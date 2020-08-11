Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Thai ethnic people’s traditional brocade weaving

12/08/2020    08:15 GMT+7

Thai ethnic people in the Northwestern region are renowned for their traditional craft of brocade weaving that has been preserved for many generations.

Lo Thi Tom, a local woman, has been used to brocade weaving since nine or ten years old. Photos: VNA
Thai women make traditional brocade products on their special loom.
Thai ethnic people’s weaving looms are made from wood and generally big.
Brocade production helps maintain Thai ethnic minority people’s typical cultural characteristic.
Thai ethnic minority people have maintained their traditional brocade weaving for many years.
For many Thai women, the most difficult stage in weaving brocade products is preparing threads.
Skillful hands of Thai women on the loom.
A good loom is among key factors for a beautiful brocade products.
Thai women often wear Pieu scarf, one of their traditional brocade products. - Photos: VNA
