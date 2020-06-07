Spanish cyclist triumphs at HTV Cycling Tournament 2020

The 32nd edition of the Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) Cycling Tournament concluded on June 7 with Javier Sarda Perez of VUS-HCM City winning the yellow jersey.

At the award ceremony

The 18th and final stage of the tourney from Bao Loc city in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong to HCM City was held on the day with thousands of spectators cheering for the cyclists. Le Ngoc Son of Loc Troi Group came first in this stage.

Meanwhile, Perez also clinched the tourney’s red jersey for the King of Mountains, walking home with a prize totalling 250 million VND (10,710 USD). This is the second consecutive year that he triumphed at the cycling tournament.

His squad, VUS-HCM City, also won in the team’s category.

At the award ceremony, the Spanish cyclist said he will hold an auction for his jerseys to raise funds for a centre for orphans and disadvantaged children in central Da Nang city, which is slated for June 17 in Hanoi.

Young cyclist Nguyen Van Binh of HCM City MM Mega Market seized the white jersey, while the green one for the best sprinter went to Nguyen Tan Hoai of Domesco Dong Thap.

The tournament is the biggest cycling event in Vietnam and has been running for 31 years, luring the nation’s best cyclists every year./.VNA