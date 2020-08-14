Stamp collection featuring national sea and islands launched

The Ministry of Information and Communications has published a collection of stamps which showcases the nation’s sea and islands as part of activities to mark the traditional day of the Vietnam Coast Guard (August 28).



The stamps is named “Vietnam’s Sea & Islands Part 2: Vietnam Coast Guard” and were designed by painter Nguyen Du.

The collection is poised to debut on the public postal network from August 27 to June 30, 2022.

The collection includes four models, with the main images featuring the coast guard and rescue ships designed to allow coast guard forces to perform patrol, search, and rescue missions to safeguard the nation's marine sovereignty.

Following a decision made in 2018, the Ministry of Information and Communications has pledged to issue three sets of stamps with the theme of "Vietnam’s Sea & Islands".

Most notably, La Poste, the French postal service, also issued five sets of stamps in 2019 which showcase images of the beautiful nature of Vietnam’s sea and islands, including locations such as Ly Son island, Ghenh Da Dia, Ha Long Bay, Song Tu Tay island, and the Truong Sa archipelago, also known as the Spratly islands. VOV