Stamp celebrating Lenin published

The Ministry of Information and Communications has released a stamp to celebrate the 150th birthday of the leader of the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republic, Vladimir Ilyich Lenin (1870-1924).

The stamp was designed by painter Pham Trung Ha of Vietnam Post.

Newly released stamp commemoratingthe 150th birthday ofLenin. Photo of Vietnam Post

The stamp features a portrait of the leader on a background of a red flag with a yellow hammer and sickle, symbols of the Russian Communist Party, together with the leader’s full name, year of birth and death.

The stamp, which measures 37x37mm and costs VNĐ4,000 (US$0.2), will be in operation till December 31, 2021.

The ministry has so far published 14 stamp collections dedicated to Lenin and Russia’s October Revolution.

Lenin was born Vladimir ILyich Ulianov, on April 22, 1870, and passed away on January 21, 1924.

He is considered to be one of the most influential figures and revolutionary thinkers of the 20th century.

Lenin masterminded the Bolshevik take-over of power in Russia in 1917. He was the architect and first leader of the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. He was also a great teacher of workers worldwide. —VNS