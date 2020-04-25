Students submit heartfelt sketches to mark COVID-19 fight

An array of fantastic artworks made by students have been entered into a drawing contest launched by the Ho Chi Minh City University of Architecture, with lots of the pieces proving to be a heartwarming sight for viewers.

Drawing inspiration from a Vietnam Airlines’ flight from Germany to Vietnam on March 10, student Quynh Vy pulls at the heartstrings of viewers by depicting a flight attendant taking care of a baby whose parents couldn’t return home due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

A sketch by Nguyen Ba Diep shows a nurse in Bach Mai hospital in Hanoi going to sleep after working a long shift.

Tran Minh Tuan captures a moment when doctors and nurses at Bach Mai hospital come together to smile, displaying optimism despite having to wear protective gears and face masks for several hours.

Student Thanh Nhan displays the tiredness of a medical worker whilst others take time out to enjoy a quick meal.

Medical workers and volunteers sleep without a roof over their heads during the fight against COVID-19, drawn by Le Thanh Ngu.

A painting by My Phuong depicts soldiers at Tan Thanh border gate in Lang Son province burning wood to warm up amid cold conditions.

Phung Thi Thu’s drawing features a joyful moment among doctors in Binh Thuan general hospital after the final COVID-19 patient tests negative for the virus on April 6.

A woman in isolation in Da Nang asks a policeman to purchase a bowl of rice soup for her baby. An artwork sketched by student Hieu Duy.

A drawing by Le Boi Phan praises workers who have worked tirelessly to sew numerous face masks in support of medical workers and soldiers on the frontline of the battle against the COVID-19 epidemic.

VOV

