Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/06/2020 07:44:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Sky Tour leads box office

 
 
18/06/2020    07:37 GMT+7

A documentary featuring popular singer Son Tung’s live shows in 2019 is leading the box office.

Sky Tour leads box office
Tung meets his fans on the first day screening his documentary Sky Tour on June 12 in CGV Su Van Hanh in HCM City. Photos veitgiaitri.com

The documentary, titled Sky Tour Movie, features Tung during his concert tour, Sky Tour, including three shows in HCM City, Da Nang and Hanoi in July and August last year, which drew thousands of fans.

Launched on June 12, the documentary outnumbers other cinema works in big cinemas nationwide like CGV, Galaxy, and Lotte.

According to Box Office Vietnam, income on the first day of the documentary was nearly VND3 billion (US$129,000), surpassed foreign films in the same period including The Wishmas Tree, Inheritance and Sonata. On the afternoon of June 13 its income hit nearly VND4 billion.

The documentary kept the highest income after the weekend, Box Office Vietnam said.

“Most of the viewers are Son Tung’s fans,” said Nguyen Phong Viet, a film distributor. “In a normal period, the income would not be high. But the documentary made a real record in this period after the social distancing measures.

Viet said Sky Tour is interesting as no other Vietnamese singers have made such a behind-the-scenes view of their live shows, which has been launched in cinemas on a mass scale.

The documentary is divided into two parts, which mingle Tung’s preparations and performing on stage as well. Another short film is mixed in to feature Tung’s determination in developing his music career.

The parts are dubbed with Tung’s popular songs, which helps viewers feel like they are enjoying the live shows once more. Flexible shooting angles show the enthusiasm of fans, professional dances by the artists, and sweat on Tung’s face.

 

Other parts describe how Tung prepared for the shows and even his worries over budget, as well as interviews with guest singers.

Sky Tour leads box office
Fans wait for Son Tung at the debut screening.

Born in 1994 in Thai Binh Province, Tung began his professional career in HCM City in 2011 and quickly became a breakout star in the music industry.

His latest single Hãy Trao Cho Anh (Give It to Me), a Latin and hip-hop song composed by the singer and mixed by Vietnamese DJ Onion, was released on July 1, featuring award-winning American rapper and producer Snoop Dogg in the music video.

The video was the world’s most-viewed for seven days on YouTube, with 70 million views.

His other videos, including Lạc Trôi, Chạy Ngay Đi, Nơi Này Có Anh (I’m Here) and Chúng Ta Không Thuộc Về Nhau (We Don't Belong Together), have earned over 100 million views on YouTube, making him the year’s most popular artist in the country.

He won the Young Promising Actor award for the leading part, his first role as an actor, in Wepro Entertainment’s musical Chàng Trai Năm Ấy (Dandelion) at the 2015 Golden Kite Awards from the Vietnam Cinematography Association.

In 2017, he won the award Best Solo Release of 2017 presented by SBS Pop Asia, an Australian music radio programme that broadcasts 24/7 Asian pop hits online and on radio. VNS

Son Tung M-TP’s Sky Tour Movie to be released in cinemas

Son Tung M-TP’s Sky Tour Movie to be released in cinemas

Vietnamese pop idol Son Tung M-TP’s documentary film Sky Tour Movie will be released in cinemas nationwide this month.

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi concert to honour forefront ‘soldiers’ in COVID-19 fight
Hanoi concert to honour forefront ‘soldiers’ in COVID-19 fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

A special concert entitled “We Return” will take place in Hanoi on June 19 as a “thank-you” gesture to those who have been on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19, gathering together over 130 artists from Vietnam’s three largest orchestras.

Sketches showing different aspects of life on display
Sketches showing different aspects of life on display
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

An exhibition of more than 100 sketches opened yesterday in Hanoi giving a new perspective on sketching.

Christian Coleman: World 100m champion provisionally suspended after third missed drugs test
Christian Coleman: World 100m champion provisionally suspended after third missed drugs test
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

World 100m champion Christian Coleman is provisionally suspended after missing a third doping test, says the Athletics Integrity Unit.

