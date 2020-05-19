Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/05/2020 02:32:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

The most beautiful house in the world

 
 
19/05/2020    10:18 GMT+7

I visited President Ho Chi Minh's house on stilts for the first time in December 2006.

The most beautiful house in the world
BEAUTY: The simple wooden house in Thai-style with a tiled roof is nestled in a lush garden by the side of a fish pond. VNS Photo Doan Tung

It was also my first return to Hanoi, where I was born a year after the historic victory at Dien Bien Phu, and two days before Uncle Ho's 65th birthday. 

These were my impression of that very first visit, confirmed by subsequent ones, taken from my 2009 article The Ten Principles of Bandung: 

I thought this is the most beautiful house in the world. It is a modest wooden house on stilts, modelled on the traditional Montagnard hut in which Ho Chi Minh stayed during the years of anti-French resistance (1946-1954). It is very simple, elegant, functional and energy-efficient – the only 'luxury' item was a small electric heater for Hanoi’s winter chills. The house took less than a month to build. Uncle Ho specifically instructed that no precious timber should be used. It faces a large pond in which several varieties of fish breed and were occasionally cooked for Uncle Ho and his guests. It is surrounded by beautiful gardens, with palm trees, fruit trees, flowers, a great variety of native and imported plants. From here, dressed in simple peasant garb, Uncle Ho directed the resistance against the USA and its allies. So if you want a model of sustainability, elegance, simplicity, resilience, harmony, goodness, economy, energy efficiency, greenness and beauty, you have it in Uncle Ho’s house.

The most beautiful house in the world
HARD WORK: This archive photo taken in 1957 shows President Ho Chi Minh, then 67, hoeing the garden in the Presidential Palace to plant vegetables. VNA/VNS File Photo

I have been living in Hanoi since March 2011 and have been observing how Hanoi is rapidly changing.

Some time ago, I told a friend – who is also a true Hanoian, of the heroic war-time generation – that if a genie popped out of a bottle and said to me: "George, I can take you any place at any time in history", my answer would be: "Take me to Hanoi before motorbikes when the trams were still running."

This is a Hanoi I only know from black and white photographs, taken by my father, Australian journalist Wilfred Burchett, when US bombs were falling on the capital of North Vietnam. They show destruction, but also resilience, dignity and calm confidence in victory. And a kind of serene beauty.

During the recent period of COVID-19 social distancing, I re-read my father's book, Vietnam North. It explains how North Vietnam coped with war-time conditions: the relocation of industry, medical facilities, schools and universities, ministries – almost the entire infrastructure of the country was on a war footing. The people were united in the sacred cause of defending the motherland and making the country one again. President Ho Chi Minh's dream of Liberty and Independence was finally achieved on 30 April 1975, 20 years after Dien Bien Phu.

Today, Vietnam, and the rest of the world, are fighting a new enemy, a new virus, that is wrecking chaos around all over our planet. Being in Hanoi during the period of social distancing, I couldn't help but think back to the war times, which my father reported from the jungles of South Vietnam with the "Việt Cộng" and from Hanoi under bombs, and always from the "Hồ Chí Minh" side. It is a heroic narrative I grew up with and which is embedded in my consciousness. I tell people: "I was born on the Ho Chi Minh side and I'm still on the Ho Chi Minh side." And I can proudly add: "I will always be on the Ho Chi Minh side."

So I take great pride in the efficient and successful way Vietnam has dealt with the pandemic. This hasn't gone unnoticed by the international community.

But something the rest of the world may not be aware of is how beautiful and peaceful Hanoi was under social distancing. That peace and quiet fits Hanoi so well. Instead of ridiculously loud motorbikes, construction noises and other forms of noise and other pollution, I could hear the birds, which seem to have miraculously multiplied. I discussed this with Vietnamese friends at a post-social distancing reunion and all agreed: we want coronavirus to go away, but we wish the peace and quiet would stay.

Which takes me back to Uncle Ho's house on stilts. Perhaps it would be a good idea to adopt it as a model for a 'post-corona' world, a more modest, more sustainable, more elegant and environmentally friendly future. Why look up to French Kings, Roman Emperors and other examples and symbols of royal and imperial power and extravagance when developing the country? Why not Uncle Ho's simple Montagnard hut?

I believe now is a very good time to ponder these issues. Uncle Ho's house and Mother Nature are trying to tell us something. We should pay attention.

 

I would like to close by quoting a poem from President Ho Chi Minh's Prison Diary:

The Weather is Clearing Up

Everything evolves, such is the law of nature.

After days of rain, here's fine weather coming!

In an instant the earth has cast off its damp clothing;

Over ten thousand li the land spreads its brocade coverture.

Under a warm sun and balmy wind flowers smile with rapture;

In the tall trees with shiny boughs birds their trills rehearse.

Joy fills man's heart as well as the universe.

After the bitter comes the sweet: so runs the course of nature.

George Burchett*

* George Burchett is a visual artist and occasional writer. He has contributed to the recent  Phúc Tân Public Art Project on the Red River in Hanoi.

Hanoi decorated to mark President Ho Chi Minh's birthday

Hanoi decorated to mark President Ho Chi Minh's birthday

Many streets in Hanoi have been decorated to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday.

Visiting the historical house where President Ho pens the Declaration of Independence

Visiting the historical house where President Ho pens the Declaration of Independence

Situated in Hang Dao ward, Hoan Kiem district in Hanoi, the house at 48 Hang Ngang street is a historical place where President Ho Chi Minh penned the Declaration of Independence. 

