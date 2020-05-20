Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Spotify campaign to bring users closer together

 
 
21/05/2020    10:28 GMT+7

Spotify, the music streaming app, has launched a new campaign that will bring audiences closer together.

Spotify launches new campaign that bring users closer together.  

Every second on Spotify, more than 30,000 people around the world are pressing play on the same song. 

“As part of its new campaign Listening Together that celebrates the power of audio to bring us closer together, Spotify is visualising these connections in real time in a way that has never been done,” the company said.

When two strangers connect through the song Có Người or Bored in the House, you will be able to see where these connections are happening and what song track brought them together. 

“In a time when many of us are feeling apart, we have also enlisted the support of Asian artists around the region to take over some of Spotify’s top Moods & Moments playlists and share the music soundtracking their days. Through these playlists, Spotify looks to amplify connections between artists and their fans, bringing them closer together through a shared love of music,” the company said.

In the Vietnamese market, singer Vu Cat Tuong will be taking over Thoải Mái Gác Chân Lên, sharing honest commentary on how she has been spending her time, her latest inspirations, and what she listens to when she’s chilling at home. 

New artist playlist takeovers will happen weekly, giving music lovers refreshed content to accompany their go-to at-home activities. 

 

Whether it’s hip-hop, k-pop or bolero, Spotify’s new Listening Together campaign is inspired by a simple question to help create human connection: what are you listening to right now? The campaign is currently rolling out in markets across the world and will come to life across social and digital channels. 

“We’re exploring ways for Spotify users to interact further with the Listening Together campaign and look forward to sharing more soon,” the company said.

Spotify was launched in 2008 with the mission of unlocking the potential of human creativity by giving a million creative artists the opportunity to live off their art and billions of fans the opportunity to enjoy and be inspired by these creators. 

Today, Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 286 million users, including 130 million Spotify Premium subscribers, across 79 markets. VNS

