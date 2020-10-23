Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2021 opens registration

23/10/2020    15:19 GMT+7

The IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2021 has opened for registration for all triathletes after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2021 opens registration
Triathletes start the TECHCOMBANK IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam in Da Nang. The city will host the race on May 6-9 in 2021. Photo courtesy TECHCOMBANK IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam

The event’s organisers said more than 1,500 registrants for the 2020 race will be automatically entered for the 2021 race on May 6-9.

It said all athletes could join the race in the men’s and women’s singles or relay events, while groups of businesses or team of colleagues will take part in the ‘Corporate Challenge’ division.

The IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2021 – the sixth edition in Da Nang – will be held on May 6-9, 2021

The Newborns Vietnam will be held on May 7, while the Sunrise Sprint Vietnam and Ironkids Vietnam will be organised on May 8.

The main race, IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam, will be along the coastline and beach in districts of Ngu Hanh Son and Son Tra on May 9.

 

Athletes will enjoy the dawn along Da Nang beach and the beauty of the iconic Rong (Dragon Bridge); Tran Thi Ly Bridge, the swing Han Bridge as well as cable-stay Thuan Phuoc Bridge spanning over the Han River.

The 6th annual IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam in Da Nang also offers 40 slots to the 2021 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in St. George, Utah, the US, on September 17-18, 2021.

The race was chosen as one of the '52 Places to Go in 2019’ by the New York Times.

Participants can register at: www.ironman703Vietnam.com.  VNS

IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam rescheduled for 2021

IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam rescheduled for 2021

The IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2020 has been rescheduled for May 2021 in the central city of Da Nang after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

