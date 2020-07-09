Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/07/2020 09:44:48 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Thanh Hoa to host the 2nd Muong Festival

10/07/2020    08:38 GMT+7

The 2nd Muong Ethnic Culture Festival will take place from October 29 to 31 in the central province of Thanh Hoa, according to Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. 

Thanh Hoa to host the 2nd Muong Festival
The 2nd Muong Ethnic Culture Festival will have cồng chiêng (gong) performance. 

Hundreds of artisans, performers and athletes from six provinces Hoa Binh, Son La, Phu Tho, Binh Phuoc, Thanh Hoa and Hanoi City will join the festival. 

An art troupe from Lao People's Democratic Republic is expected to participate in the festival, according to the organisation. 

This will be a chance to popularise Muong cultural values to domestic and regional tourists aiming at promoting tourism in Thanh Hoa Province. 

The 2nd festival is held to honour the culture of the ethnic group, which is rich in tradition. It will help preserve and promote the Muong identity as a united and diversified culture present across the whole nation. 

The festival is also an opportunity for the artisans, performers and athletes to exchange and share traditional and folk art and sports. 

It will contribute to raising awareness of ethnic people at all levels to preserve and develop Vietnamese ethnic culture meeting the country's sustainable development requirements.

The festival will include art performances, traditional costume shows, Mường cồng chiêng (gong) performance, craft demonstration, and cultural ceremonies.

An exhibition entitled Đặc Trưng Văn Hóa Dân Tộc Mường Trong Cộng Đồng Văn Hóa Các Dân Tộc Việt Nam (Muong Culture in Vietnamese Ethnic Groups) will be held to highlight the festival and showcase the cultural lifestyle of the Mường community. 

 
Thanh Hoa to host the 2nd Muong Festival
Muong ethnic traditional costume will be displayed at the 2nd festival. Photos danvan.vn

Traditional sports vật cổ truyền (wrestling), tung còn (cloth ball throwing), bắn nỏ (cross-bow), and kéo co (tug of war) will be played at the festival. 

Tourism activities will be held during the festival. Domestic businesses will have the chance to survey community-based tourism and ecological tourism in Thanh Hoa Province. 

Booths will be set up to introduce products and promote tourism. 

The festival will be aired live on Vietnam National Television (VTV), Voice of Vietnam (VOV) and Thanh Hoa Television and Broadcast Station. 

The Muong is the third largest among 54 of Vietnam's ethnic groups, mainly living in the north-western region. 

The Muong ethnic group is the fourth largest population following Kinh, Tay and Thai groups in Vietnam.  VNS

Festival to highlight Thai ethnic culture

Festival to highlight Thai ethnic culture

Features of ethnic Thai culture will be presented through various activities held in the northern province of Dien Bien on October 18 to 20.

Sam Son street carnival attracts over 80 European dancers

Sam Son street carnival attracts over 80 European dancers

More than 80 European dancers will take part in a street carnival as part of the Sam Son Sea Festival 2020, scheduled to take place between June 26-27 in the north-central coastal province of Thanh Hoa.

 
 

Other News

.
K-pop attracts huge number of Vietnamese fans
K-pop attracts huge number of Vietnamese fans
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

In less than one day, the new hit song How You Like That by famous South Korean girl band BLACKPINK was number one on the trending list of Youtube Vietnam.

Coach Park spoilt for choice in midfield
Coach Park spoilt for choice in midfield
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

National team head coach Park Hang-seo now has a plethora of options to choose from in central midfield thanks to some rising stars in the V.League 1. 

'Don't scream and be serious' Japan theme park tells rollercoaster riders
'Don't scream and be serious' Japan theme park tells rollercoaster riders
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

Fuji Q-Highland asks riders to "scream inside your heart" to minimise spread of droplets.

Judging panel confirmed for Miss Vietnam 2020
Judging panel confirmed for Miss Vietnam 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

The names of individuals who will make up the judging panel of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant, as well as their participation in the competition’s activities, have been made public.

New web drama focuses on urban youth
New web drama focuses on urban youth
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

Idol Tỷ Phú (Millionaires), a new web drama featuring urban youth, has been released on the POPS Drama channel and POPs entertainment platform.

