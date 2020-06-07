Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/06/2020 16:49:02 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Summer books to nurture children’s love for nature

 
 
07/06/2020    14:32 GMT+7

When it comes to joyful summer experience for kids, many parents opt for either soft skill classes or summer books that nature children’s love for nature.

summer books to nurture children’s love for nature hinh 0
The 12-book series “The breeze from the green fields” (Photo: kephatde.com.vn)

Dang To Nga in Hanoi said her daughter is interested in books about animals of the Nuts Cracker bookshelf – a group of translators who are passionate about literature and children. Nga’s daughter loves the books so much that she always put them in a locked cabinet whenever she is out.

Another dad said his kid used to really hate pets but the love for animal has grown up on him since she started reading books of the Nuts Cracker bookshelf. The kid even asked for permission to raise squirrel, fox, bear, and horse at home to realize her dream of turning her house into a mini zoo.

Dang Viet Van Ha, one of translators of the Nuts Cracker bookshelf, credited her son’s reading hobby and interest in animals as a source of encouragement for her to translate good books for kids.

Ha said, “My son started to read books since he was very little. He really loves books of the Nuts Cracker bookshelf which are all about animals. He asked lots of questions about things he read but didn’t understand.”  

The Nuts Cracker bookshelf spreads a message of the most innocent friendship on earth: the bond between children and animals. The animals, also the characters, in the Nuts Cracker’s books are made as close to children as their family members with a sweet, unconditional love.

“Animals are amazing. They can climb up, crawl around a tree, or change their colors." This is a comment from a young reader on the Nuts Cracker's books. “I read so many books. I happen to find myself better at literal assignments,” said another young girl.

 
summer books to nurture children’s love for nature hinh 1

Translator Vu Danh Tuan of the Nuts Cracker bookshelf loved books about animals and adventures the most when he was a kid, the kind of books which were really hard to find available on the market. This has inspired him to translate books about animals for children.

Some best-sellers translated by Tuan and released by the Nuts Cracker bookshelf include: Lad, A Dog; Lassie Come-Home; Bannertail: The Story Of A Gray Squirrel; Pussy Black Face; and Smoky the Cowhorse.

Translator Tuan noted, “Almost all children love books about animals, which teach them life lesson such as respecting the elderly. They learn such lessons naturally from real-life situations.”

With booming technology offering abundant choices of appealing entertainment activities, it’s not always easy for books to win the children’s hearts. But easy come easy go. Once children engage in reading, books will grow up with them and create beautiful memories.

Parents with little kids, who are unable to read themselves, can reach out to a 12-book series “The breeze from the green fields”, when stories come together with colorful pictures to draw their attention.

Other new releases, such as “The Melendy Quartet” which tell about four siblings growing up all together and “Chester Cricket and his friends” which honors friendship, have been ordered by thousands of parents all over Vietnam. VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Banh Gai - a speciality of Mia village, Thanh Hoa province
Banh Gai - a speciality of Mia village, Thanh Hoa province
YOUR VIETNAMicon  3 giờ trước 

Thanh Hoa province in north-central Vietnam is famous for many tourist attractions. Mia village in Tho Xuan districtis famous for banh gai or thorn leaf cake.

Hai Phong and HCM City FC play out goalless draw in V.League 1 return
Hai Phong and HCM City FC play out goalless draw in V.League 1 return
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

After a long postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, top-flight league football in Viet Nam returned yesterday.

Manzi Art Space shows animated films about Vietnam
Manzi Art Space shows animated films about Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Manzi Art Space will show three animated short films set in Viet Nam by French filmmakers on June 9.

President calls for champions to get back to winning ways
President calls for champions to get back to winning ways
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

A win, and only a win. That’s what Hanoi FC’s young president Do Quang Vinh wants from his team as the V.League 1 gets back in action today.

