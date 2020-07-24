Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Thanh Hoa draw with HAGL

24/07/2020    16:05 GMT+7

Thanh Hoa played out a goalless draw with Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) in the V.League 1 on Thursday.

Thanh Hoa vs Hoang Anh Gia Lai in the V.League 1 on Thursday. – Photo thethao247.vn

Visitors HAGL dominated the early proceedings and they had two good opportunities inside the opening 10 minutes, but Chevaughn Walsh and Truong Trong Sang both missed the target.

HAGL's short passing game led them to dominate the ball, forcing Thanh Hoa to play on the counter.

After the break, Thanh Hoa bounced back and had two dangerous attacks quickly, but couldn't find the net.

The hosts pressed their attacks but the final ball always seemed to let them down, leaving forward Hoang Vu Samson isolated.

 

Following this draw, Thanh Hoa have 14 points after 11 matches and are in eighth position in the table, while HAGL are fourth with 17 points.

In other matches, Viettel drew with Da Nang 1-1 and Binh Duong tied with Nam Dinh 1-1.  VNS

First punishment of V.League 1 2020 season handed out

First punishment of V.League 1 2020 season handed out

Nam Dinh FC have become the first team of the ongoing V.League 1 season to receive a punishment after an incident involving their fans throwing bottles of water onto the pitch during a fixture against Viettel FC on June 5.

AFC names 14 players to watch ahead of V.League 1 return

AFC names 14 players to watch ahead of V.League 1 return

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has listed the most exciting players from each of the country’s 14 V.League 1 football teams ahead of the return of the 2020 season on June 5.

 
 

