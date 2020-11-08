Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/11/2020 11:14:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Swimmer now calls triathlon his game

08/11/2020    11:12 GMT+7

SEA Games swimming champion Lam Quang Nhat shocked many when he announced his retirement a few years ago. But perhaps the even greater surprise came when news emerged he was eyeing triathlon at the region’s largest sporting event.

With one SEA Games already under his belt as a triathlete, he is now training for the 31st Games, in November next year in Vietnam.

Swimmer now calls triathlon his game

Lam Quang Nhet competes in the cycling segment at the Sunset Bay Triathlon in Quang Ninh Province on October 10.

Swimming talent

Born in 1997 in HCM City, Nhat was identified by a coach as having potential in swimming at the age of three.

His journey had begun. At 10 years old, though, Nhat wasn’t getting the results others had expected. His family planned to turn the focus to his studies, but Nhat would have none of that. Swimming was where his abilities lay, he was certain.

His iron will and strong determination showed the makings of a champion.

At his SEA Games debut in 2013, 16-year-old Nhat sent a message to the region in winning the 1.500 metres freestyle in Myanmar.

The baby-faced swimmer became a phenomenon in Vietnam, which had never before had a leading long-distance swimmer. He had come from nowhere to beat veteran competitors from Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia.

Competing with a free mind, he took the lead when it counted and went on to win in a time of 15:39.44.

Nhat then received much-needed support to step up to the next level, which helped him defend his title two years later in Singapore, where he also set a Games record of 15:31.03.

He also became Vietnam’s youngest swimmer to win gold at two successive SEA Games.

In 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, he finished second behind teammate Nguyen Huy Hoang, who set a new bar with a time of 15:20.10.

Not long after, Nhat retired.

“There were reasons I made the decision to retire, including some conflict between myself and the coaches and also the fact that Hoang was so good in my event. He could dominate that event for a long time,” Nhat told Vietnam News.

“Competing for your country is an honour for anyone. I enjoyed my time wearing the national colours, but the pressure also wore me out.”

Triathlon beckons

Leaving the competition behind, Nhat was coaching for about a year when a friend asked him if he wanted to train for the triathlon, which was becoming popular in Vietnam.

“Why triathlon? Because my passion for sport, especially swimming, still lingered,” the 23-year-old said.

 

“I saw how extraordinary triathletes were. The triathlon requires not only good technique but also a strong mind. The combination of swimming, cycling, and running broadened my training experience, and competing in triathlons became a new goal in life.

“I had to start from zero, but I’m the kind of person who never gives up, and I really wanted to win and had peaks to reach.”

There were, of course, some challenges to surmount.

“Running is toughest on my body, because running and cycling put a lot of pressure on my back, which resulted in an old injury recurring,” said Nhat, who also faces problems from being short-sighted.

“I have to wear special goggles when swimming,” he explained. “It’s not easy, but it’s a lot more comfortable than the special glasses I wear when cycling. At high speeds my eyes begin to sting and I can’t focus on my rivals.”

In triathlon, Nhat said, athletes must divide their training time equally between all three disciplines. While his swimming prowess sets him up well, he has to work hard on reaching elite status in the other two.

“Training hard is a must,” he said. “And you have to identify new training approaches and find new equipment. Having a high-quality swimming outfit, a good bike, and perfect shoes is like converting a Toyota into a Mercedes.”

Nearly a year after he first began training, Nhat competed in the 2019 Ironman 70.3 Vietnam relay event in Da Nang. The test at the largest national triathlon gave him the confidence to go solo and win the 2019 Sunset Bay Triathlon in Quảng Ninh.

Nhat was then selected in the national team for last year’s SEA Games in the Philippines -- the first time Vietnam had sent a triathlete.

He had returned to the familiar regional competition, but it was all different. Nerves set in at first, because he was facing the best from Indonesia, Thailand, and the host country; athletes who had been competing in triathlons for a decade or more.

A medal proved beyond him, but the experience prepared him for the future.

On October 10, he successfully defended his title at the Sunset Bay Triathlon, setting a personal best time of 2:10.44 along the way.

Coach and teammate Cao Ngoc Ha said the result made Nhat one of the best Vietnamese athletes at the moment, and he definitely has the potential to take gold at next year’s SEA Games.

“I can see it will be difficult to beat the best in the region, even with a year’s training ahead of me,” Nhat said. “But, in 2021, I will focus totally on improving my times.”

He also plans to undergo eye surgery, to make training and competing a little easier.

“My goal is to narrow the gap and turn Vietnam into a country that produces quality triathletes,” Nhat added.

VNS

Who are the eSports prodigies in Vietnam?

Who are the eSports prodigies in Vietnam?

Although they are very young, the following people have affirmed their high positions and names in the fields of eSports.

 
 

Other News

.
Finalists of Miss Vietnam pageant compete in swimsuit sub-contest
Finalists of Miss Vietnam pageant compete in swimsuit sub-contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

The 35 finalists competing in Miss Vietnam 2020 have gathered together in Vung Tau city in order to participate in various activities as they vie for the pageant’s sub-titles, including the title of Miss Sea.

