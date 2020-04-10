Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Thanh Hoa players agree to major salary cuts

 
 
11/04/2020    09:21 GMT+7

Thanh Hoa has become the third team in the V.League 1 to cut salaries after this year’s football season was postponed due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The salary cut is higher than HCM City and Nam Dinh.

Last season's runners-up HCM City agreed to cut 30 per cent in April, and that will rise to 40 per cent in May and 50 per cent in June if the league is still frozen.

Nam Dinh have cut salaries by 25 per cent to reduce the financial burden on the club.

Thanh Hoa players agreed to a 30 per cent cut in March, 40 per cent in April and 50 per cent in May, with further cuts possible if the league doesn’t resume.

 

Striker and captain Hoang Dinh Tung said he and his teammates all agreed with the club's proposal to overcome the difficulties during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams and enterprises are facing difficulties. Therefore, we have to share the burden with the club. We hope the epidemic will be over soon so we can play again," Tung said.      

At present, Thanh Hoa players are continuing to train together. However, they are being divided into small groups during the epidemic. — VNS 

