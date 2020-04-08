Song Lam Nghe An, Sanna Khanh Hoa among global teams to field least number of players

Song Lam Nghe An and Sanna Khanh Hoa are among the 10 football clubs in the world to have fielded the lowest number of players since 2015.

The CIES list of 10 clubs that have fielded the least number of players in the last five seasons. Photo of CIES

The International Centre for Sports Studies Football Observatory (CIES) released the list earlier this week. It shows that Khanh Hoa, Song Lam Nghe An and five other teams have fielded 50 players or less in the last five seasons.

The team on top is Shanghai Sipg of China with 44 players, followed by Urawa Reds of Japan (48) and Stjanan FC of Iceland (48).

Other teams include Southern District of Hong Kong, Valur of Iceland, Athletic Bilbao of Spain, Odds Bk of Norway and Nsí of the Faroe Islands.

The CIES collected statistics from 87 top divisions worldwide.

The Vietnamese premier league has been postponed two games into the season due to the coronavirus.

Song Lam Nghe An are in sixth with one win and one loss, while Khanh Hoa were relegated to the V.League 2 last season.

The V.League 2 has yet to kick off this season. VNS

