Thanh Hoa draw with HAGL

Thanh Hoa played out a goalless draw with Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) in the V.League 1 on Thursday.

Visitors HAGL dominated the early proceedings and they had two good opportunities inside the opening 10 minutes, but Chevaughn Walsh and Truong Trong Sang both missed the target.

HAGL's short passing game led them to dominate the ball, forcing Thanh Hoa to play on the counter.

After the break, Thanh Hoa bounced back and had two dangerous attacks quickly, but couldn't find the net.

The hosts pressed their attacks but the final ball always seemed to let them down, leaving forward Hoang Vu Samson isolated.

Following this draw, Thanh Hoa have 14 points after 11 matches and are in eighth position in the table, while HAGL are fourth with 17 points.

In other matches, Viettel drew with Da Nang 1-1 and Binh Duong tied with Nam Dinh 1-1. VNS

