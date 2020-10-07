Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Swimsuit photoshoot offers Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants chance to stun fans

09/10/2020    17:28 GMT+7

As many as 60 entrants set to compete in the semi-finals of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant put their wonderful figures on display during a swimsuit photoshoot.

The event was held by organisers to mark the launch of a vote for the swimsuit photoshoot segment which is set to be posted on the national beauty contest's fan page. The winner of the vote will be named as the most popular contestant and will therefore progress to the pageant's final round.
The event was held by organisers to mark the launch of a vote for the swimsuit photoshoot segment which is set to be posted on the national beauty contest’s fan page. The winner of the vote will be named as the most popular contestant and will therefore progress to the pageant’s final round.
Following two preliminary rounds held in the northern and southern regions, the competition's Top 60 have been selected to compete in the semi-final round which is scheduled to take place on October 10 in Hanoi.
Following two preliminary rounds held in the northern and southern regions, the competition’s Top 60 have been selected to compete in the semi-final round which is scheduled to take place on October 10 in Hanoi.
Each participant displays their confidence after being put through a week of training to prepare themselves to model on the stage.
Each participant displays their confidence after being put through a week of training to prepare themselves to model on the stage.
The Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant was originally launched in March of this year. After being postponed several times due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, it was relaunched in September.
The Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant was originally launched in March of this year. After being postponed several times due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, it was relaunched in September.
The grand final of the competition is set to get underway in Ho Chi Minh City in late November. The winner of the contest will receive a crown and a cash prize worth VND500 million, whilst the first and second runners-up will each be given a prize of VND300 million and VND250 million, respectively.
The grand final of the competition is set to get underway in Ho Chi Minh City in late November. The winner of the contest will receive a crown and a cash prize worth VND500 million, whilst the first and second runners-up will each be given a prize of VND300 million and VND250 million, respectively.
In addition, the contest will also see a number of sub-titles awarded, such as Miss Sea, Miss Fashion, and Miss Talent.
In addition, the contest will also see a number of sub-titles awarded, such as Miss Sea, Miss Fashion, and Miss Talent.
The start of the swimsuit segment comes following the 60 entrants posing for an Ao Dai, a Vietnamese traditional long dress, photoshoot which was posted on the pageant's fan page, capturing the attention of enthusiasts.
The start of the swimsuit segment comes following the 60 entrants posing for an Ao Dai, a Vietnamese traditional long dress, photoshoot which was posted on the pageant’s fan page, capturing the attention of enthusiasts.
 
Here are some of the contestants' photos from the swimsuit segment.
Here are some of the contestants’ photos from the swimsuit segment.

VOV

 
 

More News
. Latest news

