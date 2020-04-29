Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/04/2020 12:30:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Social distancing turns Hanoians into top chefs

 
 
30/04/2020    11:15 GMT+7

After wasting a lot of flour, eggs butter, sugar and other ingredients, as well as time, Ngo Kim Dung has finally become a successful baker.

Social distancing turns Hanoians into top chefs
One of Hanoian Nguyen Thu Thuy's vegetarian meal is prepared and cooked during the COVID-19 time. Photo courtesy of Thu Thuy

“I have been at home for weeks because of social distancing. I don’t want to stay doing nothing so I tried to learn new skills and I chose baking,” Dung said.

“I have joined many groups for cooking and baking on Facebook and watched a lot of clips on YouTube. It was not easy at the beginning but now I am doing well,” she said while showing her homemade tiny bánh mì, a hot trend bread in the last two weeks, that she just took from the oven.

The 35-year-old can now bake simple offerings like a choux pastry to more complex thinks like birthday cakes.

She has also won over her two kids by serving them delicious and eye-catching dishes.

“Normally, my dishes were just edible. I just cooked simply and fed them, thinking fine ingredients would make good meals and that is enough. I'm also busy with work so don't have time to think much about cooking,” said Dung.

However, after joining the groups, she changed her mind.

“It was a great feeling when my kids said ‘wow’ and ‘yummy’ when they tasted my fried chicken. I told them, ‘it is a kind of KFC-style chicken leg. It is nearly as good as the real ones.’ And they answered ‘Nooooo! it is much better’. I didn't expect to hear that. But it was wonderful and encouraged me to cook better,” she said.

In her meals now, there are not only appetisers for starter and savouries for the main course but also fruit or sweet soup or cake for dessert.

Social distancing turns Hanoians into top chefs
Tiny Vietnamese bread is one among different things many home cooks have spent time baking currently. Photo from the Facebook of Ngo Kim Dung

Dung is one of many people who have brushed up on their cooking skills amid the pandemic.

Tran Tuan Dung has been made temporally jobless because of the coronavirus and the 23-year-old waiter now cooks his family’s daily meals.

He has tried to bring recipes he learnt in the restaurant kitchen to the table at home.

“I follow the recipes and sometimes I change a little to make it more suitable to my family’s taste. I never thought I could cook phở, Vietnamese dishes, pizza, spaghetti and beefsteak. My mom calls me a ‘super cook’,” said Dung, who also shares and receives cooking tips and experiences on social media.

 

Nguyen Nhu Quynh has also had to cook for herself for weeks.

Living in a rented apartment in Hanoi, Thuy often ordered food home instead of cooing.

“I am kind of lazy. I live alone and cooking takes time and makes me bored and it is not as good as food from restaurants,” said Quynh.

“But I don’t have a choice when working from home. I have to go shopping and make menus by myself. To eat delicious dishes, I have to search on Facebook and the internet. Surprisingly, I fell in love with cooking,” she said.

She said none of her friends believed she could cook and couldn't imagine her spending hours in the kitchen until she starting posting her beautiful dishes on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Hanoian Nguyen Thu Thuy has fed her passion due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I love cooking and have taken several offline courses. However, my time is limited and I have no chance to show off. Now, in this crisis period, I have learnt more from the internet and practice at home,” Thuy said.

“Killing free time with cooking is so sweet. It helps me relax while inspiring many others to cook and share,” she said.

Thuy often cooked Vietnamese dishes for her family in the past but now she is confident with both Asian and European recipes as well as savoury and vegetarian meals.

“The dishes must be not only tasty and nice to look at but also nutritious. It takes time to search, cook and present, but it's worth it,” she said. VNS

Architect graduate looks small to go big

Architect graduate looks small to go big

While studying at university to become an architect, Ha An, owner and chief creative figure of the Hanoi-based Veene Studio, probably dreamed of designing grand houses and epic constructions.

Five places in Hanoi you can order cream cheese garlic bread while social distancing

Five places in Hanoi you can order cream cheese garlic bread while social distancing

Is your favourite coffee shop closed? The restaurant you love to eat at shut right now? Don’t worry too much, we have option for you. 

Ngu Vien Heritage offers the vegetarian side of menu

Ngu Vien Heritage offers the vegetarian side of menu

So the news on climate change does not look good. The world keeps getting a little warmer every year. 

 
 

Other News

.
Virtual tour, exhibition, bilingual book launched to mark Reunification Day
Virtual tour, exhibition, bilingual book launched to mark Reunification Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

No matter where you are, now you can learn more about the national resistance against the US, the liberation of the South in 1975 and the national reunification thanks to a virtual exhibition 

UEFA and Blue Dragon team up to help street kids in Vietnam
UEFA and Blue Dragon team up to help street kids in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

The UEFA Foundation for Children and the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation are working to help Vietnamese street children have more opportunities by using football as a catalyst for change.

