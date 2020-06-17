Sketches showing different aspects of life on display

An exhibition of more than 100 sketches opened yesterday in Hanoi giving a new perspective on sketching.

A sketch by Duong Tuan

With the title Sketch+, the exhibition features sketches which meet the standards of a completed artwork though they were created in a short time with several strokes.

The exhibition gathers nine artists at different ages, namely Chu Thao, Doan Hoang Lam, Duong Tuan, Khong Do Duy, Hai Kien, Nguyen Minh Tu, Doan Duc Hung, Trinh Que Anh and Nguyen Minh, and collector Phong Le who owns many sketches by late artist Luu Cong Nhan.

Still Life by Nguyen Minh Portrait by Doan Hoang Lam

“Sketches are considered the first version of completed works of art, the material and foundation to build the artworks,” said painter Nguyen Minh.

“However, sketches also reflect the precious moment and inspiration of the artists. They can be artworks if they meet criteria of fine arts in structure, colours, idea and emotion.”

In various materials such as water colours, Chinese ink, acrylic on canvas, oil on canvas, mixed media on cardboard boxes and old newspaper, the sketches at the exhibition reflect the improvisation and creativity of the artists. They depict various themes such as nude art, still life, portrait, street life and landscape.

Truong Son Forest by Chu Thao

The exhibition also showcases sketches of soldiers on Truong Son Mountain Range and southwestern battlefield by painter Chu Thao, who joined the liberation army in 1968.

“The war didn’t give me any second to hesitate, I quickly sketched the faces and activities of the soldiers and people I met in the Mekong Delta,” said Thao.

“Once I had some minutes to sketch a soldier, not enough time to ask his name, one day later, when I returned to his tent, his comrades told me that he died in the bombing. Each sketch displayed at the exhibition is very precious to me.”

The exhibition will run through June 19 at Exhibition House, 29 Hang Bai Street, Hanoi. VNS