Ancient rock bed found in Ninh Binh province
Ancient rock bed found in Ninh Binh province
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

A rock bed dating back to the Le Trung Hung (Restored Le) era (1533 – 1789) was recently unearthed in Xich Tho commune of Nho Quan district, the northern province of Ninh Binh.

Lovers of vintage cassette players
Lovers of vintage cassette players
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/07/2020 

Many people go crazy for cutting-edge audio-visual equipment and always stay abreast of the latest trends, while there are others who remain loyal to the old days.

Trio promises impressive performance in new concert
Trio promises impressive performance in new concert
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/07/2020 

Leading singers of patriotic music Trong Tan, Dang Duong and Viet Hoan will mark their return after the lockdown with an impressive concert on September 5 in Hanoi.

Injury crisis hobbles Hanoi FC
Injury crisis hobbles Hanoi FC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/07/2020 

After an all-conquering, triple-winning 2019 season, Hanoi FC’s title defence is in tatters.

Dak Nong to host Vietnam 2nd Brocade Culture Festival
Dak Nong to host Vietnam 2nd Brocade Culture Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/07/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked the provincial authority of Dak Nong to prepare for the Vietnam 2nd Brocade Culture Festival 2020 in the province later this year.

Son Tung M-TP's new video a smash hit
Son Tung M-TP's new video a smash hit
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/07/2020 

A new music video by Vietnamese pop sensation Son Tung M-TP, Có Chắc Yêu Là Đây (Is It Truly Love), has shot to the top of the trending YouTube Vietnam charts.

Beauty queens set to participate in fashion show for children
Beauty queens set to participate in fashion show for children
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/07/2020 

A large number of the nation’s famous beauty queens are set to be reunited as they take part in a fashion show for children by famous designer Phuong Ho, with the event being held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 19.

A proud history of needle and thread
A proud history of needle and thread
FEATUREicon  08/07/2020 

The northern province of Ninh Binh is not only known as home of the UNESCO-recognised Trang An Tourism Complex but also as the birthplace of a whole host of talented people in the craft trade.

Hanoi plans to hold F1 Grand Prix in late November
Hanoi plans to hold F1 Grand Prix in late November
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/07/2020 

Hanoi is in the midst of thoroughly evaluating and negotiating with relevant organisations in an effort to host the debut Vietnam Formula One (F1) Grand Prix in late November of this year.

Alex Pullin: Australian world-champion snowboarder dies
Alex Pullin: Australian world-champion snowboarder dies
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/07/2020 

Pullin, Australia's flagbearer at the 2014 Winter Olympics, was found unconscious while spearfishing.

Will the real Christopher Wong please stand up
Will the real Christopher Wong please stand up
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/07/2020 

Christopher Wong, a secretive film composer from Los Angeles well-known in Vietnam for his music in blockbuster movies like Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass, Dreamy Eyes and Passport to Love, had to speak out

Traditional Japanese dolls exhibition comes back to Hanoi
Traditional Japanese dolls exhibition comes back to Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/07/2020 

Following the success of the Traditional Japanese dolls exhibition in 2013, the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam is set to organise the second edition of its kind from July 11 to August 10 in Hanoi.

School sports tournaments in HCM City, 3x3 hoops in Hanoi
School sports tournaments in HCM City, 3x3 hoops in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/07/2020 

The 2020 HCM City School Festival Basketball Tournament for Milo Cup, which opened at Phu Tho Stadium in District 11 on Sunday (July 5), has attracted 136 teams from 300 schools.

Choreographer brings Vietnamese characters to ballet stage
Choreographer brings Vietnamese characters to ballet stage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/07/2020 

Choreographer Tuyet Minh has produced several contemporary dance performances and world-known classic ballets. However, she has a dream of bringing Vietnamese characters to the ballet stage.

Skilled hands make fabric come alive
Skilled hands make fabric come alive
FEATUREicon  07/07/2020 

Ho Van Tai of Tan Phu Trung Commune in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap is considered the last artisan producing embossed fabric pictures in Vietnam’s southern region, after 68 years in the craft.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 