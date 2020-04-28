Students to compete in online run in May

An online running race for Vietnamese students in high schools, vocational schools, colleges and universities across the country and those studying abroad will take place from May 3-25 as part of activities to prevent the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Illustrative image (Photo: https://vietrace365.vn/)

The event, which will be organised by the Central Committee of the Vietnam Students' Association (VSA), aims to create a healthy and useful playground for students, promote self-discipline and step-by-step encourage exercise in order to improve physical health.

It is also hoped to help strengthen the resistance of each individual and the whole community, contributing to repelling the disease.

Athletes need to visit this link from May 3-25 to register: https://vietrace365.vn/cac-giai-chay/race-detail/chay-ngay-danh-bay-covid. They also need to install the Strava app on their mobile devices to record their results.

Male athletes need to complete at least 3km per day and 120km in 21 days, while females have to complete at least 2km per day and 70km in 21 days.

Participants may run several times a day at the right time and place, and they must strictly abide by social distancing regulations. The distance travelled must be measured using a GPS-enabled device and show the route map when connected to Strava.

Their results will be updated on the website, and reported periodically on the contest’s fanpage./.VNA