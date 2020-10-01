Thai Thi Hoa set to represent Vietnam at Miss Earth 2020

Thai Thi Hoa, a native of Gia Lai province, has been chosen to represent Vietnam during the upcoming Miss Earth 2020 beauty pageant, according to a statement posted by the competition’s official fan page.

Thai Thi Hoa will represent the country to compete at Miss Earth 2020

Born in 1994, the beauty stands at 1.75 metres tall and measures 84-62-95. At present, she is working as the CEO of a real estate and beverage company.

Most notably, Hoa has previous experience participating in beauty pageants, such as competing in Miss Universe Vietnam. In addition, she also finished in the top 10 of Global Asian Model World and as the second runner-up of Miss Vietnam Universe Ambassador.

For this year’s pageant, participants will compete in Miss Earth 2020 through an online format on October 12, with this year’s event set to involve the participation of 100 contestants from across the globe. The pageant’s final gala will take place on November 29.

In previous versions of the event Vietnamese representatives have achieved a number of strong results, with Nam Em finishing among the leading eight contestants, Ha Thu making the top 16, whilst Phuong Khanh was crowned at Miss Earth 2018 in the Philippines.VOV