Superb Hoang Nam claimed champion at national tennis tournament

Ly Hoang Nam proved his absolute strength as the no. 1 player in the Vietnam tennis world as he claimed the men's singles championship title of the National Tennis Championships 2020 without losing a single set.

Ly Hoang Nam (left) shows that he still has no rivals in this year's tournament.

On November 8, the National Tennis Championship - Hung Thinh Cup 2020 entered its final day, featuring two finals in both the men's and women's singles.

After pairing up with teammate Trinh Linh Giang to help Hai Dang Tay Ninh club win the men's doubles championship title on Nov 7, Hoang Nam again met Linh Giang in the men's singles final on Nov 8.

Giang, who is the country’s former no. 2 player, had a great tournament as his performance at the men's doubles final yesterday helped bring home a resounding victory for the Hai Dang Tay Ninh Club against Le Quoc Khanh/Pham Minh Tuan of the home team Hung Thinh - Ho Chi Minh City.

However, in terms of qualification and level, Linh Giang is still quite far behind Hoang Nam. Therefore, Giang was only able to win three games against Nam, before suffering a 6-2, 6-1 defeat to the no.1 seed.

For Nam, this victory once again affirmed his no. 1 position in Vietnam as the 1997 born player won every match from the beginning of the tournament to the end without dropping a single set.

Nam’s men's singles championship win also showed Hai Dang Tay Ninh's dominance in the national championship this year, with three championships out of a total of seven. Before that, Hai Dang Tay Ninh Club also claimed the men's team and doubles titles.

In the women's singles, Tran Thuy Thanh Truc (Hung Thinh - Ho Chi Minh City) had a 6-3, 6-3 win over Nguyen Thi Mai Huong (Hai Duong province) to claim her team’s second championship, after the mixed doubles championship title was captured by Le Quoc Khanh/Dao Minh Trang on Nov 7.

The tournament was co-organised by the Vietnam Tennis Federation, the Department of Culture and Sports of Ho Chi Minh City and the Ho Chi Minh City Tennis Federation from October 28 to November 8. NDO

