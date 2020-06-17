Sky Tour leads box office

A documentary featuring popular singer Son Tung’s live shows in 2019 is leading the box office.

Tung meets his fans on the first day screening his documentary Sky Tour on June 12 in CGV Su Van Hanh in HCM City. Photos veitgiaitri.com

The documentary, titled Sky Tour Movie, features Tung during his concert tour, Sky Tour, including three shows in HCM City, Da Nang and Hanoi in July and August last year, which drew thousands of fans.

Launched on June 12, the documentary outnumbers other cinema works in big cinemas nationwide like CGV, Galaxy, and Lotte.

According to Box Office Vietnam, income on the first day of the documentary was nearly VND3 billion (US$129,000), surpassed foreign films in the same period including The Wishmas Tree, Inheritance and Sonata. On the afternoon of June 13 its income hit nearly VND4 billion.

The documentary kept the highest income after the weekend, Box Office Vietnam said.

“Most of the viewers are Son Tung’s fans,” said Nguyen Phong Viet, a film distributor. “In a normal period, the income would not be high. But the documentary made a real record in this period after the social distancing measures.

Viet said Sky Tour is interesting as no other Vietnamese singers have made such a behind-the-scenes view of their live shows, which has been launched in cinemas on a mass scale.

The documentary is divided into two parts, which mingle Tung’s preparations and performing on stage as well. Another short film is mixed in to feature Tung’s determination in developing his music career.

The parts are dubbed with Tung’s popular songs, which helps viewers feel like they are enjoying the live shows once more. Flexible shooting angles show the enthusiasm of fans, professional dances by the artists, and sweat on Tung’s face.

Other parts describe how Tung prepared for the shows and even his worries over budget, as well as interviews with guest singers.

Fans wait for Son Tung at the debut screening.

Born in 1994 in Thai Binh Province, Tung began his professional career in HCM City in 2011 and quickly became a breakout star in the music industry.

His latest single Hãy Trao Cho Anh (Give It to Me), a Latin and hip-hop song composed by the singer and mixed by Vietnamese DJ Onion, was released on July 1, featuring award-winning American rapper and producer Snoop Dogg in the music video.

The video was the world’s most-viewed for seven days on YouTube, with 70 million views.

His other videos, including Lạc Trôi, Chạy Ngay Đi, Nơi Này Có Anh (I’m Here) and Chúng Ta Không Thuộc Về Nhau (We Don't Belong Together), have earned over 100 million views on YouTube, making him the year’s most popular artist in the country.

He won the Young Promising Actor award for the leading part, his first role as an actor, in Wepro Entertainment’s musical Chàng Trai Năm Ấy (Dandelion) at the 2015 Golden Kite Awards from the Vietnam Cinematography Association.

In 2017, he won the award Best Solo Release of 2017 presented by SBS Pop Asia, an Australian music radio programme that broadcasts 24/7 Asian pop hits online and on radio. VNS