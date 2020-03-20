Striker Ha Duc Chinh can’t play again after leaving hospital

Six weeks ago striker Ha Duc Chinh left the hospital after treatment for high liver enzymes, but the date of his return for Da Nang is unknown.

Striker Hà Đức Chinh. Photo zing.vn

Although the national team player has resumed light training, he still needs more time before he can play.

According to coach Lê Huỳnh Đức, Chinh will be at risk if he returns too soon as his liver enzymes are not stable.

“Before the new season started, Chinh had hepatitis B. The doctor said he could not play, if he played it would be life-threatening. It may take a long time for Chinh to return,” said Đức.

Without Chinh, Đà Nẵng have drew one and lost two games.

Coach Đức emphasised that the absence of Chinh caused his tactics to fail.

The V.League 2020 is postponed because of COVID-19 outbreak but Đà Nẵng club still train to maintain their strength.

On Wednesday, Đà Nẵng players trained on Đà Nẵng beach. Chinh also appeared but he couldn’t train with his team. — VNS