New books reveal daily moments in wartime
New books reveal daily moments in wartime
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

A four-volume series titled "Wartime Diaries" has been released by the Writers' Association Publishing House and "Forever Twenty Fund" to mark the 45th Liberation and Reunification Day on April 30.

Runner Oanh to compete in London Marathon 2020
Runner Oanh to compete in London Marathon 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Southeast Asian Games defending champion Nguyen Thi Oanh will compete in the London Marathon 2020 on October 4.

HCM City to reopen Book Street, introduce new exhibition on 1975 Spring Victory
HCM City to reopen Book Street, introduce new exhibition on 1975 Spring Victory
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

HCM City this week will re-open Book Street and launch an exhibition on the Great Spring Victory of 1975.

Coach Park ranked among 40 most powerful people in South Korea
Coach Park ranked among 40 most powerful people in South Korea
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Forbes recently published a list of the most influential people in South Korea and head coach Park Hang-seo of the Vietnamese national football team was featured.

Hanoi F1 Grand Prix may take place late this year
Hanoi F1 Grand Prix may take place late this year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey has announced that the 2020 season is targeted to start in Austria in July, meaning that the Hanoi stage may take place later this year.

Students to compete in online run in May
Students to compete in online run in May
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/04/2020 

An online running race for Vietnamese students in high schools, vocational schools, colleges and universities across the country and those studying abroad will take place from May 3-25 as part of activities to prevent the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

From 'Maradona Vietnam' to assistant of Park Hang-seo
From 'Maradona Vietnam' to assistant of Park Hang-seo
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/04/2020 

Lu Dinh Tuan was an excellent player of Saigon Port and the Vietnam national team in the early 1990s, to the point where he was dubbed 'Maradona' Vietnam.

Hai Phong want National Cup match delayed
Hai Phong want National Cup match delayed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/04/2020 

Hai Phong FC has asked the football authorities for the National Cup to be delayed to give them more time for preparation.

VN Opera &amp; Ballet Theatre releases video featuring artists’ daily life during social distancing
VN Opera & Ballet Theatre releases video featuring artists’ daily life during social distancing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

The daily activities of Vietnamese artists from Vietnam National Opera & Ballet (VNOB) during the social distancing period have been recorded in a video released on the theatre's social media channels.

Vietnamese students paint pictures of life during Covid-19
Vietnamese students paint pictures of life during Covid-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

A collection of paintings reflecting Vietnamese students’ thoughts of life during the Covid-19 pandemic has been introduced online.

Major film festivals to unite for YouTube event
Major film festivals to unite for YouTube event
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/04/2020 

We Are One will feature offerings from Berlin, Cannes, Toronto, Venice and beyond.

Next Media wins rights to exclusively broadcast AFF Cup 2020
Next Media wins rights to exclusively broadcast AFF Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

Lagardere Sports Asia (LSA) has penned a deal with Next Media to hand over the rights to broadcast the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2020.

VN Football Federation hoping for $500,000 in financial support from FIFA
VN Football Federation hoping for $500,000 in financial support from FIFA
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

The Vietnam Football Federation is hoping to receive US$500,000 from FIFA to assist the football community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN classical drama icon passes away at 77
VN classical drama icon passes away at 77
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

People’s Artist Dam Lien, a prominent artist of the traditional tuồng (classical drama), died on April 25 due to kidney disease.

Vietnamese players continue supporting AFC in COVID-19 battle
Vietnamese players continue supporting AFC in COVID-19 battle
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

Football defender Bui Tien Dung and futsal player Nguyen Minh Tri are featuring in the Asian Football Confederation’s #BreakTheChain campaign to encourage fans to battle the COVID-10 pandemic.

Poster contest honouring the August Revolution calls for entries
Poster contest honouring the August Revolution calls for entries
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

A poster contest to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - August 19, 2020) and National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020) is now open for entries

80s series about Viet Cong agent hits right notes
80s series about Viet Cong agent hits right notes
FEATUREicon  27/04/2020 

The top Vietnamese movie of the 1980s, Ván Bài Lật Ngửa (Cards Game Showdown), was part of a popular spy series of films produced by the HCM City General Film Studio (now State-owned Giai Phong Film Studio).

Devoted artist nurtures young Vietnamese’s love for “Dan Ty Ba”
Devoted artist nurtures young Vietnamese’s love for “Dan Ty Ba”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

Lecturer and artist Nghiem Thu has been working hard to teach and share her love for “Dan Ty Ba”, the Vietnamese four-string guitar, with fans of Vietnam’s traditional music. She hopes to promote its beauty and values for the future generations.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 