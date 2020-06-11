Tennis players to compete for national titles at VTF Masters

Next week’s National Tennis Championship, Hai Dang Cup, will be the first tennis tournament held since COVID-19 social distancing.

Ly Hoang Nam of Hai Dang team will compete at the National Tennis Championship on June 15-21 in Tay Ninh Province. — Photo of VTF

The event, known as the VTF Masters 500-1 will take place from June 15-21 in Tay Ninh Province.

More than 74 athletes from nine teams including powerhouses of HCM City, Military, and Becamex Binh Duong will take part.

After three months practicing on their own, national leading athletes such as No 1 Ly Hoang Nam (Hai Dang), former champion Pham Minh Tuan (HCM City) and raising star Nguyen Van Phuong (Military) will compete in the men’s discipline, and Phan Diem Quynh (Binh Duong) and Si Boi Ngoc (Military) in the women’s category.

The tournament is a qualifier for the national team selection.

Best players will share a big bonus of VND500 million (US$21,600) in cash and make up Vietnam’s representatives at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi next year. VNS