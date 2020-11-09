Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/11/2020
The last “book doctor” in Saigon

10/11/2020    15:19 GMT+7

Vo Van Rang has restored millions of old books in his shop in Ho Chi Minh City for 40 years. He is now the only person restoring books in the city and is called the “doctor” for old books by his customers.

The last "book doctor" in Saigon
Rang is called the “doctor” for old books by his customers. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The last "book doctor" in Saigon
Rang lives and works in a small alley off Ly Chinh Thang, district 3. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The last "book doctor" in Saigon
Most of the books brought to Rang's store are in very bad condition. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The last "book doctor" in Saigon
A customer's name is attached to the old book.(Photo: VNP/VNA)
The last "book doctor" in Saigon
One of Rang's secrets is using glue made from tapioca.(Photo: VNP/VNA)
The last "book doctor" in Saigon
Rang's tools include glue, needle, thread, and a paper cutting machine. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The last "book doctor" in Saigon
Rang carefully turns through the damaged pages. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
 
The last "book doctor" in Saigon
The papers are very old. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The last "book doctor" in Saigon
This job requires care and patience. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The last "book doctor" in Saigon
Rang carefully sews the spines. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The last "book doctor" in Saigon
The last “book doctor” in Saigon
Many young people go to Rang’s store to restore their favorite books. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

VNP/VNA

Ethnic people strive to keep traditional craft alive

Ethnic people strive to keep traditional craft alive

Zeng, the traditional art of brocade weaving, has long been a skill among the Ta Oi ethnic people in the mountainous district of A Luoi in Thua Thien-Hue province. 

 
 

.