International media impressed with V.League’s return
International media impressed with V.League’s return
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Many Asian media agencies have shown great admiration as Vietnam’s top-flight football league, the V.League, officially restarted on June 5 after an almost three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 

International children's music festival to be held online this June
International children's music festival to be held online this June
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

The Rising Star International Arts Festival (RSIAF) 2020 will take place this June in the form of an online competition dedicated to children, the organisers have announced.

Possibility emerges of Vietnam playing host to AFF Cup 2020
Possibility emerges of Vietnam playing host to AFF Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

Vietnam has emerged as a potential candidate to hold the upcoming ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2020 due to the country being considered a safe location in the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

PV GAS National Volleyball Championship to start on June 13
PV GAS National Volleyball Championship to start on June 13
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

The 2020 PV Gas National Volleyball Championship will kick off on June 13, attracting the participation of five men’s and five women’s teams across the country, according to the Volleyball Federation of Vietnam (VFV).

Vietnam-based company to seek club in Asia for Yaya Touré
Vietnam-based company to seek club in Asia for Yaya Touré
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

A Vietnam-based football consultancy company has signed a deal to represent former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Touré.

Outfits by local designer Cong Tri appear in French Vogue magazine
Outfits by local designer Cong Tri appear in French Vogue magazine
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

The French edition of the prestigious fashion magazine Vogue has showcased the latest collection by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri through snaps of two famous Vietnamese models Ho Ngoc Ha and Thanh Hang.

AFC names 14 players to watch ahead of V.League 1 return
AFC names 14 players to watch ahead of V.League 1 return
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has listed the most exciting players from each of the country’s 14 V.League 1 football teams ahead of the return of the 2020 season on June 5.

Book highlights life and career of music researcher Bao
Book highlights life and career of music researcher Bao
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has released a book on life and career of 102-year-old musician Nguyen Vinh Bao, a researcher of tài tử music, a genre of traditional music unique to southern Vietnam.

Harvard grad and new VBA star aims to inspire on and off the court
Harvard grad and new VBA star aims to inspire on and off the court
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

Harvard University doesn’t typically produce first round draft picks for any sporting league, but then again Christian Juzang is no typical Harvard graduate.

Former top striker Ngoc Cham still living her passion
Former top striker Ngoc Cham still living her passion
FEATUREicon  05/06/2020 

Though she's been retired from football for a decade, former national team striker Do Thi Ngoc Cham is still giving back to the beautiful game.

Son Tung M-TP’s Sky Tour Movie to be released in cinemas
Son Tung M-TP’s Sky Tour Movie to be released in cinemas
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

Vietnamese pop idol Son Tung M-TP’s documentary film Sky Tour Movie will be released in cinemas nationwide this month.

Winners of Vietnam Golf Awards 2019 announced
Winners of Vietnam Golf Awards 2019 announced
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

Tran Le Duy Nhat and Vu Thi Van were named ‘Professional Golfer of the Year’ for the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, during the Vietnam Golf Awards 2019 gala in Hanoi on June 4.

Impressive costume designs revealed for Khanh Van at Miss Universe
Impressive costume designs revealed for Khanh Van at Miss Universe
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

A design contest to select a national costume for the Vietnamese representative to wear at the upcoming Miss Universe 2020 pageant is proving popular among members of the public and has attracted plenty of entries. 

Trong Hieu launches “Under The Same Sky” project alongside foreign artists
Trong Hieu launches “Under The Same Sky” project alongside foreign artists
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

Local singer Trong Hieu has joined 17 artists worldwide to take part in a music project known as “Under The Same Sky”, a scheme that calls on people to end violence and to assist underprivileged children and women globally.

AFC praises 2020 V.League ahead of resumption
AFC praises 2020 V.League ahead of resumption
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) recently ran an article which spoke highly of the 2020 V.League as the domestic tourney is set to return on June 5.

AI technology applied to promote Vietnam’s tourism, culture
AI technology applied to promote Vietnam’s tourism, culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

The Saigon Innovation Hub (SIHUB) in Ho Chi Minh City on June 4 started applying artificial intelligence (AI) technology in Boi singing (classical drama) through launching the Echoing Drum Show – The Art of Hat Boi.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 