylindrical Drum in English, in which he sings in both English and Vietnamese

    Artist actively responds to COVID-19
    Artist actively responds to COVID-19
    VIDEOicon  05/04/2020 

    Since it launched a painting competition in Mid-March artists to create posters to promote preventive actions against COVID-19, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has received enthusiastic responses from 23 artists. 

    Two Vietnamese among Top 10 ASEAN goal scorers in AFC Cup
    Two Vietnamese among Top 10 ASEAN goal scorers in AFC Cup
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/04/2020 

    The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has named Vietnamese strikers Nguyen Van Quyet and Huynh Kesley Alves in the Top 10 all-time ASEAN goal scorers in the AFC Cup.

    Football star Quang Hai selected to join #BreakTheChain campaign
    Football star Quang Hai selected to join #BreakTheChain campaign
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/04/2020 

    The Asian Football Federation (AFC) has chosen Vietnamese football star Nguyen Quang Hai to take part in the #BreakTheChain global campaign which aims to raise public awareness about basic preventive measures against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

    Asian website unveils top 5 Vietnamese football prospects
    Asian website unveils top 5 Vietnamese football prospects
    ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/04/2020 

    Renowned Asian sports website Sports442 has published an article detailing a number of leading young Vietnamese talents who may go on to have an impact on the national football team in the future.

    More News
    . Latest news

    © Copyright of VietNamNet Global

    Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

     
     
     
    Leave your comment on an article

    OR QUICK LOGIN

    Have you account ? Register  now.
     
     
     