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening
Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening
PHOTOSicon  18/05/2020 

Many Hanoians and their children enjoy flying kites after months of staying at home to avoid Covid-19 propagation.

Vietnam’s leading classical composer Maestro Nguyen Van Nam dies at 89
Vietnam’s leading classical composer Maestro Nguyen Van Nam dies at 89
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/05/2020 

It is said he was working on his 10th symphony, but it's now whether the work has been finished. Nguyen Van Nam, Vietnam’s top classical composer, who has left behind nine symphonic works, all dedicated to his country, died on May 17.

Special stamp released to commemorate President Ho
Special stamp released to commemorate President Ho
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to publish a special stamp collection to celebrate the 130th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday and the 50th anniversary of Ho Chi Minh Museum.

VN gymnasts set sights on securing additional Olympic place
VN gymnasts set sights on securing additional Olympic place
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/05/2020 

A number of Vietnamese gymnasts have set goals of winning another place at the Tokyo Olympic Games following Le Thanh Tung’s achievement in securing a berth at the prestigious event.

FIFA President lavishes praise on Vietnamese football
FIFA President lavishes praise on Vietnamese football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/05/2020 

President of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) Gianni Infantino has sent a letter thanking President of the Vietnam Football Federation Le Khanh Hai and Vietnamese football in general

Education and coaches key to cleaning up local football: pundits
Education and coaches key to cleaning up local football: pundits
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/05/2020 

Huynh Van Tien's football career could be over at the tender age of 21.

Three national treasures on display at Quang Ninh Museum
Three national treasures on display at Quang Ninh Museum
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/05/2020 

Three national treasures are being showcased at the Quang Ninh Museum in the northeastern province of the same name.

Footballer turns rice farmer to provide for family in the long-term
Footballer turns rice farmer to provide for family in the long-term
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/05/2020 

Although midfielder Nguyen Quy Suu is short in stature and isn't the most naturally talented player, the Dong Thap Province man has carved out a solid career thanks to his passion and perseverance.

Uncle Ho’s 130th birthday to be celebrated nationwide
Uncle Ho’s 130th birthday to be celebrated nationwide
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/05/2020 

Many arts and cultural activities like exhibitions, performances and a film week will be held nationwide to celebrate the 130th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday, which falls on May 19.

Historic book about Vietnam at the end of the 19th century released
Historic book about Vietnam at the end of the 19th century released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/05/2020 

Readers who are curious about the people, landscape, lifestyle and customs of Vietnam at the end of the 19th century can find their answers in a book by French doctor, explorer and photographer Charles-Édouard Hocquard  

Netflix collaborates with Skyline Media to expand Vietnamese movies selection
Netflix collaborates with Skyline Media to expand Vietnamese movies selection
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/05/2020 

Netflix on May 14 announced it will continue the expansion of its Vietnamese content library with the acquisition of 13 films through its first collaboration with Skyline Media.

Top-flight football to return to Vietnam in early June
Top-flight football to return to Vietnam in early June
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/05/2020 

At long last, football is back. The national top-flight V.League 1 will return to action on June 5 after being on hiatus since early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam to send strong team to AFF Cup 2020
Vietnam to send strong team to AFF Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnam will be sending a strong squad to compete at the AFF Cup 2020 scheduled to take place from October to December this year, deputy chairman of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan said.

Cinemas reopen with schedule of Vietnamese blockbuster
Cinemas reopen with schedule of Vietnamese blockbuster
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/05/2020 

Cinemas in HCM City are offering Vietnamese blockbusters released last year, two months after the social distancing to curb COVID-19 pandamic.

Nguyen Cong Tri’s spring-summer collection releases
Nguyen Cong Tri’s spring-summer collection releases
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/05/2020 

Designer Nguyen Cong Tri’s spring-summer collection, Cong Tri Summer Capsule 2020, has been released in HCM City.

Vietnam U19 side placed among third seeds ahead of AFC U19 Championship
Vietnam U19 side placed among third seeds ahead of AFC U19 Championship
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/05/2020 

The Vietnamese U19 men’s football team have been placed in group three of the teams seeded ahead of the semi-finals of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U19 Championship.

Preserving Nung ethnic group’s soul through folk songs
Preserving Nung ethnic group’s soul through folk songs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/05/2020 

Nong Dung Long, a Nung ethnic minority man in Phon Xuong Town, Yen The District, Bac Giang Province, said that today many Nung people cannot speak their traditional language so he recorded their folk songs in a notebook.

Sketches depicting quarantine life to be released in book
Sketches depicting quarantine life to be released in book
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/05/2020 

A bilingual Vietnamese-English book that features sketches portraying 14-days of centralised quarantine to prevent the virus spread with comments from its author will be published by Phu Nu (Women) Publishing House at the end of May.

Vietnamese designer debuts first COVID-19 fashion collection
Vietnamese designer debuts first COVID-19 fashion collection
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/05/2020 

Designer Chung Thanh Phong has introduced a fresh collection with the theme of “Save Yourself”, sending a message that it is the responsibility of each individual to know how to best protect their own health in the fight against coronavirus.

Miss Vietnam Tourism to be held in 2020
Miss Vietnam Tourism to be held in 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/05/2020 

The Miss Vietnam Tourism Beauty Contest will be held for the second time this year with hopes that it will help boost the tourism industry which has been badly affected by Covid-19 outbreak.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 