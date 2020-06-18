Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Spanish cuisine to be popularised in Hanoi

 
 
18/06/2020    16:09 GMT+7

People in Hanoi will have an opportunity to explore Spanish cuisine at the World Tapa Day to be held in the capital on June 20.

Spanish cuisine to be popularised in Hanoi hinh anh 1

Tapas are small portions of food served together with a drink. (Source: internet)

Tapas are small portions of food served together with a drink. In Spain, customers can order a drink and they will be treated to a small 'tapa' for free.

Legend of this dish started in the 13th century with King Alfonso X decreeing that all wine served should come with a small bite to eat, to avoid unruly drunkenness.

 

Taverns started serving their wine glasses covered with a slice of bread with ham or cheese on top as a lid or 'tapa', which also helped keep insects away. That is how tapas were born.

Today the tradition remains. Going out for tapas, visiting several bars and restaurants, is one of the favourite pastimes of Spanish families and groups’ of friends./.VNA

 
 

.
Two exhibitions open at HCMC's Factory Contemporary Arts Centre
Two exhibitions open at HCMC's Factory Contemporary Arts Centre
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Two solo exhibitions of artists Huong Ngo and Thy Nguyen will open at the Factory Contemporary Arts Centre on June 19.

Veteran artist draws to preserve ethnic clothes
Veteran artist draws to preserve ethnic clothes
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Veteran artist Do Duc is displaying his lacquer paintings on ethnic clothes for the first time at his house at Thong Dong Ville at 15B, 656 Lane, Lac Long Quan Street, Hanoi.

Sky Tour leads box office
Sky Tour leads box office
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

A documentary featuring popular singer Son Tung’s live shows in 2019 is leading the box office.

Hanoi concert to honour forefront ‘soldiers’ in COVID-19 fight
Hanoi concert to honour forefront ‘soldiers’ in COVID-19 fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/06/2020 

A special concert entitled “We Return” will take place in Hanoi on June 19 as a “thank-you” gesture to those who have been on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19, gathering together over 130 artists from Vietnam’s three largest orchestras.

Sketches showing different aspects of life on display
Sketches showing different aspects of life on display
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/06/2020 

An exhibition of more than 100 sketches opened yesterday in Hanoi giving a new perspective on sketching.

Christian Coleman: World 100m champion provisionally suspended after third missed drugs test
Christian Coleman: World 100m champion provisionally suspended after third missed drugs test
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/06/2020 

World 100m champion Christian Coleman is provisionally suspended after missing a third doping test, says the Athletics Integrity Unit.

Historic hats returned to former glory
Historic hats returned to former glory
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Royal hats dating back to the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) that were ravaged by the passing of time have been restored to their original splendour thanks to artisan Vu Kim Loc in HCM City.

Drama troupe offers new shows in Hanoi style
Drama troupe offers new shows in Hanoi style
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/06/2020 

Le Ngoc Drama, one of Hanoi’s leading private theatres, will offer a series of new shows at HCM City’s Opera House next week. 

Vietnamese folk games: sitting tug-of-war and clay firecracker hurling
Vietnamese folk games: sitting tug-of-war and clay firecracker hurling
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/06/2020 

Traditional folk games have played an important role in Vietnamese culture. They still have been an almost magical attractions for Vietnamese children, and are played in every corner of the nation.

Coach Park among the best coaches in Asia: Fox Sports
Coach Park among the best coaches in Asia: Fox Sports
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

Fox Sports Asia has selected Vietnam’s coach Park Hang-seo as one of the nine best coaches in Asia.

Musical drama for children to be restaged
Musical drama for children to be restaged
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

The musical drama Tấm Cám (Tấm and Cám), a production written by Hung Lam, will be restaged in a new version 20 years after its first release in HCM City.

Beauty queens shine in Ao Dai bearing images of national sea and islands
Beauty queens shine in Ao Dai bearing images of national sea and islands
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

Ngoc Han, Miss Vietnam 2010, participated in a press conference on June 16 alongside many other beauty queens to launch a national marathon championship by Tien Phong (Vanguard) newspaper in Hanoi.

Social distancing paintings on display in Hanoi
Social distancing paintings on display in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

The People newspaper and the Vietnam Fine Arts Association displayed paintings created during social distancing on Monday in Hanoi.

Vietnam Telefilm to take place in September
Vietnam Telefilm to take place in September
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

The International Film and Television Exhibition will take place in HCM City between September 17 and 19 gathering more than 100 domestic and international companies working in the field, according to organisers.

Ao dai show impresses visitors to Hoi An
Ao dai show impresses visitors to Hoi An
VIDEOicon  16/06/2020 

More than 3,000 tourists, on June 14, flooded the Hoi An Impression Theme Park to enjoy an Ao dai (Vietnam’s traditional long dress) show with the theme of Vietnam’s landscapes.

Quan ho singing programme launched in HCM City
Quan ho singing programme launched in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

A quan họ (love duet) singing programme will be held at cultural houses and traditional art clubs in HCM City, Le Tu Cam, chairman of the HCM City Cultural Heritage Association, said. 

New books for Vietnamese children released
New books for Vietnamese children released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

New novels and books on environmental studies for children from Vietnamese and international authors have been released to entertain young audiences during the summer.

Hanoi poised to host first international standard art auction
Hanoi poised to host first international standard art auction
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnam’s first international standard art auction titled "Arts du Vietnam - Vietnam Art" is set to get underway at the Sofiel Metropole Hanoi Hotel on No 15 Ngo Quyen street in the capital on June 27.

Vietnam boasts of various UNESCO intangible cultural heritages
Vietnam boasts of various UNESCO intangible cultural heritages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/06/2020 

The Hue Royal Court Music became Vietnam’s first-ever UNESCO-recognized intangible cultural heritage in 2008. After 12 years, Vietnam now has 13 intangible cultural heritages receiving global recognition.

Time to burn some rubber
Time to burn some rubber
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/06/2020 

Seeing motocross bikes flying over verts and drifting through dusty bends is not what you’d expect in Hanoi.

