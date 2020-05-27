Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Thanh Hoa beat Pho Hien in National Cup

 
 
27/05/2020    11:20 GMT+7

Thanh Hoa defeated Pho Hien 2-1 away from home in the preliminary round of the National Cup on Monday at the PVF Centre in Hung Yen Province.

Thanh Hoa beat Pho Hien in National Cup
Hoang Vu Samson celebrates his goal in the game between Thanh Hoa and Pho Hien FC in the National Cup on Monday. — Photo doisongvietnam.vn

The visiting side previously defeated the hosts in the V.League 1 promotion play-off last year.

The match was played under high tension and the scoring was opened by Thanh Hoa through veteran striker Hoang Vu Samson in the 57th minute.

The drama was ratcheted up when Pho Hien equalised in the 89th minute via Lam Thuan. However, there was still time in the 95th minute for Dinh Tung to score and send Thanh Hoa through.

After the match, striker Samson came in for high praise from his Italian coach Fabio Lopez.

“Samson is an excellent player, he not only played well today but has shown it for years. He opened the score and helped us break the deadlock in this match. Today, we didn't start very well because of nervousness, but when it came to the second half, everything was fine and we finally won. We had many young players so it took time to grow up,” said Lopez.

 

“We will try in every match because in football we don't know anything in advance. Not being able to confirm whether the V.League 1 or the National Cup’s more important, we always aim to win every match," Lopez added.

In other matches on Monday, Viettel beat Khanh Hoa 1-0, Hai Phong lost to Dong Thap 3-1, Binh Phuoc won Dak Lac 2-0 and Hong Linh Ha Tinh bested Tay Ninh 2-1.

After more than two months of interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnamese professional football returned with the preliminary round of the National Cup over the weekend. All 10 matches were held with fans in attendance.

Following the preliminary round, the teams will continue to compete in the quarter-finals with eight matches taking place on May 30-31.  VNS

Football teams nationwide progress to next stage of National Cup

Football teams nationwide progress to next stage of National Cup

As many as 16 football clubs from across the nation have qualified for the knock-out round of the National Cup 2020 after three days of exciting qualifying matches held from May 23 to May 25.

 
 

