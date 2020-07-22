'Sound wizard' Vu Nhat Tan passes away at age of 50

Musician Vu Nhat Tan, pioneering Vietnamese experimental sound artist, electronic musicians and a man dubbed as a “sound wizard”, has died at the age of 50.

Vu Nhat Tan passed away on Tuesday after battling rectal cancer. — Photo Vu Nhat Tan Facebook

In the past six months, he has struggled with late-stage rectal cancer with the support from his family and his close friends.

Tan was born in 1970 in Hanoi in a family with a musical tradition. His father is a famous traditional music researcher – associate professor Dr Vu Nhat Thang.

Tan was a composer specialising in symphonies, chamber music, solo instruments and traditional instruments. Having studied music in Vietnam (1991-1995), Germany (2000-2001) and the US (2002), he obtained many achievements in major contemporary music events in Asia, Europe and Australia.

In addition to being a composer and musician, he worked as a lecturer in music composition and electronic music at Vietnam National Academy of Music from 1995 and was a visiting lecturer in music in Australia and China.

He also collaborated with many international leading artists such as Grammy-winning American artist Peter Jacobson and Grammy-winning conductor Jeff von der Schmidt.

“A sad day for Hanoi’s music and art. A great artist, a wonderful person, a generous friend; thanks Vu Nhat Tan for all the moments. Rest in Peace,” wrote Hanoi-based Spanish designer Diego Chula on his Facebook page. VNS

Concert highlights new music Hanoi New Music Ensemble will perform with German guest soloists to premiere Hanoise in Hanoi and HCM City.