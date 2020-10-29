Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Songs flow when the time seems right

29/10/2020    13:18 GMT+7

Khanh Linh began her musical career in 2003, when she was 20 years old, winning third prize at the National Television Competition, which is now Vietnam’s most reputable singing contest, Morning Star Rendezvous.

She is known for hits such as Họa Mi Hót Trong Mưa (Nightingale Singing in the Rain), Cô Tấm Ngày Nay (The Modern Vietnamese Cinderella), Ban Mai Xanh (Green Sunrise), and Tháng Tư Về (April Has Arrived).

Eschewing the online world and the showbiz scene, her beautiful voice sees her still honoured by the music industry and listeners, as Khanh Linh, the Nightingale. 

Songs flow when the time seems right
AT HER BEST: Khanh Linh appears youthful and fresh in her new music video. Photo courtesy of the artist

It’s been three years since the album Ngài (Butterfly) was released, and you’ve recently revealed that a new album, Khanh Linh’s Journey, is on the way. Why the long break in between?

The time came when I felt I had the knowledge, experience, and inspiration to record something new.

I am happy now. I believe that when I am free of mind, I have the positive energy to be creatively free. I want to bring the most beautiful, hopeful, and positive elements to music.

What can you tell us about the new album?

I spoke with composer Vo Thien Thanh about the concept and idea for the album, and then he wrote some songs. His music is always out of the ordinary. Neither of us is actually sure what genre it would fall under, so we call it “new way”. A new way to walk, a new way to make things happen -- and it’s been a process of evolution for both of us.

The album has eight songs praising the beauty of nature and the journey to finding character, tranquillity, and freedom. Listeners will sense the imposing, endless space in the songs.

I have released two singles -- Flying over the Hills and Crossing the Fields. The album will be completed by the end of the year. I will be working with singer Ha Le and musician Duong Cam on the remaining tracks.

It was recorded and produced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Were there problems?

This year has been quite special. There were many obstacles in travelling between Hanoi and HCM City so I could work with Thanh. But I also found the opportunity to slow down, to discover myself and give the album a lot more thought. I had a cough and a problem with my larynx when we recorded the two songs that have been released. But I still went down to HCM City because studio times are fixed and hard to change, and it was important to travel whenever it was possible.

Funnily enough, the cough and larynx problem lent a hoarseness to my voice that had a special effect on the vocals that are probably hard to recreate.

 
Songs flow when the time seems right
IMAGINATION FIRED: Khanh Linh believes happiness and the perfect life help her reach the peak of creativity. Photo courtesy of the artist

After listening to these songs, I have a feeling that you love nature and camping trips.

Yes, I do. My family are regular campers. I always encourage my kids to get out and discover nature. We often sleep in the forest, listening to the sounds of the insects, smelling the earth, and breathing the pure air. I believe there is happiness to be found in modest pursuits. Nature is imposing, but also modest in its own way. I just need to go out there to feel happy.

With Khanh Linh’s Journey, I take the audience along with me to many places. I feel confident that the music videos will also shine a spotlight on Vietnam’s many wonderful sights.

You are happily married now. What’s the longest period of time you and your husband have gone without speaking?

The time it takes to sleep. We rarely argue and feel uncomfortable if we can’t talk to each other.

We are matched in mind, interests, characteristics, and the way we build a family. We are true friends, and this is how we love each other.

You and your husband were both married previously and each had a child. How do you harmonise the relationships in the family?

Yes, we each had a son before we married, and now have three children. They are all my and my husband’s kids. It wasn’t easy in the beginning, of course. But when we had our daughter, I told the boys not to call their step-mother or step-father “aunty” or “uncle”. “Your little sister calls us mum and dad, so it’s pretty silly for both of you not to be doing it,” I told them. They then gradually started to call us mum and dad. We have bridged the differences now.

You have a beautiful voice and may be a new “diva” in Vietnamese music. But you seem reluctant to appear on stage or at showbiz events.

The greatest love of my life is music. I don’t care too much about how my music is received. I just want to sing, create, and devote myself to music. VNS

Singer Jack to represent Vietnam at MTV Europe Music Awards

Singer Jack to represent Vietnam at MTV Europe Music Awards

Young songwriter and singer Jack will be the representative of Vietnam at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) Best Southeast Asia Act 2020 event.

Veteran singers make strong comebacks

Veteran singers make strong comebacks

Vietnamese music is bouncing back with many products by veteran and young singers after an inactive period due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

.
Lu ethnic women preserve brocade weaving
Lu ethnic women preserve brocade weaving
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

For Lu ethnic people, brocade weaving skill is crucial for any women. Lu ethnic women have made contribution to preserving and promoting this traditional craft.

