Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/05/2020 20:29:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Sketches depicting quarantine life to be released in book

 
 
14/05/2020    20:22 GMT+7

A bilingual Vietnamese-English book that features sketches portraying 14-days of centralised quarantine to prevent the virus spread with comments from its author will be published by Phu Nu (Women) Publishing House at the end of May.

Sketches depicting quarantine life to be released in book
The cover of the book Con Đã Về Nhà (I’m Home) that features sketches portraying 14-days of centralised quarantine to prevent the virus spread of author Tang Quang. — Photo Tang Quang Facebook

The sketch collection, entitled Con Đã Về Nhà (I’m Home), is resulted from the real experience of young architect Nguyễn Tăng Quang after he came back from England and had to be placed in centralised quarantine at the Military School Zone 7 in HCM City.

Initially, a part of the collection was published on Quang’s personal Facebook, receiving over 40,000 likes and shares. It became instantly viral not only in Việt Nam but also around the world.

According to Women Publishing House, besides vividly revealing an unforgettable reality of the world on struggling against the fatal virus, the book is also expected to thank the doctors and the soldiers on the frontline or in the quarantine zones.

At the same time, the money raised from its sales will help support disadvantaged women affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sketches depicting quarantine life to be released in book
A sketch in the book Con Đã Về Nhà (I’m Home) by Tang Quang.

“First of all, I would like to thank everyone for your interest and affection for the sketches I drew at the Military School Zone 7,” wrote Quang on his Facebook.

“Honestly, I do not intend to continue with the next part of the story, because by the time I shared its first part on social media, I had only four days left to finish my quarantine time. However, the drawings created a little fun for everyone in the quarantine centre and the doctors have also asked me to create more paintings,” he continued.

Intentionally drawing for light relief, Quang was pretty free and comfortable to approach the topic. His first sketches capture the entertaining and humorous moments at the centre or the eagerness of the quarantiners preparing to come back home.

“They are real scenes and emotions. The humour and entertaining element is also integrated into the drawings as it is part of my personality, but its details are based on the truth. Though there are some exaggerations, they are mainly for fun. I presented all of my previous drawings to the Military School Zone 7 and the characters,” Quang said.

 

After accepting the invitation to work on a book with Women Publishing House, he started to draw day and night to change the observation angle, refine the content and re-connect the storyline. However, some sketches have to be made according to recalls or imagination as the memories have passed.

“So on this trip back to Vietnam, apart from the huge debt from air fares and rent in the UK, I was fortunate to have such a spiritual gift. The book is the days-and-nights efforts of many individuals, from editors to the community of Vietnamese students overseas who have worked together on its content, translation and illustrations,” the architect wrote on his Facebook page.

“I was first moved by the reality as well as the author’s talent and interesting personality revealed through sketches and comments,” said Dr. Bui Tran Phuong, the rector of Hoa Sen University.

“Sharing Quang’s sketches on Facebook after thanking the author, I want to sincerely thank the university for helping to improve his expertise and his family for nurturing his personality,” she added.

Phuong herself has also been through a 14-day COVID-19 quarantine in an army camp, so she said that Quang’s experience and expressions were completely authentic and familiar to everyone.

Quang studies MA Design Management at the University of the Arts London. He has been involved in designing many cultural, educational and resort projects in both Vietnam and other countries like Singapore and Australia. He also works in the field of community art consultancy, skill development and art event organisations.

He returned to Vietnam on March 17 and was quarantined at ​​the Military School Zone 7, District 12, HCM City. He has since left quarantine.

In his spare time in the isolation area, he sketched 16 drawings depicting life in quarantine, using colour pencils, watercolour paints and two pens for sketching.  VNS

Sketches depict quarantine life vividly

Sketches depict quarantine life vividly

A series of sketches by overseas Vietnamese student Tang Quang has been viewed thousands of times a few days after he shared them on his Facebook page.

Isolation in COVID-19 fight brought to life through sketches

Isolation in COVID-19 fight brought to life through sketches

Over 400 drawings created by 50 members of the Urban Sketchers Hanoi group are on display marking the current 14-day social distancing policy aimed at combating the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese designer debuts first COVID-19 fashion collection
Vietnamese designer debuts first COVID-19 fashion collection
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Designer Chung Thanh Phong has introduced a fresh collection with the theme of “Save Yourself”, sending a message that it is the responsibility of each individual to know how to best protect their own health in the fight against coronavirus.

Miss Vietnam Tourism to be held in 2020
Miss Vietnam Tourism to be held in 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Miss Vietnam Tourism Beauty Contest will be held for the second time this year with hopes that it will help boost the tourism industry which has been badly affected by Covid-19 outbreak.

