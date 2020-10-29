Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/10/2020 08:55:00 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Soul connections through song

31/10/2020    07:49 GMT+7

You may one day chance upon a moment, when perhaps you’re in a hurry, rushing through the crowded and noisy streets of Hanoi at the end of a working day, and, almost like a miracle, the sound of singing finds your ears and slows you down,

with stress replaced by relaxation.

Soul connections through song
SHOW TIME: Singer Trong Tan and other artists with members of Nắng Mới before going on stage in Hanoi. Photo courtesy of the band

It may take a little time to identify where the singing is coming from, until you see a small stage on a footpath, usually around sunset.

Despite being temporary and somewhat lacking in technical and professional investment, such stages have been the site of musical performances by a band consisting only of visually impaired people, singing and playing with nothing but passion.

People around town are now more likely to stumble upon such performances, by the band known as Nắng Mới (New Sunshine).

Nắng Mới is probably the most professionally-active group of sight-impaired people in Hanoi and was founded in 2016 by blind teacher Tran Binh Minh.

Soul connections through song
OPEN-AIR SOUNDS: Nắng Mới playing in Hanoi’s city centre. Photo courtesy of the band

The band had 10 members, aged 11 to 27. Many have been blind since birth but all are educated in music, including Duc Thien, Thao Xuan, Hoang Chung, Tai Duc, and Quang Huy.

Each member comes from a different part of Vietnam and from different circumstances, but they all share a deep passion for music and singing and have an optimistic attitude towards life.

The only thing that makes them different from other musicians is that they can’t rely on written music, and must instead learn every note by heart.

Xuan, the only woman in the band, has a baby face and a bright smile. She can play the zither and sing in various genres, from folk and soft listening to bolero.

Soul connections through song
PRESENCE: Singer Thao Xuan, the only woman in the band, has a baby face and a bright smile. Photo asvho.vn

She never curses her fate, she said, even though her twin sister is able to see. Her character is one of openness, always laughing and thinking about her appearance. She must, of course, rely on others to do her makeup, but she has all the cosmetics required.

“I dream of graduating from the University of Foreign Languages and becoming a teacher, so my parents won’t be so concerned about me,” Xuan said. “But I also want to follow my passion for music, so I play in our band.”

Thien, who’s quite tall and also the band leader, explained that his mother slipped over while she was pregnant, bringing on a premature birth that left him blind.

While his mother always blamed herself, Thien never thought that way. For him, it was important to act like a normal person, since it was clear he had musical talent. And his parents gave him nothing but encouragement.

At the tender age of seven, he entered the Nguyen Dinh Chieu boarding school for sight-impaired people. Now, at 20, he possesses a mature demeanour and speaking style, like a confident, settled adult.

He currently studies flute and different ethnic minority instruments at the Vietnam National Academy of Music, and also plays keyboards and can mix music.

His idol is Nguyen Thanh Binh, a visually impaired artist and musician, and he dreams of becoming a music producer, just like him.

“There was a time I felt sad and constrained by my lot in life, but my music has made not only me but also my family much happier,” he said. “The road ahead is long, I’m sure, but when we pursue our passion success comes sooner or later.”

 

Huy, meanwhile, is small and quiet but a talented guitarist who appeared on Vietnam’s Got Talent 2016 and won praise from the judges.

He can also sing. His mother said she was so moved watching him perform for the first time, about five years ago, that she cried all the way through, from the opening bar to the last.

“Music brings him a lot of happiness,” she said. “He used to sit alone and dwell on his situation.”

The oldest member of the group is Chung, aged 27. He comes from the northern province of Bac Ninh and learned a host of folk songs from an early age.

He spent time in Hanoi, but then returned to his native Bac Ninh for nearly a year. But he missed the band, and eventually found himself back in the capital.

Tai Duc, from the northern city of Hai Phong, is on keyboards and a “temporary member” of the group. He calls himself Nắng Mới Cộng (New Sunshine Plus) and likes it when others do likewise.

Whenever there is a show in Hanoi, Duc catches a coach from his home port city. The young man has a straightforward appearance and a wonderful sense of humour, and sometimes goes by the nickname "Đức Sến Keyboard".

Playing in the band won’t see any of them become wealthy, but it puts something in their pocket and brings a happiness that money just can’t buy.

Huy said his life is now more comfortable, as he can set aside some savings for when he marries and has a family, while Chung has been able to live independently for a long time and enjoys a busy life.

In their big show, in June this year, called Đêm Tình Ca Hà Nội (Hanoi Night of Love Songs), the band played a fantastic melody about love for Hanoi and its people.

Held with support from many famous singers, musicians, and artists such as Trong Tan, Khoi Minh and Phuong Mai, the show had a great effect on the band’s reputation.

MC Hanh An An said the show was a soulful reunion of music lovers with people who love Vietnam’s capital.

Established in 2016, the band faced its first major challenge when COVID-19 pandemic made its presence felt around the country earlier this year and a period of social distancing began.

Musical shows of any variety were put on hold, and most of the band turned to internet retailing.

“No artist would have enjoyed that time,” Chung said. “But life has unexpected turns, and we had to accept it. With no shows to play, we just stayed at home and practised and played to keep ourselves entertained and ease the sorrow.”

Like other youngsters, the young musos love to use their smartphone, and use talk-back software to do so, with a screen reader and voice reception.