Photographer makes her mark with international awards
Photographer makes her mark with international awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Photographer Phan Thi Khanh has won international and domestic prizes although she only got into photography in 2017.

Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants show off talents
Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants show off talents
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

A total of 27 out of the 35 finalists of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant left a positive impression on both the judges and audience members during a talent segment held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 27.

Thai Thi Hoa competes in evening gown segment at Miss Earth 2020
Thai Thi Hoa competes in evening gown segment at Miss Earth 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnamese representative Thai Thi Hoa at Miss Earth 2020, joined with other contestants in the Asia and Oceania region on October 26 as participants put on an elegant display as part of the pageant’s evening gown competition.

First concert in VN to feature pipe organ
First concert in VN to feature pipe organ
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

A concert featuring classical music performed on pipe organ will be held in the concert hall of Vietnam National Academy of Music on October 28.

Midfielder Dai finding his best form
Midfielder Dai finding his best form
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

After returning from injury, midfielder Nguyen Trong Dai took just 10 minutes to secure three points for Viettel three against Hong Linh Ha Tinh on Sunday, helping his team take top spot in the V.League 1.

Vietnamese museums apply digital technologies to attract visitors
Vietnamese museums apply digital technologies to attract visitors
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

Not only display pictures and movies, museums have nowadays applied digital technologies which are opening up new dimensions of the museum experience to attract visitors especially youngsters who are inclined to learn about history in museums.

Festival honouring Vietnamese traditional ritual celebrated in Yen Bai
Festival honouring Vietnamese traditional ritual celebrated in Yen Bai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

A trance ceremony, traditional games and photo exhibitions are among activities of the Mother Goddess Worship and New Rice Festivals that are both being held in Dong Cuong Temple in Van Yen District in the northern province of Yen Bai.

Oldest bookstore on Hanoi’s Dinh Le street
Oldest bookstore on Hanoi’s Dinh Le street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

Nestled quietly in a small attic of an old apartment on Dinh Le street, Hanoi, Mão Bookstore has become a familiar destination for generations of book lovers.

Author of The Song of Hope passes away at 92
Author of The Song of Hope passes away at 92
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/10/2020 

Vu Van Ky, the author of the famous song Bài Ca Hy Vọng (the Song of Hope), passed away in Hanoi today, aged 92.

V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 4
V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 4
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/10/2020 

The fourth matchday of V.League 1’s phase 2 saw Viettel FC reclaim their top spot from Hanoi FC while bottom-placed Quang Nam FC earned a significant win in their bid to avoid relegation this season.

Records smashed at Vietnam Jungle Marathon
Records smashed at Vietnam Jungle Marathon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

Records tumbled at the Vietnam Jungle Marathon (VJM) over the weekend as all distances from 10km to 70km saw new course records broken by Vietnam-based runners thanks to the event being held during cooler weather in October.

Chopard luxury watch features images of Hanoi’s Old Quarter
Chopard luxury watch features images of Hanoi’s Old Quarter
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/10/2020 

Chopard, a luxury watch brand from Switzerland, has chosen Vietnamese haute-lacquer house Hanoia to design three unique models based on Hanoi.

Vietnam to start countdown to 31st SEA Games in November
Vietnam to start countdown to 31st SEA Games in November
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/10/2020 

A countdown ceremony will be held on November 15 in Hanoi in order to mark the country hosting the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games in 2021.

Halloween atmosphere floods Hanoi street
Halloween atmosphere floods Hanoi street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

A variety of spooky toys are being sold on Hang Ma Street in Hanoi as Halloween draws close.

Entertainment News on October 26 -November 1
Entertainment News on October 26 -November 1
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Ethnic people preserve indigenous culture in northern Vietnam
Ethnic people preserve indigenous culture in northern Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

Schools throughout Muong Lo district in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai have recently implemented a number of measures in an effort to maintain the area’s traditional culture for younger generations.

Craftsmen preserve traditional embroidery village
Craftsmen preserve traditional embroidery village
FEATUREicon  26/10/2020 

In the feudal time, Dong Cuu village in Hanoi’s suburban Thuong Tin district was famous for its embroidery profession. 

Vietnam not to join French football tournament
Vietnam not to join French football tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has refused to allow the U22 team to take part in the Toulon Tournament in France.

Ninety-year-old painter's first exhibition opens in capital
Ninety-year-old painter's first exhibition opens in capital
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

An exhibition featuring more than 30 artworks by 90-year-old painter Nguyen Thi Mong Bich is being held at the French Cultural Centre, L’Espace, in Hanoi.

