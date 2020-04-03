Sports people say ‘Thank you’ to medical staff in COVID-19 battle

Many athletes, coaches and people involved in sport have joined the ‘Thank you’ charity drive to support medical staff who are fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vietnamese sportspeople join hands in supporting medical staff in COVID-19 fight/ Photo webthethao.vn

Launched on April 2 by webthethao.vn, a sports website, 'Thank you' is appealing to people all over the nation to donate anything they can to help doctors, nurses and others who are on the front line of this battle.

‘Thank you’ has attracted famous footballers such as national team members Trần Đình Trọng, Bùi Tiến Dũng and Nguyễn Hoàng Đức from the men's team and Hoàng Thị Loan, Phạm Hải Yến and Chương Thị Kiều from the women's squad.

Other athletes include SEA Games champions Nguyễn Thị Oanh and Quách Thị Lan and silver medal winner Quách Công Lịch.

Swimmer Nguyễn Huy Hoàng, boxer Trương Đình Hoàng, football coach Phan Thanh Hùng, and Doctor Phan Văn Minh of the national team have also signed up.

“Being a doctor, I really understand what our doctors are doing. They love their jobs, they love us, they are fighting for us. Thank you so much, my colleagues,” said Minh.

Former Sài Gòn FC coach Nguyễn Thành Công said from the bottom of his heart he wanted to say thank you to the white-coat heroes. He said he hoped they believed in what they were doing and continue fighting the pandemic.

“We are teammates, thank you (for what you have done),” former national midfielder Phạm Thanh Lương of Hà Nội FC told medical staff.

To take part in the effort, there are three options.

1/ Spread the messages #Thankyou or #Xincamon throughout the community

2/ Donate cash

3/ Donate essential goods

Webthethao.vn has made the minimum donation VNĐ100,000 (US$4.2). The Việt Nam Professional Football Company, Satori Water and Vạn Xuân Water, and Bảo Ngọc Joint Stock Company are also supporting the effort.

Donated items will be given to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Đông Anh District, Hà Nội.

Information can be found on facebook.com/Webthethao/ or call hotline 0912.075.444 for details. VNS