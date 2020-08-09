Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/08/2020 13:15:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Strategy and discipline at play

09/08/2020    12:11 GMT+7

Retired journalist Nguyen Huu Oai heads to a lake near his Hanoi home at 4pm every day to play Chinese chess.

Joining him are dozens of people of the same age as 70-year-old Oai, gathering around chessboards shouting and laughing.

Strategy and discipline at play

Chinese chess has become a passion for many elderly people once they retire.

“It’s been my favourite hobby for a long time,” he said.

“The game is fun, and we can play anywhere, wherever there is a cool spot. It also helps improve the mind, especially for the elderly like me. After playing four or five games my mind feels much clearer.”

Oai’s wife Pham Thi Hoa understands her husband’s love for the game. If she ever returns home and Oai is nowhere around, she knows exactly where to find him.

“He really does love playing chess, maybe even more than seeing me,” she beamed.

“Whenever I can’t find him, I just go to the park and see him sitting on a chair playing chess with his friends. There are days they play until quite late, with him coming home at 9pm or so. I really don’t understand why they love the game so much, but I’m happy for him.”

People can be seen playing chess everywhere around town, even on the side of a road.

Sixty-year-old Vu Quoc Van Hung from Thanh Nhan Ward never thought he could make so many new friends at his age.

But he has, and it’s all thanks to chess.

“Many elderly people play for some fun,” he said.

“We’re all retired and have free time, so we go to the park when we can. We have become friends thanks to chess. Many people are from other wards in neighbouring districts. It’s fun just talking to each other.”

Despite being popular among the elderly, the overall number of Chinese chess players has been falling.

Inside a classroom where Nguyen Tran Anh Trọng teaches Chinese chess to his primary school students are just five kids sitting at three desks.

“It’s mostly university students, middle-aged people, and the elderly who play, and the number of young people learning the game is falling.”

“Young kids can learn Western, or international, chess when they’re four years old, because the shape of the pieces makes them easier to identify and their different movements are simpler than in Chinese chess.”

 

“It can be a little difficult teaching Chinese chess to kids before they start Grade 1.”

But Trong still tries to instil a passion for the game in his students.

Chinese chess, he believes, is difficult initially but once you know how to play it’s a very stimulating game.

“The game has been around for a long time and Vietnamese people have traditionally played. I have a major love for the game and entered numerous competitions when I was younger.”

“The game is the battle between two armies, each with 16 pieces, with the object of capturing the enemy's 'general’ (or marshal). You can both move and direct your own pieces. The chessboard is divided into two parts, with each belonging to one general, and they stay in their designated areas. This is where the general can move and be protected by other chess pieces.”

“To win, you must capture the opponent’s general and protect your own. It’s an interesting game, and I try to inspire my students to play and many have really taken to it.”

Thanks to Trong’s enthusiasm, these students have also found the fun side of the strategy board game.

Rather than playing video games, eight-year-old Ngo Minh Duc Tri now has a new goal in life.

“I want to be a national Chinese chess champion,” he smiled.

“I like the thrill that comes with playing, because you never know what move your opponent will make and what his tactics may be.”

For Nguyen Huu Nhat Minh, Chinese chess is good for self-discipline.

“I have learned to be more patient and determined and not to act rashly,” he explained.

Trọng agreed, saying playing chess helps improve the thought processes.

“The game is good for young kids, helping them interact with and learn from others,” he said. “And it’s certainly good for self-discipline.”

VNS

Chess masters to compete in Bac Giang Province

Chess masters to compete in Bac Giang Province

The National Team Chess Championship will be held in Bac Giang Province on June 5-15.

 
 

Other News

.
Fading artform reborn in silver and gold
Fading artform reborn in silver and gold
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Having revived the art of phap lam, a technique of enamel painting and carving on metals, in early 2000, artisan Do Huu Triet then adapted it to silver and gold to make fashionable jewellery pieces, interior décor items, and paintings.

S Korean violist releases music video featuring Vietnam’s scenery
S Korean violist releases music video featuring Vietnam’s scenery
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

HCM City-based South Korean violist Jmi Ko has recently released a music video online after its premiere was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to spread optimism during the virus outbreak.

Sli songs of Nung ethnic people preserved by local artist
Sli songs of Nung ethnic people preserved by local artist
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  22 giờ trước 

The Northern border province of Lang Son is famous for Then and Sli singing of the Nung ethnic people as over the years a number of local artists have made every effort to preserve and promote these folk melodies.

