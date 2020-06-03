Renowned actress Dakota Johnson of the United States recently chose an outfit produced by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, a popular US TV show.

Star of Fifty Shades of Gray shines in outfit by local designer.

Her appearance on the show saw the actress don a pink dress featuring dramatic oversized puffy sleeves.

The design comes from Cong Tri's Spring-Summer 2020 collection, which had originally been introduced at New York Fashion Week last September.

The dress has already caught the eye of international media outlets who named the outfit as a "show-stopping pink gown".

Dakota Johnson is most famous for her role starring in the movie Fifty Shades of Grey back in 2015.

Moreover, she has also appeared in many prestigious fashion campaigns, including those launched by Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Dior. VOV