Top 10 goal scorers in V.League 1 history
Top 10 goal scorers in V.League 1 history
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Le Huynh Duc, Le Cong Vinh, and Nguyen Van Quyet are among the leading goal scorers in the history of the V.League 1, the top tier of Vietnamese football, according to the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company.

Miss Vietnam 2020 gets underway amid great fanfare
Miss Vietnam 2020 gets underway amid great fanfare
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

A press conference held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 13 marked the start of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant, with the event seeing an announcement that the winner will receive a crown and a cash prize worth VND500 million.

Housewife shows off artistic gowns made from vegetables
Housewife shows off artistic gowns made from vegetables
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese housewife has displayed a series of skillfully crafted gowns which have been created using ordinary vegetables found in most kitchens. Let’s take a closer look at some of the gorgeous gowns depicted in her artworks:

Harry Potter at Home read by stars from friends of the Wizarding World and beyond
Harry Potter at Home read by stars from friends of the Wizarding World and beyond
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

The latest exciting new addition to Harry Potter At Home, the collection of free initiatives designed to help bring the magic of Harry Potter to children, parents and carers, has been announced.

V.League to resume on June 5
V.League to resume on June 5
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

The 2020 LS V.League is scheduled to return on June 5 after nearly three months of suspension due to complexities stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, revealed the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on May 13.

Time to book an appointment at this free ATM
Time to book an appointment at this free ATM
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

A free book ATM has been installed at a Hanoi bookstore and its creators hope it will give people who can’t afford to buy books the chance to read more.  

Time to focus on conceptual photography, says critic
Time to focus on conceptual photography, says critic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnamese photographers have won international prizes in various categories, but conceptual photography still seems to be untapped ground for local snappers. 

Young photographer tells touching stories about disadvantaged kids
Young photographer tells touching stories about disadvantaged kids
VIDEOicon  13 giờ trước 

Each person has their own dream. While many devote their time to advancing their career, Dinh Chi Trung has spent two years travelling around Vietnam to share stories about Vietnamese children.

Family drama wins big at Golden Kite Awards
Family drama wins big at Golden Kite Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/05/2020 

Về Nhà Đi Con (Come Home, My Dear) directed by Meritorious Artist Nguyen Danh Dung has won the Golden Kite Award at the category of Best TV Series.

Dong Thap players banned for match-fixing
Dong Thap players banned for match-fixing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/05/2020 

Eleven young players of Dong Thap have been disciplined for match-fixing in the 2019 National U21 Championship.

VN Football Federation to decide V.League 1’s future today
VN Football Federation to decide V.League 1’s future today
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/05/2020 

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) will hold a meeting today to decide the fate of the 2020 V.League 1 season that has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mekong Delta Marathon Hau Giang 2020 slated for August
Mekong Delta Marathon Hau Giang 2020 slated for August
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/05/2020 

The Mekong Delta Marathon Hau Giang 2020 is scheduled to take place in late August with runners at home and abroad taking part.

Hue moves historical museum to new spot
Hue moves historical museum to new spot
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/05/2020 

The removal of 33,000 items and objects at the Hue Historical Museum has begun recently, in preparation for the site's new location on Dien Bien Phu Street.

Vietnamese preschool among top architectures: Guardian
Vietnamese preschool among top architectures: Guardian
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/05/2020 

A preschool project in the northern province of Son La has just been listed among the top 10 new architecture projects in the Art & Design column in UK-based newspaper The Guardian.

Art exchange celebrates Ho Chi Minh's birthday
Art exchange celebrates Ho Chi Minh's birthday
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/05/2020 

To celebrate President Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday (May 19, 1890 - 2020), an art exchange programme themed "Ho Chi Minh - Journey of Desires 2020” was held in Hanoi on May 12.

Vietnamese teens spread love for music idol
Vietnamese teens spread love for music idol
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/05/2020 

American teenage singer Billie Eilish has stolen the hearts of young people around the world, and Vietnamese teenagers are no exception.

Goalie Tien Anh: An obsession called Sasi Kumar
Goalie Tien Anh: An obsession called Sasi Kumar
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/05/2020 

Goalie Tran Tien Anh is remembered by most fans for his error that led to the Vietnamese national team's loss to Singapore in the 1998 Tiger Cup (now AFF Cup) final.

Exhibition displays artworks by amateur artists
Exhibition displays artworks by amateur artists
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/05/2020 

A new exhibition, entitled Who I Am, features works by amateur artists from the Green Art Centre.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 