06/10/2020 14:54:34 (GMT +7)
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Stunning images of Vietnam from above make int’l photo awards

06/10/2020    13:41 GMT+7

The organisers of the Drone Photo Awards 2020 recently announced a range of impressive photos for this year’s competition, including those of Vietnam from above, receiving plenty of attention from art lovers.

Stunning images of Vietnam from above make int’l photo awards

A photo titled “Waterlilies harvesting season” is snapped in Long An by local photographer Pham Huy Trung.

Stunning images of Vietnam from above make int’l photo awards
Photographed in Quang Ngai province, central Vietnam, by Alex Cao, the image shows the breeding of buffaloes. After the rice harvest, they are free to feed in the vast ploughed fields.
Stunning images of Vietnam from above make int’l photo awards

An image by Khanh Phan of a fishing market captures the attention of the judging panel.

Stunning images of Vietnam from above make int’l photo awards
A vast amount of salt is collected and then gathered into mounds along the coast in Ninh Hoa commune of Nha Trang city. (Photo: Igor Altuna)
Stunning images of Vietnam from above make int’l photo awards

“Love Heart of Nature” by Australian photographer Jim Picôt is the competition’s overall winner. The shot captures a stunning image of a school of salmon in New South Wales forming a heart shape whilst a shark is swimming inside it. (Photo: Jim Picôt)

Stunning images of Vietnam from above make int’l photo awards
“Coffee or Tea”, shot in Brazil. (Photo: Yi Sun)
Stunning images of Vietnam from above make int’l photo awards

A buffalo herd in Turkey passes by a lake before heading to a shelter where the herd will eventually rest. (Photo: Mehmet Aslan)

Stunning images of Vietnam from above make int’l photo awards
Muslims take part in Friday prayers while maintaining social distancing measures and adapting to living with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Konya, Turkey. (Photo: Levent Ates)
Stunning images of Vietnam from above make int’l photo awards

Coloured water as seen in Huelva, Spain. (Photo: Ignacio Medem)

Stunning images of Vietnam from above make int’l photo awards
A shot of Lucca in Italy during a period of lockdown caused by COVID-19. (Photo: Fabio Muzzi)
 
Stunning images of Vietnam from above make int’l photo awards

Flamingos fly over Lake Turkana in Kenya. (Photo: Thomas Vijayan)

Stunning images of Vietnam from above make int’l photo awards

Boats moored in Buriganga of Dhaka in Bangladesh. (Photo: Md Ali Asraf Bhuiyan)

Stunning images of Vietnam from above make int’l photo awards
Swimmers swim towards a wave in Cornwall, the UK. (Photo: Roberto Corinaldesi)

VOV/Photos: The Guardian
 

Stunning Vietnamese images displayed in Sony World Photography Awards

Stunning Vietnamese images displayed in Sony World Photography Awards

The organisers of the Sony World Photography Awards 2020 have selected impressive images, including artworks from Vietnamese photographers, being among those to receive praise from the international media.

Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above

Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above

Bac Ha is a northeastern district in Lao Cai province. The wonderful natural beauty and extraordinary culture turn Bac Ha district into an attractive destination for tourists.

 
 

