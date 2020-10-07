Swimsuit photoshoot offers Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants chance to stun fans

As many as 60 entrants set to compete in the semi-finals of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant put their wonderful figures on display during a swimsuit photoshoot.
Phong Phu Ha Nam have been fined and their coach banned from football after they walked off the pitch in protest over a penalty awarded against them in a match of the National Women’s Football Championship in Ha Nam Province.
A musical concert in combination with a cinema screening will be held on Saturday night at Manzi from 9pm to 10pm.
A special art performance gathering hundreds of artists and performers will be held on Hanoi’s Liberation Day on October 10.
The French Institute in HCM City will introduce Panam Anim 2020, the International Festival of Animation Schools, at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) on October 24.
The semi-final of the Miss Vietnam 2020 biennial national beauty pageant will take place on October 10 in Hanoi, heard a press conference in the capital city.
The seventh Ao Dai (traditional long dress) Festival in Ho Chi Minh City will take place at the Vietnam History Museum in District 1 from October 11-12.
A new documentary film on tuong or hat boi (classical drama) produced by Vietnam Television will be released in Hanoi, Can Tho and HCM City this month as part of the station’s efforts to introduce Vietnamese culture and theatre to audiences.
In celebration of Hanoi’s 1,010th anniversary, the Hope Choir consisting of visually-impaired singers and folk musicians will present a concert at their centre.
Good news for folk/rock music lovers!
Heavy penalties have been levied on a Vietnamese female football team which refused to continue playing in a match as they opposed the referee’s decision.
The second leg of the V.League 1 season will start on Friday, with eight teams battling it out for the title and six fighting to avoid relegation.
The annual Bui Xuan Phai – Love for Hanoi prizes were announced on Wednesday at the Vietnam News Agency headquarters in Hanoi.
A photo exhibition in Hanoi aims to bring visitors back in time over half of a century to see the city and its people in a memorable period of history.
The “Nhay lua” (fire jumping) ceremony of the Red Dao ethnic minority people in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has been listed as a national intangible heritage.
The organising board of Miss Vietnam 2020 has released a photo collection featuring the competition’s top 60 contestants in the nation’s traditional costume, the Ao Dai.
The morning of October 10, 1954, saw thousands of the capital’s residents flood the streets with flags and flowers to welcome home Vietnamese soldiers who took over the capital from French troops.
The 11th European - Vietnam Documentary Festival is being held by the European Union National Institutes for Culture and National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio from October 1 to 10.
The final round of the national Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Talented Performers 2020 Contest will be held on October 26 in HCM City.
More than 1,000 young filmmakers representing 126 teams are taking part in the “48 Hour Film Project” contest that has begun in HCM City.
French photographer Réhahn Croquevielle has impressed the world after capturing a range of stunning photos that depict the daily lives of Vietnamese people.
