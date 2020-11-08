Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/11/2020 18:56:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

The pervasive power of “Tale of Kieu”

09/11/2020    18:44 GMT+7

The series of cultural events themed “Who remembers To Nhu”, held in the last three days of October at the Vietnam Women’s Museum in Hanoi on the occasion of the 200th death anniversary of great poet

 and cultural celebrity Nguyen Du (1980-2020), not only honoured but also affirmed the value and enduring vitality of “Truyen Kieu” (Tale of Kieu) in the contemporary life.

The pervasive power of “Tale of Kieu”
The performance of reciting Kieu at the programme.


At an exhibition on letters and paintings on Nguyen Du and the “Tale of Kieu”, the organisation MaiHaBooks introduced over 200 publications including various versions of the “Tale of Kieu” and research works on the masterpiece over several periods (from 1914 until now) and great poet Nguyen Du as well as more than 400 paintings on the literary work.

The exhibits displayed were across different themes: “Kieu in the era of Nguyen Du”; the publications of the “Tale of Kieu” during the 1900-1945 period; “Tale of Kieu” publications during the 1946-1954 period; the “Tale of Kieu” publications during the 1954-1975 and in contemporary life.

The study rooms of Confucian scholars in the 18th and 19th centuries as well as the interference between the western and eastern cultures in the early 20th century were reproduced. In particular the process involved in the study of Nguyen Du and the “Tale of Kieu” during the historical struggles for national independence was also introduced, helping viewers feel the soul and humanistic thought of poet Nguyen Du as well as the sentiments of the Vietnamese people and international friends to his masterpieces.

The large amount of literary works and paintings on The “Tale of Kieu” and Nguyen Du such as “Anecdotes and documents about Nguyen Du and the Tale of Kieu”, dictionary for the “Tale of Kieu” and the “Tale of Kieu” in Nom script, prove that the “Tale of Kieu” is no longer a poetic work but has become a cultural heritage of Vietnam.

With such a strong influence and spread, the “Tale of Kieu” has existed and developed persistently, inspiring the work’s lovers to create forms of cultural activities such as reciting Kieu, quoting from Kieu, telling fortunes from Kieu and composing new poems and paintings based on lines from the masterpiece.

 

During the series of cultural events, diverse activities attracted a large number of visitors who have always loved great poet Nguyen Du and the “Tale of Kieu”. The introduction of calligraphy and paintings related to Nguyen Du’s poems and the “Tale of Kieu” and reciting Kieu with the sound of dan tranh (Vietnamese 16-chord zither) were notable events.

The highlight of the event was the debut of three publications titled “Kim Van Kieu”, “Lam Thuy Tap” and a book remembering Nguyen Du from the organising board MaiHaBooks. In particular, Lam Thuy Tap is a collection of quotes and puzzles from Kieu and practices of Kieu that have been familiar across cultural activity in Vietnam and different poetic forms and styles. “Kim Van Kieu” is a publication reprinted by the edition of the Literature Publishing House in 1951. In the world of collectors and lovers of the “Tale of Kieu”, this is a beautiful, rare and valuable publication, honouring the values and significance of the masterpiece. It is also one of the special editions about the “Tale of Kieu” thanks to the six sub-versions of paintings on Kieu that were created by Indochinese artists.

The collection commemorating Nguyen Du was reprinted according to the 1942 edition by Prof. Dao Duy Anh. It resonated in the literary and fine arts world at the time because it not only honoured a great poem and poet of the nation and affirmed the important value of the “Tale of Kieu” in the history of language and culture but also honoured the illustrative arts and book printing industry of Vietnam. It featured beautiful recitals on the “Tale of Kieu” and 11 paintings by well-known artists including To Ngoc Van, Nguyen Gia Tri, Le Pho, Le Van De, Nguyen Tuong Lan and Tran Van Can.

For the “Tale of Kieu”, each person will have a specific feeling. It can be said that since it was a Nom script and it then changed into the national language as well as many other translations, the masterpiece has always created a strong sense of inspiration and fresh emotions for readers and researchers.

