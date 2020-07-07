Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Son Tung M-TP's new video a smash hit

08/07/2020    13:52 GMT+7

A new music video by Vietnamese pop sensation Son Tung M-TP, Có Chắc Yêu Là Đây (Is It Truly Love), has shot to the top of the trending YouTube Vietnam charts.

Three hours after its release, the video reached 10 million, announced the singer on his Facebook page.

To date, it has been gathered nearly 25 million views, 2.2 million likes and more than 330,000 comments, surpassing the record Son Tung M-TP set with Hãy Trao Cho Anh (Give It To Me) which took 3 hours and 17 minutes to reach 10 million views.

Is It Truly Love has also surpassed K-Pop superstars Blackpink’s How You Like That to become second-most viewed music video in Asia within 24 hours of release.

Có Chắc Yêu Là Đây (Is It Truly Love) by Son Tung M-TPbecomes top 2 most viewed MV in Asiaafter 24 hours of its release. — Photo Facebook M-TP Facebook

In Viet Nam’s iTunes chart, the song ranked above How You Like That and Bigcityboi by rapper Binz to occupy the top position of iTunes Top Songs.

 

According to Son Tung M-TP, Is It Truly Love has gentle and sweet lyrics like the heart of a boy who is immersed in love.

The hit comes fresh off the release of the music documentary SKY TOUR Movie about the young superstar.

Is It Truly Love was released on Son Tung M-TP’s 26th birthday, July 5.

"In this music video, I have really lived in the song with a lovely and innocent image of the age of 26 but like an 18-year-old boy," the singer shared.

After this video, the singer will prepare for another music project in 2020, his album Chúng Ta (Us). — VNS

