04/09/2020 11:36:25 (GMT +7)
Special exhibition on Vietnam's development path

04/09/2020    11:33 GMT+7

More than 200 documents and photos featuring the national construction and defence over the past 75 years are being displayed at an exhibition at the Hanoi-based Ho Chi Minh Museum.

Special exhibition on Vietnam’s development path

The exhibition marks the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), towards all-level Party congresses and the 13th National Party Congress. It highlights major historical events of the Vietnamese revolution from 1858 when France began its invasion to the August Revolution in 1945, President Ho Chi Minh's journey in search for national salvation, and the Declaration of Independence giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam by the late President on September 2, 1945. The exhibition also gives insight into Vietnam's struggles during 1945-1954, socialism building in 1954-1975, national reconstruction and socialism protection in 1975-1986, and reform, integration and development in 1986-2020.(Photos: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+)

Special exhibition on Vietnam’s development path

On display are more than 200 documents and photos featuring the national construction and defence over the past 75 years. The exhibition is co-organised by the Ho Chi Minh Museum and Vietnam Post. The exhibition gives audiences an insight into Vietnam’s struggles during 1945-1954, socialism building in 1954-1975, national reconstruction and socialism protection in 1975-1986, and reform, integration and development in 1986-2020. It is organised to mark the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), towards all-level Party congresses and the 13th National Party Congress. It highlights major historical events of the Vietnamese revolution from 1858 when France began its invasion to the August Revolution in 1945, President Ho Chi Minh’s journey in search for national salvation, and the Declaration of Independence giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam by the late President on September 2, 1945. 

Special exhibition on Vietnam’s development path

This September marks 75 years since the Vietnamese people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), overthrew 80 years of French colonial rule. President Ho Chi Minh declared independence for the Democratic Republic of Vietnam on September 2, 1945 and the country then recorded significant victories in its resistance wars against the French and the Americans as well as in its ‘doi moi’ economic reforms. Tremendous achievements have been posted in a range of endeavours over the last 75 years. The achievements are featured in 200 photos displayed in the exhibition, which is co-organised by the Ho Chi Minh Museum and Vietnam Post. 

Special exhibition on Vietnam’s development path

The great victory of the August Revolution and the Declaration of Independence heralded a new era in the country's history - an era of independence, freedom, and socialism. The Declaration of Independence affirmed the success of the August Revolution, marking a great turning point in Vietnam's development process as well as the end of absolute monarchy and colonialism in the country. the declaration approached national rights based on human rights in all aspects, from economics, politics to culture and society. By affirming the natural and fundamental rights of all people, the Declaration of Independence asserted that all nations have the right to independence, freedom, and happiness, which it said is a sacred and inviolable right of each nation. 

Special exhibition on Vietnam’s development path

The photos help audiences learn about the victory of the August Revolution in 1945, which led to the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, on September 2 the same year. The photo exhibition highlights major historical events of the Vietnamese revolution from 1858 when France began its invasion to the August Revolution in 1945, President Ho Chi Minh’s journey in search for national salvation, and the Declaration of Independence giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam by the late President on September 2, 1945. The exhibition is co-organised by the Ho Chi Minh Museum and Vietnam Post.

Special exhibition on Vietnam’s development path

Part 2 retells nine-year struggles for national defence during 1945-1954. During the difficult period, the Government and people worked hard to deal with famine and illiteracy, fight against invaders and struggle for national independence and freedom. The exhibition is being co-organised by the Ho Chi Minh Museum and Vietnam Post at 19 Ngoc Ha, Ba Dinh, Ha Noi. The exhibition is opened to public from August 30. 

Special exhibition on Vietnam’s development path

Over 200 documents and photos featuring the national construction and defence over the past 75 years are being displayed at the exhibition in Hanoi-based Ho Chi Minh Museum. The exhibition is co-organised by the Ho Chi Minh Museum and Vietnam Post. It is organised to mark the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 -August 19, 2020) and National Day (September 2, 1945 -September 2, 2020), towards all-level Party congresses and the 13th National Party Congress. In photo: Photos and documents under sub-theme of ‘Building socialism during wars’, which feature photos Vietnam’s struggles during 1945-1954, socialism building in 1954-1975.(Photos: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+)

Special exhibition on Vietnam’s development path

The photo exhibition highlights major historical events of the Vietnamese revolution from 1858 when France began its invasion to the August Revolution in 1945, President Ho Chi Minh’s journey in search for national salvation, and the Declaration of Independence giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam by the late President on September 2, 1945. The exhibition was co-organised by the Ho Chi Minh Museum and Vietnam Post.The exhibition marks the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), towards all-level Party congresses and the 13th National Party Congress.In photo: Photos and documents under sub-theme of ‘National construction and protection of the socialist nation’, which feature the national reconstruction and socialism protection in 1975-1986.

Special exhibition on Vietnam’s development path

The exhibition marks the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), towards all-level Party congresses and the 13th National Party Congress. The photo exhibition is divided into five sub-themes: (1) Vietnamese revolution from 1858 when France began its invasion to the August Revolution in 1945, (2) President Ho Chi Minh’s journey in search for national salvation, and the Declaration of Independence giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam by the late President on September 2, 1945, (3) Vietnam’s struggles during 1945-1954, socialism building in 1954-1975, (4) national reconstruction and socialism protection in 1975-1986, and (5) reform, integration and development in 1986-2020.In photo: Photos and documents under sub-theme of ‘Economic reforms, integration and development’, which featurethose under economic reforms, integration and development in 1986-2020. 

