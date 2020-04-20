Vietnamese cyclist That to return to Belgium in June for cycling practice

National top cyclist Nguyen Thi That will return to her Belgian Lotto Soudal Ladies club in June for competition preparation.

Nguyen Thi That will be back to training in Belgium in hopes of her first Olympics. Photo webthethao.vn

That has been stuck at home because of the coronavirus that shut down all tournaments including cycling qualifications in which athletes could earn points for their Olympic dream.

However, the former Asian road race champion has received information from her club that she could fly to Belgium and take part in practising with other teammates.

The 30th Southeast Asian Games champion That has only taken part in one tournament since the beginning of this year. She dropped out of the world top 120.

That is training with the national team in Binh Thuan Province.

She needs to be back in the world top 100 to qualify for the first Olympics in her career.

That is the first Vietnamese cyclist to earn a contract with an international professional club. VNS

