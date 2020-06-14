Thai, Vietnamese martial arts actors work on new film

Well-known Thai martial arts actor Simon Kuke plays a leading role in new film Đỉnh Mù Sương (The Foggy Mountain), a production from the Thien Ngan (Galaxy) Studio of HCM City.

Kuke and Vietnamese boxer Truong Dinh Hoang, winner of the WBA West Asia and Asia East belts in 2020, worked together on the film shoot in the Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands) provinces.

The film is directed by young talent Phan Anh in co-operation with scriptwriter Ken Đinh. It features secrets about boxers and their challenges in and after their fights.

The film includes visual and sound effects by Thai experts.

After its pre-teaser was released last week, Đỉnh Mù Sương and its actors received a warm response from many fans.

In his interview with local media, the film’s director Anh said he had worked hard to “prove himself in his first project with Thai actor Kook and boxer Hoang, both masters in martial arts.”

“Thai films that have been released in Vietnam recently have been warmly received by audiences. I think the tastes of Vietnamese and Thai audiences are the same. I hope my film will be success at the box office,” he said.

Talented Kuke, whose Thai name is Sarut Khanwilai, is popular in Thailand and other countries in Asia.

He began his career as a stuntman. In 2005, his first major role in The Protector, a production by famous director Panna Rittikrai, proved his fame in the industry.

He performed in several films, including the blockbusters The Bodyguard, Scared and Mercury Man.

He co-starred as a Muay Thai assasin with the famous Donnie Yen in the Hong Kong kung fu film Ip Man 3. In the film, he fights with Ip Man (played by Yen).

Đỉnh Mù Sương will be in cinemas next month. It is also scheduled to be distributed in Thailand. VNS