Festival celebrating ethnic culture to take place in Thanh Hoa
Festival celebrating ethnic culture to take place in Thanh Hoa
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

A festival to honour and promote the cultural identity of the Muong ethnic minority will be held in the central province of Thanh Hoa on December 10-12.

Third ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition gets underway in Hanoi
Third ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition gets underway in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

The third version of the ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition kicked off in Hanoi on November 6, featuring a total of 117 artworks produced by artists from various ASEAN members.

Book on Fidel Castro and Vietnam debuts
Book on Fidel Castro and Vietnam debuts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

The book "Fidel Castro and Vietnam – Unforgettable memories" was introduced to the public in Hanoi on November 7, as part of the activities to mark the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam – Cuba diplomatic relations (December 2, 1960 – 2020).

Miss Vietnam finalists prepare for fashion competition
Miss Vietnam finalists prepare for fashion competition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/11/2020 

Preparations are being swiftly made by both the organisers and contestants of Miss Vietnam 2020 ahead of the pageant’s fashion segment, the first competition of the final round which is set to be held in Vung Tau on November 10.

Young rappers revived in quest for crown of reality TV show
Young rappers revived in quest for crown of reality TV show
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/11/2020 

The semi-finals of King of Rap, Vietnam's first competitive reality TV show seeking talented rappers, will be aired on Saturday.

Hanoi shuts down Sai Gon FC, keeps hope alive for championship title
Hanoi shuts down Sai Gon FC, keeps hope alive for championship title
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/11/2020 

Defending champion Hanoi FC beat Sai Gon FC 4-2 on Wednesday at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi, keeping hope alive for the championship.

Vietnam Festival in Japan kicks off
Vietnam Festival in Japan kicks off
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  17 giờ trước 

The annual Vietnam Festival in Japan opened in Tokyo on November 7, making it the first large-scale event here since the city was included in the Japanese Government’s Go To Travel campaign.

Viettel win, lead V.League1 in penultimate round
Viettel win, lead V.League1 in penultimate round
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/11/2020 

A 1-0 victory over Quang Ninh Coal on Tuesday helped Viettel FC gain an advantage in the V.League championship race.

Designer Cong Tri to debut latest line at Vietnam International Fashion Week 2020
Designer Cong Tri to debut latest line at Vietnam International Fashion Week 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/11/2020 

Famous local designer Nguyen Cong Tri is poised to debut his latest collection during Vietnam International Fashion Week 2020, which is scheduled to run from December 3 to December 6 in HCM City.

Graphic artist offers printmaking class
Graphic artist offers printmaking class
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/11/2020 

Artist Pham Khac Quang who has more than 20 years of experience in printmaking will share his knowledge during a course open for anyone.

New TV programme on Vietnamese theatre airs
New TV programme on Vietnamese theatre airs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/11/2020 

Ho Chi Minh Television (HTV) is offering a new TV drama programme about Vietnamese theatre in the 1960s and 80s. 

Triathlete goes beyond just running
Triathlete goes beyond just running
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/11/2020 

Cao Ngoc Ha is a prominent figure in Vietnam’s semi-professional running community. A graduate of the Foreign Trade University, the 38-year-old boasts a friendly and open smile.

Hanoi Old Quarter master plan to address challenges in preservation
Hanoi Old Quarter master plan to address challenges in preservation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/11/2020 

The Hanoi Old Quarter contains great values of culture, history and architecture for the capital and the whole country.

European Film Festival 2020 to kick off next month
European Film Festival 2020 to kick off next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/11/2020 

Three cities of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Can Tho, are scheduled to host the European Film Festival in Vietnam 2020 from November 20 and December 2.

Concert to gather talented violinists and pianists
Concert to gather talented violinists and pianists
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/11/2020 

Top Vietnamese violinists and pianists will showcase their talent at a concert in the concert hall of Vietnam National Academy of Music in Hanoi on November 6.

Italian architect to share viewpoints on substainability in contemporary architecture
Italian architect to share viewpoints on substainability in contemporary architecture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/11/2020 

Italian architect Marco Casamonti will share his viewpoints on how to harmonise development and sustainability while preserving aesthetics with Vietnamese academics and architecture practitioners during a seminar on Thursday.

Artist inspired by folk culture
Artist inspired by folk culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/11/2020 

Artist Bui Thanh Tam has been inspired by folk material to create his works and encourage his colleagues to preserve and draw attention to traditional art. 

6th edition of the Argentine Week to be held in Hanoi
6th edition of the Argentine Week to be held in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/11/2020 

The Embassy of Argentine Republic in Vietnam, in collaboration with Chef Emilio Fusé, will be hosting the “6th edition of the Argentine Week from November 12 to 15 in Los Fuegos Restaurant in Hanoi.

Costumes of Mong people in Sa Pa
Costumes of Mong people in Sa Pa
YOUR VIETNAMicon  05/11/2020 

The Mong comprise more than half of the population of the popular resort town of Sa Pa in northern Vietnam. They belong to different Mong branches, but all wear indigo clothing.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 