Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/06/2020 11:09:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Stamps on Vietnamese folk games issued

 
 
02/06/2020    11:06 GMT+7

A set of stamps featuring Vietnamese folk games was released by the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Vietnam Post Corporation on June 1 on the occasion of International Children’s Day.

A stamp sample features 'o an quan' (mandarin square capturing) game.

 

The collection includes an envelope depicting a tug of war game and four samples introducing four other games namely 'o an quan' (mandarin square capturing), jump rope, ‘rong ran len may’ (the game of dragon and snake), and ‘bit mat bat de’ (catching a goat while blindfolded). Each stamp measures 43 x 32mm each.

The envelope has a face value of VND19,000 VND and a size of 90 x 60 mm while the stamps measure 43 x 32 mm with a face value of VND4,000 each.

Designed by painter To Minh Trang of the Vietnam Post Corporation, the set was drawn following the Hang Trong folk painting style with bold strokes and eye-catching colours.

The set is available in public postal network branches across the country until December 31, 2021.

A leader of the Vietnam Post Corporation said that folk games are not only designed for children’s entertainment but also represent unique Vietnamese traditional culture. Nhan Dan

 
 

Other News

.
Italian cuisine under spotlight during June
Italian cuisine under spotlight during June
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (ICHAM) together with the Embassy of Italy held a press conference on June 1 regarding the upcoming “True Italian Taste 2020”.

Exhibition honours traditional lacquer painting
Exhibition honours traditional lacquer painting
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Artworks in various styles by Vietnamese lacquer painters will be showcased to the public at an exhibition that was launched at 29 Hang Bai Exhibition Hall in Hanoi on June 1.

Hanoi Museum prepares for exhibition
Hanoi Museum prepares for exhibition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Museum in the capital city’s Nam Tu Liem district was built with a total investment of more than VND2,300 billion (US$98.6 million).

Choreographer Tuyet Minh: I want to create ballets imbued with VN identities
Choreographer Tuyet Minh: I want to create ballets imbued with VN identities
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

Meritorious Artist Tuyet Minh once shared that she wanted to adapt Vietnamese classic literary works via the language of ballet.

Images of playful children on stone plateau in Ha Giang
Images of playful children on stone plateau in Ha Giang
PHOTOSicon  19 giờ trước 

Whilst cheerful children tend to be the centre of attention for many photographers, a range of elegant pictures can be snapped to preserve precious childhood memories.

Hanoi FC into quarter-finals of National Cup 2020
Hanoi FC into quarter-finals of National Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

A total of eight football clubs have made it into the quarter-finals of the National Cup 2020, including V.League 1 champion’s Hanoi FC, 

Russia’s State Museum of Oriental Art organises Vietnam Week
Russia’s State Museum of Oriental Art organises Vietnam Week
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

The State Museum of Oriental Art of Russia organised a Vietnam Week from May 25-31 on its Instagram page to introduce the most typical among objects displayed at its Vietnam Space.

Musician sets national record for largest collection of children songs
Musician sets national record for largest collection of children songs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Musician Nguyen Van Chung received a certificate recognizing his largest number of 300 children songs from the Vietnam Book of Records (Vietkings).

HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera returns with the world’s most popular symphony
HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera returns with the world’s most popular symphony
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Among the best possible news is that the HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) is resuming concerts from June 13.

Da Nang Museum to locate at new site
Da Nang Museum to locate at new site
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The central city will begin upgrading the old buildings on Bach Dang Street as a new location for the Da Nang Museum in September at a total cost of VND505 billion (US$22 million).

Hanoi Youth Theatre launches art project for children
Hanoi Youth Theatre launches art project for children
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/06/2020 

A series of musical and theatrical plays that aim to offer exciting and educational experiences to children this summer and for International Children’s Day has been launched by Tuoi Tre (Youth) Theatre in collaboration with Vietjet.

HCM City cai luong theatres returns after COVID-19
HCM City cai luong theatres returns after COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/06/2020 

HCM City’s leading cai luong (reformed opera) theatres are planning to introduce quality shows after closing for a long period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Entertainment Events in Hanoi &amp; HCM City on June 1-7
Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCM City on June 1-7
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/06/2020 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Vietnam Mixed Martial Arts Federation debuts
Vietnam Mixed Martial Arts Federation debuts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/06/2020 

The Vietnam Mixed Martial Arts Federation (VMMAF) was officially established at its first congress held in Hanoi on May 30.

Central Highlanders work to keep traditional cultural practices alive
Central Highlanders work to keep traditional cultural practices alive
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/05/2020 

Many locales in the Central Highlands have worked to preserve and keep their tribes’ traditional cultural practices alive, 

Artists raise funds to build houses
Artists raise funds to build houses
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/05/2020 

A campaign by artist Ngo Tran Vu has raised nearly VND200 million (nearly US$9,000) to build houses for poor people through an online painting auction.

Award-winning European animated film “Dilili in Paris” to be screened in HCMC, Hue
Award-winning European animated film “Dilili in Paris” to be screened in HCMC, Hue
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/05/2020 

“Dilili in Paris,” a 2018 French, German and Belgian computer-animated adventure film, will be screened at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France in HCMC on May 30 and at the French Institute in Hue City on June 27.

Contemporary art exhibition features VN, foreign artists
Contemporary art exhibition features VN, foreign artists
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/05/2020 

The contemporary art exhibition Lunar Breccia featuring seven local and overseas artists opens today (May 29) at Galerie Quynh.

Hue village makes national treasures
Hue village makes national treasures
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/05/2020 

Phuong Duc is small village on the southern bank of the Perfume River in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. 

Unique HCM City coffee shop takes books as payment
Unique HCM City coffee shop takes books as payment
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/05/2020 

A coffee shop in District 1, HCM City, allows customers to exchange a book for an item on the menu.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 