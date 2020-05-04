Technical director Gede to leave Vietnam next month

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) will not extend their contract with technical director Juergen Gede when his contract is to end next month.

Technical director Juergen Gede will ends his deal with the VFF by the end of June. Photo of VFF

VFF said it was a mutual decision.

German Gede came to Vietnam under a supporting programme of the world football governing body FIFA in 2016.

He was assigned as the technical director for two years, taking responsibility for setting up and developing the nation’s youth football as well as being a consultant for the national teams. He works as a scout to discover and introduce potential athletes to these squads.

In 2018, he extended his deal to 2020.

In four years, the former player of Bundesliga’s Schalke 04 played a key role in Vietnam’s impressive success especially at the youth football level.

During this period, the U19s advanced to the 2016 Asian championship’s semi-finals and earned a berth in the U20 World Cup in 2017; the U23s finished second at the Asian tournament in 2018. Meanwhile the national team came fourth at the 2018 Asian Games; won the 2018 AFF Cup and were one of the top eight at the Asian Cup last year. — VNS