Social networks also help them connect with family while away from home and make new friends. The band often posts photos and videos of them and others singing their hearts out.  VNS

Hope choir presents concert to celebrate Hanoi’s anniversary

Hope choir presents concert to celebrate Hanoi’s anniversary

In celebration of Hanoi’s 1,010th anniversary, the Hope Choir consisting of visually-impaired singers and folk musicians will present a concert at their centre.

Special concert to serve children with visual impairments

Special concert to serve children with visual impairments

A concert of Vietnamese music for visually impaired children will open next week in HCM City.

 
 

Other News

.
Oan cake reflects the spirit of the Vietnamese people
Oan cake reflects the spirit of the Vietnamese people
YOUR VIETNAMicon  2 giờ trước 

Hanoi is not only famous for its traditional dishes such as pho and bun cha but also banh oan, a cake made of roasted glutinous rice flour.

Hanoi baguette featuring Vietnamese national flag goes viral
Hanoi baguette featuring Vietnamese national flag goes viral
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s baguette is fanning love for the country.

Local photographer honoured at EPSON Int’l Pano Awards
Local photographer honoured at EPSON Int’l Pano Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

A photograph featuring Phu My bridge, the highest bridge in Ho Chi Minh City, has been listed among the Top 50 in the Built Environment / Architecture category of the Open Award’s at the EPSON International Pano Awards 2020.

Exhibition on Vietnamese women opens in HCMC
Exhibition on Vietnamese women opens in HCMC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

To celebrate Vietnamese Women’s Day on October 20, the Craig Thomas Gallery in District 1, HCMC, is holding an exhibition on Vietnamese women featuring a collection of silk paintings by female artist Nguyen Thi Chau Giang.

BridgeFest Music Festival 2020 to be held in Hanoi
BridgeFest Music Festival 2020 to be held in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

The 5th “Bridging the Gap” Music Festival will be organised in Hanoi on October 31.

Strange Halloween gateaux amaze diners
Strange Halloween gateaux amaze diners
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Gateau cakes decorated with the Halloween theme have been launched in the domestic market, serving to spook many people at first glance.

Hanoi, HCM City to host Israel Film Festival 2020
Hanoi, HCM City to host Israel Film Festival 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/10/2020 

The Israel Film Festival 2020 will run between November 12 and November 30, with both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City hosting the event.

Breathing life into fading Muong culture
Breathing life into fading Muong culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/10/2020 

Vu Duc Hieu is known for his love of Muong ethnic minority’s traditional culture and set aside 5 hectares of his own land to promote it in a private museum, which saw him win at Jeonju International Awards for Promoting Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Vietnamese shooters aim for six goals at SEA Games
Vietnamese shooters aim for six goals at SEA Games
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/10/2020 

Vietnamese shooters aim to bag six gold medals to lead the medal tally for shooting teams in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31 to be held in Vietnam next year.

Folk games and entertainment activities to be minimised at Keo Pagoda Festival
Folk games and entertainment activities to be minimised at Keo Pagoda Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/10/2020 

A major festival for residents in the Red River Delta is taking place in the Keo Pagoda in the northern province of Thai Binh.

Songs flow when the time seems right
Songs flow when the time seems right
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/10/2020 

Khanh Linh began her musical career in 2003, when she was 20 years old, winning third prize at the National Television Competition, which is now Vietnam’s most reputable singing contest, Morning Star Rendezvous.

Lu ethnic women preserve brocade weaving
Lu ethnic women preserve brocade weaving
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/10/2020 

For Lu ethnic people, brocade weaving skill is crucial for any women. Lu ethnic women have made contribution to preserving and promoting this traditional craft.

Photographer makes her mark with international awards
Photographer makes her mark with international awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/10/2020 

Photographer Phan Thi Khanh has won international and domestic prizes although she only got into photography in 2017.

Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants show off talents
Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants show off talents
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

A total of 27 out of the 35 finalists of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant left a positive impression on both the judges and audience members during a talent segment held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 27.

Thai Thi Hoa competes in evening gown segment at Miss Earth 2020
Thai Thi Hoa competes in evening gown segment at Miss Earth 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

Vietnamese representative Thai Thi Hoa at Miss Earth 2020, joined with other contestants in the Asia and Oceania region on October 26 as participants put on an elegant display as part of the pageant’s evening gown competition.

First concert in VN to feature pipe organ
First concert in VN to feature pipe organ
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

A concert featuring classical music performed on pipe organ will be held in the concert hall of Vietnam National Academy of Music on October 28.

Midfielder Dai finding his best form
Midfielder Dai finding his best form
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

After returning from injury, midfielder Nguyen Trong Dai took just 10 minutes to secure three points for Viettel three against Hong Linh Ha Tinh on Sunday, helping his team take top spot in the V.League 1.

Vietnamese museums apply digital technologies to attract visitors
Vietnamese museums apply digital technologies to attract visitors
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

Not only display pictures and movies, museums have nowadays applied digital technologies which are opening up new dimensions of the museum experience to attract visitors especially youngsters who are inclined to learn about history in museums.

Festival honouring Vietnamese traditional ritual celebrated in Yen Bai
Festival honouring Vietnamese traditional ritual celebrated in Yen Bai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

A trance ceremony, traditional games and photo exhibitions are among activities of the Mother Goddess Worship and New Rice Festivals that are both being held in Dong Cuong Temple in Van Yen District in the northern province of Yen Bai.

Oldest bookstore on Hanoi’s Dinh Le street
Oldest bookstore on Hanoi’s Dinh Le street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

Nestled quietly in a small attic of an old apartment on Dinh Le street, Hanoi, Mão Bookstore has become a familiar destination for generations of book lovers.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 