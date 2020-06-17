Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/06/2020 16:14:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Sketches showing different aspects of life on display

 
 
17/06/2020    16:06 GMT+7

An exhibition of more than 100 sketches opened yesterday in Hanoi giving a new perspective on sketching.

Sketches showing different aspects of life on display
A sketch by Duong Tuan

With the title Sketch+, the exhibition features sketches which meet the standards of a completed artwork though they were created in a short time with several strokes.

The exhibition gathers nine artists at different ages, namely Chu Thao, Doan Hoang Lam, Duong Tuan, Khong Do Duy, Hai Kien, Nguyen Minh Tu, Doan Duc Hung, Trinh Que Anh and Nguyen Minh, and collector Phong Le who owns many sketches by late artist Luu Cong Nhan.

Sketches showing different aspects of life on display

Still Life by Nguyen Minh

Sketches showing different aspects of life on display
Portrait by Doan Hoang Lam

“Sketches are considered the first version of completed works of art, the material and foundation to build the artworks,” said painter Nguyen Minh.

“However, sketches also reflect the precious moment and inspiration of the artists. They can be artworks if they meet criteria of fine arts in structure, colours, idea and emotion.”

In various materials such as water colours, Chinese ink, acrylic on canvas, oil on canvas, mixed media on cardboard boxes and old newspaper, the sketches at the exhibition reflect the improvisation and creativity of the artists. They depict various themes such as nude art, still life, portrait, street life and landscape.

 
Sketches showing different aspects of life on display
Truong Son Forest by Chu Thao

The exhibition also showcases sketches of soldiers on Truong Son Mountain Range and southwestern battlefield by painter Chu Thao, who joined the liberation army in 1968.

“The war didn’t give me any second to hesitate, I quickly sketched the faces and activities of the soldiers and people I met in the Mekong Delta,” said Thao.

“Once I had some minutes to sketch a soldier, not enough time to ask his name, one day later, when I returned to his tent, his comrades told me that he died in the bombing. Each sketch displayed at the exhibition is very precious to me.”

The exhibition will run through June 19 at Exhibition House, 29 Hang Bai Street, Hanoi. VNS

HCM City: “Revolutionary Sketching” exhibit focuses on Vietnamese soldiers

HCM City: “Revolutionary Sketching” exhibit focuses on Vietnamese soldiers

A new exhibition of 42 sketches featuring Vietnamese soldiers by veteran artists has attracted viewers at the HCM City Museum of Fine Arts this week.   

Exhibition replicates world of Hanoi’s street vendors through decades

Exhibition replicates world of Hanoi’s street vendors through decades

Street vendors – a unique feature of Hanoi’s culture, are the theme of an art exhibition taking place at L’Espace.

 
 

Other News

.
Drama troupe offers new shows in Hanoi style
Drama troupe offers new shows in Hanoi style
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Le Ngoc Drama, one of Hanoi’s leading private theatres, will offer a series of new shows at HCM City’s Opera House next week. 

Vietnamese folk games: sitting tug-of-war and clay firecracker hurling
Vietnamese folk games: sitting tug-of-war and clay firecracker hurling
YOUR VIETNAMicon  7 giờ trước 

Traditional folk games have played an important role in Vietnamese culture. They still have been an almost magical attractions for Vietnamese children, and are played in every corner of the nation.

Coach Park among the best coaches in Asia: Fox Sports
Coach Park among the best coaches in Asia: Fox Sports
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Fox Sports Asia has selected Vietnam’s coach Park Hang-seo as one of the nine best coaches in Asia.

Musical drama for children to be restaged
Musical drama for children to be restaged
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

The musical drama Tấm Cám (Tấm and Cám), a production written by Hung Lam, will be restaged in a new version 20 years after its first release in HCM City.

Beauty queens shine in Ao Dai bearing images of national sea and islands
Beauty queens shine in Ao Dai bearing images of national sea and islands
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

Ngoc Han, Miss Vietnam 2010, participated in a press conference on June 16 alongside many other beauty queens to launch a national marathon championship by Tien Phong (Vanguard) newspaper in Hanoi.

Social distancing paintings on display in Hanoi
Social distancing paintings on display in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

The People newspaper and the Vietnam Fine Arts Association displayed paintings created during social distancing on Monday in Hanoi.

Vietnam Telefilm to take place in September
Vietnam Telefilm to take place in September
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

The International Film and Television Exhibition will take place in HCM City between September 17 and 19 gathering more than 100 domestic and international companies working in the field, according to organisers.

Ao dai show impresses visitors to Hoi An
Ao dai show impresses visitors to Hoi An
VIDEOicon  16/06/2020 

More than 3,000 tourists, on June 14, flooded the Hoi An Impression Theme Park to enjoy an Ao dai (Vietnam’s traditional long dress) show with the theme of Vietnam’s landscapes.

Quan ho singing programme launched in HCM City
Quan ho singing programme launched in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

A quan họ (love duet) singing programme will be held at cultural houses and traditional art clubs in HCM City, Le Tu Cam, chairman of the HCM City Cultural Heritage Association, said. 

New books for Vietnamese children released
New books for Vietnamese children released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

New novels and books on environmental studies for children from Vietnamese and international authors have been released to entertain young audiences during the summer.

Hanoi poised to host first international standard art auction
Hanoi poised to host first international standard art auction
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnam’s first international standard art auction titled "Arts du Vietnam - Vietnam Art" is set to get underway at the Sofiel Metropole Hanoi Hotel on No 15 Ngo Quyen street in the capital on June 27.

Vietnam boasts of various UNESCO intangible cultural heritages
Vietnam boasts of various UNESCO intangible cultural heritages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/06/2020 

The Hue Royal Court Music became Vietnam’s first-ever UNESCO-recognized intangible cultural heritage in 2008. After 12 years, Vietnam now has 13 intangible cultural heritages receiving global recognition.

Time to burn some rubber
Time to burn some rubber
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/06/2020 

Seeing motocross bikes flying over verts and drifting through dusty bends is not what you’d expect in Hanoi.

Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City
Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City
VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

A ballet based on The Tale of Kieu, the 18th century poetic masterpiece by the great poet Nguyen Du, is expected to be staged at the HCM City Opera House this month.

Healthy drinks take over during summer
Healthy drinks take over during summer
VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

Since a Government Decree limiting alcohol consumption took effect early this year, many people, especially the young, have started to meet friends in tea houses or other venues without alcoholic beverages. 

500 Vietnamese children compete for Juventus football academy
500 Vietnamese children compete for Juventus football academy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/06/2020 

Juventus Academy held a competition with the participation of around 500 children to select players for its football training programmes.

Four traditional music contests to be launched this week
Four traditional music contests to be launched this week
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/06/2020 

Four traditional music contests will be launched in HCM City and southern provinces this week.

Entertainment Events in Vietnam on June 15-21
Entertainment Events in Vietnam on June 15-21
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/06/2020 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Vietnam invited to play in World Cup preparation match against Iraq
Vietnam invited to play in World Cup preparation match against Iraq
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/06/2020 

To prepare for the resumption of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the Iraqi Football Association (IFA) wants to host a friendly match between its national team and Vietnam.

Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen inches closer to spot on VN national football team
Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen inches closer to spot on VN national football team
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/06/2020 

With the help of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen has a step towards naturalisation so he can represent the national team.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 