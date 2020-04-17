Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Take a trip down memory lane with these must-watch TV classics

 
 
19/04/2020    09:24 GMT+7

When it comes to TV boxsets, there really have been some absolute crackers. In fact, when you think about it, probably far too many to mention each and every single one. So, we’ve broke it down to a small selection of some of the best.

The Wire

2002-2008

Seasons: Five

Let’s start exactly how we mean to go on with the work of art otherwise known as The Wire. As the saying goes, you either love The Wire, or you’ve not seen it. The gritty drama of life on the mean streets of Baltimore pulls absolutely no punches and even former President of the United States, Barack Obama, is a huge fan.

The Sopranos

1999-2007

Seasons: Six

Yes, sure, this is a drama about the mafia, but really and truly, this is SO MUCH more. Superbly written, exquisitely cast and with first-class performances from every single actor and actress in the series, led of course by the late, great James Gandolfini, who plays the complex and often misunderstood mafia don, Tony Soprano.

Breaking Bad

2008-2013

Seasons: Five

 

When chemistry teacher Walter White discovered he had cancer and was struggling to pay medical bills he thought the best idea was to start cooking meth, where could it possibly go wrong?

Peaky Blinders

2013 – to date

Seasons: Five (so far)

OK, so we’ve used a little bit of journalistic licence here because technically speaking, there is still more to come of this post-World War One series about a crime family running Birmingham. And we are all so pleased about that because we just can’t get enough of Tommy Shelby and co.

Mad Man

2007-2015

Seasons: Seven

Is there anything in the entire world cooler than Don Draper? Nope, we don’t think so either. This stylish drama set in the crazy world of advertising was one of the greatest shows to every grace our screens. And unlike many of the other classic TV shows featured here Mad Men, actually wasn’t about cops, robbers, criminals or gangsters. VNS

Paul Kennedy 

 
 

.
Ao Dai design contest honours national costume
Ao Dai design contest honours national costume
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

The Vietnam Women’s Union and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism have launched an Ao Dai design contest across the country with aim of promoting both the image and the cultural value that the traditional long dress has in Vietnamese society.

Vietnamese music video on COVID-19 makes foreign headlines
Vietnamese music video on COVID-19 makes foreign headlines
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

The music video “Vietnam oi! Danh Bay COVID” (Let’s Fight COVID!) from artist and entrepreneur Minh Beta has made headlines in foreign newspapers.

Vietnamese painter releases 'Please Stay Home' series of paintings
Vietnamese painter releases 'Please Stay Home' series of paintings
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

It took painter Phan Tuan Ngoc from Ninh Binh City in the northern province of Ninh Binh barely a week to finish a series of paintings about the novel coronavirus outbreak and social distancing to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

US symphony orchestra cancels tour in Vietnam
US symphony orchestra cancels tour in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

The Grammy Award-winning Minnesota Orchestra will not perform in Vietnam as scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Vietnam Musicians Association.

V.League 1 teams divided over salary cuts
V.League 1 teams divided over salary cuts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

The V.League 1 is divided over cutting salaries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with at least five clubs slashing their coach and player wage bill so far.

Thailand's plan to send U23 team to AFF Cup offers opportunity to Vietnam
Thailand's plan to send U23 team to AFF Cup offers opportunity to Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

Thailand’s plan to send their U23 side to compete in the competition provide Vietnam a greater chance of winning the tournament due to one of their main rivals sending a weakened side, according to Sports442.

COVID-19: Art of the matter
COVID-19: Art of the matter
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

Artwork created to highlight the amazing work carried out by frontline workers fighting COVID-19 in Vietnam has received international acclaim. 

Cong Phuong named as most valuable Vietnamese footballer
Cong Phuong named as most valuable Vietnamese footballer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City FC’s Vietnamese international forward Nguyen Cong Phuong has been named as the local footballer with the highest estimated transfer value, as calculated by the website Transfermarkt.

HCM City extends closure of entertainment places, tourist sites
HCM City extends closure of entertainment places, tourist sites
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/04/2020 

All places of entertainment and tourist sites in HCM City will continue to be closed until April 22 to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

VN's book on diplomatic wins in the 1975 Spring Offensive released in French
VN's book on diplomatic wins in the 1975 Spring Offensive released in French
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  17/04/2020 

The Gioi Publishing House has recently released a book in French, featuring memoirs of Vo Van Sung, a former Vietnamese ambassador in France, and images of Paris during Vietnam’s struggle for the reunification of the country in 1975.

Sai Gon team reduce wages in V.League 1
Sai Gon team reduce wages in V.League 1
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/04/2020 

Sai Gon are the latest club in the V.League 1 2020 to reduce their salaries by 20 per cent in April during the non-competitive period because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coach Park eyes fresh blood for national side
Coach Park eyes fresh blood for national side
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/04/2020 

Head coach Park Hang-seo has named four new players that may be called up to the Vietnamese national team.

HCM City upgrades cultural and sports construction projects
HCM City upgrades cultural and sports construction projects
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/04/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee plans to build or upgrade cultural and sports construction projects and space across the city in 2020.

I am in heaven in Vietnam, says Huynh Kesley Alves
I am in heaven in Vietnam, says Huynh Kesley Alves
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/04/2020 

Before he arrived in Vietnam to take part in the BTV Cup football tournament in 2004, Kesley Alves and his Brazilian Matsubara FC teammates were told that if they played well, they could win a lucrative contract with local clubs.

Viet indie artists to wash away social-distancing boredom
Viet indie artists to wash away social-distancing boredom
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/04/2020 

The emergence of a new wave of indie artists is blowing a fresh breeze over Vietnam’s music landscape.

Vietnamese pair among famous footballing siblings in Southeast Asia
Vietnamese pair among famous footballing siblings in Southeast Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/04/2020 

Goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung and midfielder Bui Tien Dung have been listed among well-known Southeast Asian footballers who are also brothers.

Architect graduate looks small to go big
Architect graduate looks small to go big
FEATUREicon  16/04/2020 

While studying at university to become an architect, Ha An, owner and chief creative figure of the Hanoi-based Veene Studio, probably dreamed of designing grand houses and epic constructions.

Hanoi name dropped on Netflix's blockbuster series Money Heist
Hanoi name dropped on Netflix's blockbuster series Money Heist
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/04/2020 

Netflix's blockbuster series Money Heist features references to a bar named Hanoi, after the Vietnamese capital hosted an important meeting between two of the series’ main characters, inspector Raquel Murillo and bandit leader Álvaro Morte.

Competition seeks best photos of Hanoi
Competition seeks best photos of Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/04/2020 

Beautiful photos by Hanoi-based amateurs and professional photographers can be sent to a photo festival held by the Hanoi Photography Association. 

Beauty queens come together to donate to COVID-19 fight
Beauty queens come together to donate to COVID-19 fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/04/2020 

A number of local celebrities have joined forces to pledge their support for the nation’s battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, gaining plenty of praise from people across the country.

. Latest news

