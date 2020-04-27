Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
27/04/2020 15:39:09 (GMT +7)
Vietnamese students paint pictures of life during Covid-19

 
 
27/04/2020    15:26 GMT+7

A collection of paintings reflecting Vietnamese students’ thoughts of life during the Covid-19 pandemic has been introduced online.

Vietnamese students paint pictures of life during Covid-19
Chuyến tàu đẩy lùi Covid-19 (A Train to Fight against Covid-19), by sixth-grade student Dam Tran Mai Le in Hai Phong City, won the special prize in the “Bảo vệ sức khỏe và phòng chống dịch Covid-19” (Health Protection and Covid-19 Prevention) painting contest for children. Photo courtesy of the organiser

The showcase includes 43 top paintings from the “Bảo vệ sức khỏe và phòng chống dịch Covid-19” (Health Protection and Covid-19 Prevention) painting contest for children across the country.

The contest was launched by the Central Council of Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneers Organisation from March 17 to April 14, with more than 91,000 entries.

Among the top paintings is Chuyến tàu đẩy lùi Covid-19 (A Train to Fight against Covid-19) by Dam Tran Mai Le, a sixth-grade student at Lam Dong Secondary School in Hai Phong City, who received the special prize.

The work features images of a train led by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, followed by doctors, soldiers, people and students.

The train travels through the country’s famous sites, including Notre Dame Cathedral in HCM City, Thien Mu Pagoda in Hue City, Turtle Tower in Hanoi, and Le’s hometown.

Le said: “I imagined that the people’s solidarity is like a train. People are joining hands to fight against Covid-19.”

Vietnamese students paint pictures of life during Covid-19
Những người đi dệt màu xanh (Those who Make the Country Green) by seventh-grade student Nguyen Chau Phuong Trinh in Ben Tre Province won first prize. Photo courtesy of the organiser
 

The paintings show gratitude to health workers and soldiers in the frontline against Covid-19, such as Những người đi dệt màu xanh (Those Who Make the Country Green) and Quả Đấm Thép (Steel Punch).

“I appreciate and respect Vietnamese health workers who are normal people but have strong hearts,” said Nguyen Chau Phuong Trinh, a seventh grader at Giong Trom Secondary School in Ben Tre Province, whose painting Những người đi dệt màu xanh won first prize. 

Other works call on people to follow strict measures to prevent spread of Covid-19, like Chúng mình cùng đeo khẩu trang và rửa tay thật sạch nhé (Let’s Wear Masks and Wash our Hands) and Hãy ở nhà (Stay at Home).

Painter Le Thanh, head of the contest’s judging board, said they were surprised at the number of the entries. Most of the paintings were creative and had high quality. 

He said the paintings reflected Vietnamese children’s faith, pride and love in the country. They also showed their gratitude and appreciation to frontline responders combating COVID-19.

All the paintings can be viewed at facebook.com/mausacthongminh and ngayhoisacmau.colokit.com. VNS

