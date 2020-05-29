Stamps on Vietnamese folk games issued

A set of stamps featuring Vietnamese folk games was released by the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Vietnam Post Corporation on June 1 on the occasion of International Children’s Day.

A stamp sample features 'o an quan' (mandarin square capturing) game.

The collection includes an envelope depicting a tug of war game and four samples introducing four other games namely 'o an quan' (mandarin square capturing), jump rope, ‘rong ran len may’ (the game of dragon and snake), and ‘bit mat bat de’ (catching a goat while blindfolded). Each stamp measures 43 x 32mm each.

The envelope has a face value of VND19,000 VND and a size of 90 x 60 mm while the stamps measure 43 x 32 mm with a face value of VND4,000 each.



Designed by painter To Minh Trang of the Vietnam Post Corporation, the set was drawn following the Hang Trong folk painting style with bold strokes and eye-catching colours.



The set is available in public postal network branches across the country until December 31, 2021.



A leader of the Vietnam Post Corporation said that folk games are not only designed for children’s entertainment but also represent unique Vietnamese traditional culture. Nhan Dan