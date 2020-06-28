Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
29/06/2020    00:40 GMT+7

A street cultural festival themed “Hanoi – Green Destination” took place at the pedestrian zone in the city downtown on June 27 evening, attracting thousands of local residents and visitors.

street festival promotes hanoi’s diverse culture hinh 1

The festival aims to promote Hanoi as an attractive tourist destinations and respond to the programme “Vietnamese people travel Vietnam” launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

street festival promotes hanoi’s diverse culture hinh 2

More than 3,000 people, including artists, actors, artisans, practitioners of traditional intangible cultural heritage, participate in the event, marching along walking streets in the Old Quarter.

street festival promotes hanoi’s diverse culture hinh 3

They are divided into 8 performance blocks, led by soldiers, police, doctors who are on the frontline against the COVID-19 epidemic. Then come folk artists, craft men, the elderly, sportmen and children.

street festival promotes hanoi’s diverse culture hinh 4

One of the highlights of the festival is the performance by folk artists who display traditional genres of folk dances which have been preserved for years.

street festival promotes hanoi’s diverse culture hinh 5

Bài bông is part of the Ca Tru (ceremonial singing) which was solemnly held at guilds’ important ceremonies in the past.

street festival promotes hanoi’s diverse culture hinh 6

The flower bicycle parade reminds viewers of an old Hanoi, with endless reminiscences of elegant girls in the traditional long dress (Ao Dai) riding a bicycle on street.

street festival promotes hanoi’s diverse culture hinh 7

The art performing division boasts of pieces of circus, bicycle riding, street magic, rollerblading among others.

 
street festival promotes hanoi’s diverse culture hinh 8

Young artists show skills of walking on stilts.

street festival promotes hanoi’s diverse culture hinh 9

Children are excited to interact with circus artists.

street festival promotes hanoi’s diverse culture hinh 10

In typical colourful costumes, dancers stir up the atmosphere in the Old Quarter

street festival promotes hanoi’s diverse culture hinh 11

Dancers entertain viewers by eye-catching performances

street festival promotes hanoi’s diverse culture hinh 12

The festival has attracted the participation of thousands of local residents and visitors.

street festival promotes hanoi’s diverse culture hinh 13

Various much-awaited cultural activities are to take place on the evening of June 28 in the pedestrian zone around the Hoan Kiem Lake in the city centre.