Special exhibition on Vietnam’s development path

Le Van Tuyen, a local resident in Dich Vong ward, Cau Giay district, Hanoi, who visits the exhibition, emotionally tells reporter: 'Seeing these photos reminds me of my childhood, during which I lived in glorious days of the nation.' 

 
Special exhibition on Vietnam’s development path

The event aims at raising people’s awareness on Vietnam’s history and introducing it to not only Vietnamese but also foreigners. The exhibition gives audiences an insight into Vietnam’s struggles during 1945-1954, socialism building in 1954-1975, national reconstruction and socialism protection in 1975-1986, and reform, integration and development in 1986-2020. It is organised to mark the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), towards all-level Party congresses and the 13th National Party Congress. It highlights major historical events of the Vietnamese revolution from 1858 when France began its invasion to the August Revolution in 1945, President Ho Chi Minh’s journey in search for national salvation, and the Declaration of Independence giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam by the late President on September 2, 1945.

Special exhibition on Vietnam’s development path

The event attracts not only elders but also kids. They are both excited seeing historical pictures of Vietnam since the Declaration of Independence giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam by the late President Ho Chi Minh on September 2, 1945. The exhibition marks the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), towards all-level Party congresses and the 13th National Party Congress. More than 200 documents and photos featuring the national construction and defence over the past 75 years are being displayed at the exhibition. The exhibition was co-organised by the Ho Chi Minh Museum and Vietnam Post. (Photos: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+)

Special exhibition on Vietnam’s development path

On this occasion, the Hanoi-based Ho Chi Minh Museum in coordination with Vietnam Post and Viet Stamp introduced several stamp collections on President Ho Chi Minh and the Communist Party of Vietnam. The collections are themed 'President Ho Chi Minh and the Communist Party of Vietnam and struggles to claim national independence, reunification, building and protection'. This event, along with the exhibition, is to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - August 19, 2020) and National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020), towards all-level Party congresses and the 13th National Party Congress. The events aim at raising people's awareness on Vietnam's history and introducing it to not only Vietnamese but also foreigners. 

Special exhibition on Vietnam’s development path

As the exhibition is organised amidst the complicated developments of COVID-19 pandemic, all audiences are asked to follow sanitation protocols, including washing hands with hand sanitisers and wearing face masks in a bid to prevent infection of the coronavirus. Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on September 2 morning, keeping the country's total infections at 1,044, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. Of the total, 690 are locally transmitted cases, with 550 linked to the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang since July 25.The committee's treatment sub-committee reported that 707 out of the 1,044 patients have been given the all-clear. The death toll has reached 34.

Special exhibition on Vietnam’s development path

Japanese expats in Vietnam visit the photo exhibition. Visiting this exhibition, they have a chance to see over 200 historical pictures and documents portraying Vietnam's development path since the Declaration of Independence giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam by the late President Ho Chi Minh on September 2, 1945. 

Special exhibition on Vietnam’s development path

The exhibition is among activities worth spending time for both locals and foreigners on the occasion of the National Day holiday (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020.More than 200 documents and photos featuring the national construction and defence over the past 75 years are being displayed at the exhibition. The exhibition was co-organised by the Ho Chi Minh Museum and Vietnam Post. The photos help audiences learn about the victory of the August Revolution in 1945, which led to the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, on September 2 the same year. The photo exhibition highlights major historical events of the Vietnamese revolution and development path. 

Special exhibition on Vietnam’s development path

The exhibition is organised at the Ho Chi Minh Museum at Number 19, Ngoc Ha street, Ba Dinh district, Hanoi. The exhibition is among activities worth spending time for both locals and foreigners on the occasion of the National Day holiday (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020.The exhibition was co-organised by the Ho Chi Minh Museum and Vietnam Post. The exhibition gives audiences an insight into Vietnam’s struggles during 1945-1954, socialism building in 1954-1975, national reconstruction and socialism protection in 1975-1986, and reform, integration and development in 1986-2020.It is organised to mark the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), towards all-level Party congresses and the 13th National Party Congress. (Photos: Minh Hieu/Vietnam+)

Special exhibition on Vietnam’s development path

More than 200 documents and photos featuring the national construction and defence over the past 75 years are being displayed at the exhibition.The exhibition marks the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), towards all-level Party congresses and the 13th National Party Congress.It highlights major historical events of the Vietnamese revolution from 1858 when France began its invasion to the August Revolution in 1945, President Ho Chi Minh’s journey in search for national salvation, and the Declaration of Independence giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam by the late President on September 2, 1945. The exhibition also gives insight into Vietnam’s struggles during 1945-1954, socialism building in 1954-1975, national reconstruction and socialism protection in 1975-1986, and reform, integration and development in 1986-2020. 

VNA

Foreign media applaud Vietnam's 75-year successes

Foreign media applaud Vietnam’s 75-year successes

Many foreign media outlets recently ran articles highlighting Vietnam's achievements over the last 75 years and its stature in the international arena on the occasion of the country's 75th National Day (September 2).

Vietnam - one of the most livable places for foreigners

Vietnam - one of the most livable places for foreigners

It has been 75 years since the words of President Ho Chi Minh echoed throughout Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi proclaiming the Declaration of Independence. 

 
 

