The last “book doctor” in Saigon

Vo Van Rang has restored millions of old books in his shop in Ho Chi Minh City for 40 years. He is now the only person restoring books in the city and is called the “doctor” for old books by his customers.
|Rang is called the “doctor” for old books by his customers. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
|Rang lives and works in a small alley off Ly Chinh Thang, district 3. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
|Most of the books brought to Rang's store are in very bad condition. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
|A customer's name is attached to the old book.(Photo: VNP/VNA)
|One of Rang's secrets is using glue made from tapioca.(Photo: VNP/VNA)
|Rang's tools include glue, needle, thread, and a paper cutting machine. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
|Rang carefully turns through the damaged pages. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
|The papers are very old. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
|This job requires care and patience. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
|Rang carefully sews the spines. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
VNP/VNA