Casting for film on Vietnamese history begins
Casting for film on Vietnamese history begins
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/08/2020 

Casting for Trưng Vương (She-Kings), the year’s biggest film project, has begun in HCM City.

Sketch collection celebrates COVID-19 fighters
Sketch collection celebrates COVID-19 fighters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/08/2020 

A collection of sketches reflecting life and activities of doctors and nurses at locked down hospitals in the central city has been introduced by a young college student.

IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam rescheduled for 2021
IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam rescheduled for 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/08/2020 

The IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2020 has been rescheduled for May 2021 in the central city of Da Nang after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Art club members promote ceramic art through new exhibit
Art club members promote ceramic art through new exhibit
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/08/2020 

A sculpture exhibition featuring ceramic works by 26 artists of the Saigon Club of Ceramic Art is on display at the HCM City Fine Arts Association.

Sporting events in Vietnam suspended over COVID-19 fears
Sporting events in Vietnam suspended over COVID-19 fears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/08/2020 

A number of national sporting events will be suspended to ensure the safety of those involved amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Vietnam Sports Administration announced on August 7.

3-kg bread in An Giang among world's weirdest foods
3-kg bread in An Giang among world's weirdest foods
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/08/2020 

The Giant Bread in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang has caught global attention as one of the world’s most bizarre foods.

HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera cancels all concerts for the time being
HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera cancels all concerts for the time being
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/08/2020 

It was made clear on Wednesday, August 5 that the HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) was cancelling all concerts for the time being due to the Covid-19 situation.

Painter shows passion for Nguyen Du’s epic poem ‘Tale of Kieu’
Painter shows passion for Nguyen Du’s epic poem ‘Tale of Kieu’
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/08/2020 

Starting drawing illustrations inspired from ‘Tale of Kieu’ in 1999, 42-year-old painter Nguyen Tuan Son got the nickname ‘Son Kieu’ by his colleagues for his long-time passion for the masterpiece.

Doan Van Hau cherishes World Cup dream in FIFA interview
Doan Van Hau cherishes World Cup dream in FIFA interview
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/08/2020 

Defender Doan Van Hau, who recently returned to Vietnam following a one-year spell on loan at SC Heerenveen, told FIFA that he has dreamed of playing for Vietnam at World Cup one day and that nothing is impossible.

Vietnamese mat weaving art displayed online
Vietnamese mat weaving art displayed online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/08/2020 

The patterns, colours and technique of traditional Vietnamese mat weaving are on display in an online exhibition through the artworks of Pham Hong Linh.

Exhibition of works from contemporary Vietnamese artists opens in Hanoi
Exhibition of works from contemporary Vietnamese artists opens in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/08/2020 

An exhibition displaying artworks from leading contemporary Vietnamese artists opened at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi on August 6.

Hospitality group hosts race for environment
Hospitality group hosts race for environment
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/08/2020 

Vietnamese citizens and foreigners living in Vietnam are eligible to join an online race launched by Muong Thanh Hospitality Group to inspire people to live healthily.

Vietnam senior and U22 national teams set to gather in mid-August
Vietnam senior and U22 national teams set to gather in mid-August
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/08/2020 

The Vietnamese national men’s senior football team are due to be joined by the national U22 side with both teams participating in a training camp in Hanoi between August 15 and 21.

Vietnam photo among breathtaking artworks in world contest
Vietnam photo among breathtaking artworks in world contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/08/2020 

A picture snapped by a Vietnamese photographer has been listed among the impressive artworks by the International Photography Awards, a contest which attracts entries from remarkable pictures from around the world.

Miss Vietnam to be delayed
Miss Vietnam to be delayed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/08/2020 

The 16th Miss Vietnam beauty pageant which is supposed to take place on August 5 will be delayed due to Covid-19 according to the organiser.

Director spends his youth to make first film
Director spends his youth to make first film
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/08/2020 

The Vietnam premiere of the film Ròm on July 31 was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, the production company behind the film was fined VND40 million (US$1,700) for participating in

Contemporary dance about HCM City lifestyle to be staged at Opera House
Contemporary dance about HCM City lifestyle to be staged at Opera House
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/08/2020 

Café Saigon, a contemporary dance featuring HCM City’s lifestyle in the mid-20th century, will return to the city’s Opera House on August 8.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 