Historic hats returned to former glory
Historic hats returned to former glory
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Royal hats dating back to the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) that were ravaged by the passing of time have been restored to their original splendour thanks to artisan Vu Kim Loc in HCM City.

Drama troupe offers new shows in Hanoi style
Drama troupe offers new shows in Hanoi style
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

Le Ngoc Drama, one of Hanoi’s leading private theatres, will offer a series of new shows at HCM City’s Opera House next week. 

Vietnamese folk games: sitting tug-of-war and clay firecracker hurling
Vietnamese folk games: sitting tug-of-war and clay firecracker hurling
YOUR VIETNAMicon  22 giờ trước 

Traditional folk games have played an important role in Vietnamese culture. They still have been an almost magical attractions for Vietnamese children, and are played in every corner of the nation.

Coach Park among the best coaches in Asia: Fox Sports
Coach Park among the best coaches in Asia: Fox Sports
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

Fox Sports Asia has selected Vietnam’s coach Park Hang-seo as one of the nine best coaches in Asia.

Musical drama for children to be restaged
Musical drama for children to be restaged
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

The musical drama Tấm Cám (Tấm and Cám), a production written by Hung Lam, will be restaged in a new version 20 years after its first release in HCM City.

Beauty queens shine in Ao Dai bearing images of national sea and islands
Beauty queens shine in Ao Dai bearing images of national sea and islands
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

Ngoc Han, Miss Vietnam 2010, participated in a press conference on June 16 alongside many other beauty queens to launch a national marathon championship by Tien Phong (Vanguard) newspaper in Hanoi.

Social distancing paintings on display in Hanoi
Social distancing paintings on display in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

The People newspaper and the Vietnam Fine Arts Association displayed paintings created during social distancing on Monday in Hanoi.

Vietnam Telefilm to take place in September
Vietnam Telefilm to take place in September
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

The International Film and Television Exhibition will take place in HCM City between September 17 and 19 gathering more than 100 domestic and international companies working in the field, according to organisers.

Ao dai show impresses visitors to Hoi An
Ao dai show impresses visitors to Hoi An
VIDEOicon  16/06/2020 

More than 3,000 tourists, on June 14, flooded the Hoi An Impression Theme Park to enjoy an Ao dai (Vietnam’s traditional long dress) show with the theme of Vietnam’s landscapes.

Quan ho singing programme launched in HCM City
Quan ho singing programme launched in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

A quan họ (love duet) singing programme will be held at cultural houses and traditional art clubs in HCM City, Le Tu Cam, chairman of the HCM City Cultural Heritage Association, said. 

New books for Vietnamese children released
New books for Vietnamese children released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

New novels and books on environmental studies for children from Vietnamese and international authors have been released to entertain young audiences during the summer.

Hanoi poised to host first international standard art auction
Hanoi poised to host first international standard art auction
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnam’s first international standard art auction titled "Arts du Vietnam - Vietnam Art" is set to get underway at the Sofiel Metropole Hanoi Hotel on No 15 Ngo Quyen street in the capital on June 27.

Vietnam boasts of various UNESCO intangible cultural heritages
Vietnam boasts of various UNESCO intangible cultural heritages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/06/2020 

The Hue Royal Court Music became Vietnam’s first-ever UNESCO-recognized intangible cultural heritage in 2008. After 12 years, Vietnam now has 13 intangible cultural heritages receiving global recognition.

Time to burn some rubber
Time to burn some rubber
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/06/2020 

Seeing motocross bikes flying over verts and drifting through dusty bends is not what you’d expect in Hanoi.

Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City
Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City
VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

A ballet based on The Tale of Kieu, the 18th century poetic masterpiece by the great poet Nguyen Du, is expected to be staged at the HCM City Opera House this month.

Healthy drinks take over during summer
Healthy drinks take over during summer
VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

Since a Government Decree limiting alcohol consumption took effect early this year, many people, especially the young, have started to meet friends in tea houses or other venues without alcoholic beverages. 

500 Vietnamese children compete for Juventus football academy
500 Vietnamese children compete for Juventus football academy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/06/2020 

Juventus Academy held a competition with the participation of around 500 children to select players for its football training programmes.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 