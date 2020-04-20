Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese cyclist That to return to Belgium in June for cycling practice

 
 
20/04/2020    23:59 GMT+7

National top cyclist Nguyen Thi That will return to her Belgian Lotto Soudal Ladies club in June for competition preparation.

Nguyen Thi That will be back to training in Belgium in hopes of her first Olympics. Photo webthethao.vn

That has been stuck at home because of the coronavirus that shut down all tournaments including cycling qualifications in which athletes could earn points for their Olympic dream.

However, the former Asian road race champion has received information from her club that she could fly to Belgium and take part in practising with other teammates.

The 30th Southeast Asian Games champion That has only taken part in one tournament since the beginning of this year. She dropped out of the world top 120.  

That is training with the national team in Binh Thuan Province.

 

She needs to be back in the world top 100 to qualify for the first Olympics in her career.

That is the first Vietnamese cyclist to earn a contract with an international professional club.  VNS

Vietnam's Nguyen Thi That wins French cycling race

Vietnam's Nguyen Thi That wins French cycling race

Nguyen Thi That won the first women's edition of the Grand Prix de Fourmies cycling race which ended in France early Monday Hanoi time.  

Vietnam's Nguyen Thi That second in Belgian cycling event

Vietnam's Nguyen Thi That second in Belgian cycling event

Nguyen Thi That finished second at the 25th Erondegemse Pijl cycling tournament in Belgium yesterday.

 
 

Painter Chuong, former president of VN Fine Arts Association, dies
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

After a long time battling cancer, painter Tran Khanh Chuong, former president of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, died yesterday, aged 77.

UNESCO launches ResiliArt movement amid COVID-19 pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

UNESCO has launched a movement calling on artists to share their stories, works and opinions to raise awareness about the far-reaching ramifications of COVID-19 across the sector and support artists during and following the crisis.

Hanoi astronomy park nears completion
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

The first outdoor astronomy park in Southeast Asea is nearing completion at Duong Noi Urban Area in Ha Dong District, Hanoi.

Best goals of Vietnam football team
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12 giờ trước 

Missing football? That’s a stupid question, of course you’re missing football. We all are! But fear not, here are a selection of some of the best goals scored by Vietnam over the last few years. There are some crackers here.

Photograph of Vietnamese fish seller wins grand prize at Smithsonian contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12 giờ trước 

An image featuring a fish seller in Hanoi taken by British photographer Jon Enoch has gone on to claim the grand prize at an annual photo contest organised by Smithsonian magazine of the United States.

Vietnamese football stars join AFC #BreakTheChain campaign
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

Local footballers Hung Dung of Hanoi FC and Duc Chinh of SHB Danang FC have contributed to the #BreakTheChain, a global campaign launched by the Asian Football Federation (AFC) aimed at promoting efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Singer inspires audiences with traditional culture, music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

Singer Hoang Thuy Linh made history by winning four awards including Singer of the Year at the 15th Devotion Musical Awards. She talks to Minh Thu behind the curtain.

Simple ways to nurture face skin with milk
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Milk is an easy-to-find material for nurturing skin at home.

Keep fit by exercising at home
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Over the past few months, the world has been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected the economy and every aspect of human life, including sports and physical exercise.

Online feast for book lovers begins
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

An online book fair kicked off on April 19 in celebration of the seventh Vietnam Book Day that falls on April 21 each year.

Together At Home concert: 9 things we spotted
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

From the most heartfelt performances to the messiest bedrooms, these are the moments that stood out.

Vietnamese embrace indoor exercises amid COVID-19 outbreak
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

As all gyms are closed in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, locals in HCM City have started working out indoors. 

'Then' singing signals arrival of Spring for ethnic groups in Bac Giang
VIDEOicon  19/04/2020 

“Then” singing is a cultural activity imbued with the belief and art of the Tay and Nung ethnic minority people in Bac Giang province. 

Coronavirus: Chinese Super League team return home to Wuhan after 104 days abroad
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

Chinese Super League team Wuhan Zall make an emotional homecoming after being unable to return for three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vietnamese football bosses eye May 15 kickoff
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/04/2020 

Vietnamese football bosses have set a tentative date for resuming play on May 15.

Filip Nguyen still dreaming of playing for Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/04/2020 

Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen hopes to return home and play for the national team in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers later this year.

Coronavirus: Stars take part in One World: Together At Home concert
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/04/2020 

Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones all play live at home.

Photo of Vietnamese children wins Agora app contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/04/2020 

A photo featuring Vietnamese children has been crowned the overall winner of the World’s Best Photo of Fun contest, #Fun2020, launched by the photo app Agora.

Take a trip down memory lane with these must-watch TV classics
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/04/2020 

When it comes to TV boxsets, there really have been some absolute crackers. In fact, when you think about it, probably far too many to mention each and every single one. So we’ve broke it down to a small section of some of the best.

Ao Dai design contest honours national costume
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

The Vietnam Women’s Union and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism have launched an Ao Dai design contest across the country with aim of promoting both the image and the cultural value that the traditional long dress has in Vietnamese society.

