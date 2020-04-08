Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/04/2020 22:15:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Song Lam Nghe An, Sanna Khanh Hoa among global teams to field least number of players

 
 
09/04/2020    21:03 GMT+7

Song Lam Nghe An and Sanna Khanh Hoa are among the 10 football clubs in the world to have fielded the lowest number of players since 2015.

Song Lam Nghe An, Sanna Khanh Hoa among global teams to field least number of players
The CIES list of 10 clubs that have fielded the least number of players in the last five seasons. Photo of CIES

The International Centre for Sports Studies Football Observatory (CIES) released the list earlier this week. It shows that Khanh Hoa, Song Lam Nghe An and five other teams have fielded 50 players or less in the last five seasons.

The team on top is Shanghai Sipg of China with 44 players, followed by Urawa Reds of Japan (48) and Stjanan FC of Iceland (48).

Other teams include Southern District of Hong Kong, Valur of Iceland, Athletic Bilbao of Spain, Odds Bk of Norway and Nsí of the Faroe Islands.

The CIES collected statistics from 87 top divisions worldwide.

 

The Vietnamese premier league has been postponed two games into the season due to the coronavirus.

Song Lam Nghe An are in sixth with one win and one loss, while Khanh Hoa were relegated to the V.League 2 last season.

The V.League 2 has yet to kick off this season. VNS

Your guide to every 2020 V.League 1 club

Your guide to every 2020 V.League 1 club

The 2020 V.League 1 season is almost upon us and (coronavirus permitting) matches will kick off coming week.

Can the V.League kick on from Vietnam's success?

Can the V.League kick on from Vietnam's success?

Incredible levels of noise in Vietnamese cities are nothing new, but the sounds of January 23, 2018, were something else.

 
 

Other News

.
Photographer launches photos on 'human distancing'
Photographer launches photos on 'human distancing'
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Photographer Tran Hoang Dung has launched a photo collection entitled Human Distancing. The photos reflect the reality of modern life that makes viewers ponder the impact of smartphones. 

Coach Park Hang Seo’s salary unchanged despite Covid-19 crisis
Coach Park Hang Seo’s salary unchanged despite Covid-19 crisis
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

The monthly salary for Park Hang Seo, coach of the Vietnamese men’s national football squad, has been maintained despite difficulties for the football area caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Traditional artists sing out in fight against coronavirus
Traditional artists sing out in fight against coronavirus
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Together with pop singers, traditional artists have also been composing songs to raise spirits and awareness in the fight against coronavirus.

Pop idol’s new MV features folk music
Pop idol’s new MV features folk music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Pop idol Hoang Thuy Linh has released her new music video (MV) Kẻ Cắp Gặp Bà Già (The Old Woman and Her Thief). The work features folk music.

Five Vietnamese winners of People’s Choice Award through years
Five Vietnamese winners of People’s Choice Award through years
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

Mai Phuong Thuy, Kieu Loan, and Phuong Nga are among the five Vietnamese representatives to successfully win the People’s Choice Award at global beauty pageants through the years.

Five board games to throw your boredom away
Five board games to throw your boredom away
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

There is no other time like the present to laugh and bond with your family and create the most memorable time in your life. And what better way to do it, than opening up your board games. Here are five of the best to choose from.

Quat Dong embroidery village
Quat Dong embroidery village
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

Located in Thuong Tin district, about 25 kilometers south of Hanoi, Quat Dong embroidery craft village is considered the cradle of embroidery in Vietnam with its brand name famous throughout the northern region and nationwide.

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, mask fashion takes off
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, mask fashion takes off
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12 giờ trước 

Wearing a mask is now no longer an option, it's a must when outdoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with a new must-have accessory, comes new fashion.

Local photographers into Top 50 of #Water2020 contest of AGORA Images
Local photographers into Top 50 of #Water2020 contest of AGORA Images
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

Several stunning images snapped by Vietnamese photographers have won a place among the Top 50 entries of the #Water2020 Photo Contest launched by Agora Images.

V.League 1 clubs to field least number of players since 2015
V.League 1 clubs to field least number of players since 2015
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

Two V.League 1 teams have been named among the club sides who have fielded the least amount of players since January 2015, as announced by the International Centre for Sports Studies Football Observatory (CIES).

Online piano competition calls for applications
Online piano competition calls for applications
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

Despite staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, young pianists can still showcase their talent by participating in an online piano competition that is calling for applications till April 20.

Youngsters fuel hope for revival of traditional arts
Youngsters fuel hope for revival of traditional arts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

Many young Vietnamese are working hard to preserve Vietnam’s traditional arts with a hope of promoting the unique values of Vietnam to a wider public, both at home and abroad.

Vietnamese blockbuster released online
Vietnamese blockbuster released online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

The blockbuster Pháp Sư Mù (Blind Conjurer), a horror-comedy by young comic actor Huynh Lap, has been released on Film+, an online film website in Vietnam. 

Six moments of genius from football star Quang Hai
Six moments of genius from football star Quang Hai
FEATUREicon  08/04/2020 

With the COVID-19 pandemic taking football off our screens, what better time for a reminder of some of his best pieces of genius?

Coronavirus forces athletes to train at home
Coronavirus forces athletes to train at home
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/04/2020 

Locked out of their grounds due to the coronavirus, V.League 1 players have been turning their homes into training centres, waiting for the pandemic to be over.

Ronaldinho and brother under house arrest in Paraguay
Ronaldinho and brother under house arrest in Paraguay
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Former Brazil forward Ronaldinho is released from prison and placed under house arrest in Paraguay.

Vietnamese music producer Touliver makes UK magazine headlines
Vietnamese music producer Touliver makes UK magazine headlines
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/04/2020 

Renowned local dance producer Hoang Touliver has made his debut in MixMag, one of the UK’s leading electronic music magazines.

Winners of Vietnam's Oscars to be announced online
Winners of Vietnam's Oscars to be announced online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/04/2020 

Vietnam’s version of the Oscars – the Golden Kite awards – will look a bit different this year as the COVID-19 pandemic impacts all aspects of life.

Vietnam Basketball Association postpones tip-off due to COVID-19
Vietnam Basketball Association postpones tip-off due to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/04/2020 

The start of the 2020 Vietnam Basketball Association (VBA) league season will be delayed for at least a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Geographic features mesmerizing bird’s-eye view photos of Vietnam
National Geographic features mesmerizing bird’s-eye view photos of Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/04/2020 

A number of epic photos taken from above which highlight the diverse range of landscapes that Vietnam has to offer are being featured in the US magazine National Geographic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 