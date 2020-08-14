Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Stamp collection featuring national sea and islands launched

28/08/2020    17:19 GMT+7

The Ministry of Information and Communications has published a collection of stamps which showcases the nation’s sea and islands as part of activities to mark the traditional day of the Vietnam Coast Guard (August 28).

Stamp collection featuring national sea and islands launched


The stamps is named “Vietnam’s Sea & Islands Part 2: Vietnam Coast Guard” and were designed by painter Nguyen Du. 

The collection is poised to debut on the public postal network from August 27 to June 30, 2022.

 

The collection includes four models, with the main images featuring the coast guard and rescue ships designed to allow coast guard forces to perform patrol, search, and rescue missions to safeguard the nation's marine sovereignty.

Following a decision made in 2018, the Ministry of Information and Communications has pledged to issue three sets of stamps with the theme of "Vietnam’s Sea & Islands".

Most notably, La Poste, the French postal service, also issued five sets of stamps in 2019 which showcase images of the beautiful nature of Vietnam’s sea and islands, including locations such as Ly Son island, Ghenh Da Dia, Ha Long Bay, Song Tu Tay island, and the Truong Sa archipelago, also known as the Spratly islands. VOV

 
 

Rare Buddhist tower in Nghe An in ruin
Rare Buddhist tower in Nghe An in ruin
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

A rare Buddhist tower in the central province of Nghe An is on the verge of collapse if no renovation work is carried out.

Cave gets approval to be preserved
Cave gets approval to be preserved
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a plan to restore, preserve and promote the value of the archaeological site of Con Moong Cave and other surrounding relics in the central province of Thanh Hoa's Thach Thanh District.

Online museum in Canada honours President Ho Chi Minh’s heritage
Online museum in Canada honours President Ho Chi Minh’s heritage
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10 giờ trước 

Many Vietnamese expats and foreign friends in faraway Canada are looking forward to the opening of an online museum about President Ho Chi Minh, which is expected on National Day, September 2.

Veteran actor passes away, aged 90
Veteran actor passes away, aged 90
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Actor Tran Phuong, who played the main role in Vietnam’s classic film Vợ Chồng A Phủ (A Phủ and His Wife), passed away on Wednesday in Hanoi, aged 90.

Korean coach Park Hang Seo receives Vietnam’s Labor Medal
Korean coach Park Hang Seo receives Vietnam’s Labor Medal
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/08/2020 

The chief coach of the Vietnamese national football team Park Hang Seo was presented with the second-class Labor Medal on Thursday.

Photography artist association wants attention from city authorities
Photography artist association wants attention from city authorities
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

The HCM City Photography Artist Association (HOPA) is preparing for its 8th congress. 

Book shows Vietnam in 19th century through lens of French photographer
Book shows Vietnam in 19th century through lens of French photographer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/08/2020 

A recently published book featuring monochrome photos taken by French photographer Pierre Dieulefils (1862-1937) sheds light on Vietnam in the late 19th century.

Exhibition showcasing life of President Ho Chi Minh opens to public
Exhibition showcasing life of President Ho Chi Minh opens to public
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/08/2020 

An array of documents and photos featuring the life of President Ho Chi Minh and his revolutionary career has gone on show at the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi.

Photo exhibition on ASEAN land, people to open in Hanoi
Photo exhibition on ASEAN land, people to open in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/08/2020 

Some 200 photos, selected from more than 10,000 works by artists throughout ASEAN, will be on display at an exhibition in Hanoi from September 1-8.

Significance of international awards for promoting intangible cultural heritage
Significance of international awards for promoting intangible cultural heritage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/08/2020 

Vu Duc Hieu, director of the Muong Cultural Space Museum, has won the 2020 Jeonju International Awards for Promoting Intangible Cultural Heritage (JIAPICH), which is expected to be presented in an online form on September 15.

New stage to entertain Hanoi audience
New stage to entertain Hanoi audience
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/08/2020 

A new stage has just been opened in Hanoi’s Old Quarter, which aims to provide local people and tourists with a new way of watching plays.

Michel Platini and French stars to play friendly in Vietnam
Michel Platini and French stars to play friendly in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/08/2020 

Former UEFA President Michel Platini, coach Arsene Wenger, Patrice Evra and many French veteran players will go to Vietnam for a friendly match in 2021.

Photographer’s unyielding love of photography
Photographer’s unyielding love of photography
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/08/2020 

Photographer Tran Quoc Dung has won countless awards during his lifetime, and his latest book, “Photography Culture - A Point of View”, has won a prestigious award from the Literature and Arts Theory and Criticism Council.

Original sketches of Vietnam’s national emblem on show
Original sketches of Vietnam’s national emblem on show
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/08/2020 

The original sketches of the national emblem of Vietnam, designed by late artist Bui Trang Chuoc, are being displayed in an exhibition at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi from August 25 to September 6.

“Long story” from Ao Dai
“Long story” from Ao Dai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/08/2020 

In late June, a special show of more than 1,000 Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dresses) patterns, entitled “Ao Dai – Vietnam’s cultural heritage”, was held at the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi.

HCM City approves 155-year-old flagpole renovation
HCM City approves 155-year-old flagpole renovation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has approved the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture’s proposal to renovate the Thu Ngu flagpole, a 155-year-old relic on the Sai Gon riverfront.

HCM City Hockey Federation established
HCM City Hockey Federation established
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

The HCM City Hockey Federation (HHF) was established over the weekend, marking what hockey lovers hope is an important milestone in the development of the sport in the city.

Vietnam to hold online book exhibition to celebrate National Day
Vietnam to hold online book exhibition to celebrate National Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

An online book exhibition in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the National Day (September 2) will be organized by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) at website Book365.vn.

Vietnam could wait until 2022 for World Cup qualifiers
Vietnam could wait until 2022 for World Cup qualifiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have revealed that they are set to reschedule the Vietnam national team’s remaining 2022 World Cup qualifying fixtures against Malaysia, Indonesia, and the UAE to next year.

Vietnam Symphony Orchestra to host online concert amid COVID-19 fears
Vietnam Symphony Orchestra to host online concert amid COVID-19 fears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

The Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra will halt the offline “Season opening gala concert 2020” and switch to online platform to ensure Covid-19 prevention safety.