In addition to the aspiration to renew old features and promote the national quintessence to the public, the three publications were printed meticulously with many interesting points. They were the first publications in the bookcase "Vietnamese Heritage" from MaiHaBooks, expressing great respect to the legendary poet Nguyen Du and his masterpieces. NDO

Pre-teaser of film based on Tale of Kieu released

Pre-teaser of film based on Tale of Kieu released

The pre-teaser of Kieu, a new film based on the 18th-century Vietnamese epic poem Truyen Kieu (The Tale of Kieu), was released on YouTube last weekend.

French artists to perform 'Tale of Kieu'

French artists to perform 'Tale of Kieu'

Vietnamese epic The Tale of Kieu will be performed by French artists for the first time in Hanoi tomorrow.

 
 

Other News

.
Khmer people put traditional outfits on display at Ok Om Bok Festival
Khmer people put traditional outfits on display at Ok Om Bok Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  0 giờ trước 

A range of traditional costumes worn by Khmer people have been introduced at the recent Ok Om Bok festival held in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh.

ASEAN soul showcased at graphic arts exhibition
ASEAN soul showcased at graphic arts exhibition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

The third ASEAN Graphic Arts Exhibition has just opened in Hanoi as an art event to strengthen mutual understanding between ASEAN members.

Entertainment Events on November 9-15
Entertainment Events on November 9-15
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Jack wins Best Southeast Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2020
Jack wins Best Southeast Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Renowned Vietnamese singer and songwriter Trinh Tran Phuong Tuan (alias Jack) claimed the title of Best Southeast Asia Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) 2020 on November 9 during an awards ceremony held online.

Viettel FC lift V.League 1 trophy for first time
Viettel FC lift V.League 1 trophy for first time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Viettel FC have been crowned as the new champions of the V.League 1 following their 1-0 victory over hosts Saigon FC at Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on November 8.

Hungarian artist with a great passion for Vietnam’s trees
Hungarian artist with a great passion for Vietnam’s trees
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12 giờ trước 

Among her paintings, Hungarian painter Ory Anna-Maria, who is living in Vietnam, has always looked on trees with a great passion.

35 contestants progress to semi-finals of Miss Vietnam Tourism 2020
35 contestants progress to semi-finals of Miss Vietnam Tourism 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

The judging panel of Miss Vietnam Tourism 2020 have selected 35 outstanding contestants from across the country who will progress to the pageant’s semi-finals which are due to be held in Dak Nong province between November 18 and November 30.

Swimmer now calls triathlon his game
Swimmer now calls triathlon his game
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

SEA Games swimming champion Lam Quang Nhat shocked many when he announced his retirement a few years ago. But perhaps the even greater surprise came when news emerged he was eyeing triathlon at the region’s largest sporting event.

Finalists of Miss Vietnam pageant compete in swimsuit sub-contest
Finalists of Miss Vietnam pageant compete in swimsuit sub-contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

The 35 finalists competing in Miss Vietnam 2020 have gathered together in Vung Tau city in order to participate in various activities as they vie for the pageant’s sub-titles, including the title of Miss Sea.

Festival celebrating ethnic culture to take place in Thanh Hoa
Festival celebrating ethnic culture to take place in Thanh Hoa
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

A festival to honour and promote the cultural identity of the Muong ethnic minority will be held in the central province of Thanh Hoa on December 10-12.

Third ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition gets underway in Hanoi
Third ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition gets underway in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/11/2020 

The third version of the ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition kicked off in Hanoi on November 6, featuring a total of 117 artworks produced by artists from various ASEAN members.

Book on Fidel Castro and Vietnam debuts
Book on Fidel Castro and Vietnam debuts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/11/2020 

The book "Fidel Castro and Vietnam – Unforgettable memories" was introduced to the public in Hanoi on November 7, as part of the activities to mark the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam – Cuba diplomatic relations (December 2, 1960 – 2020).

Miss Vietnam finalists prepare for fashion competition
Miss Vietnam finalists prepare for fashion competition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/11/2020 

Preparations are being swiftly made by both the organisers and contestants of Miss Vietnam 2020 ahead of the pageant’s fashion segment, the first competition of the final round which is set to be held in Vung Tau on November 10.

Young rappers revived in quest for crown of reality TV show
Young rappers revived in quest for crown of reality TV show
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/11/2020 

The semi-finals of King of Rap, Vietnam's first competitive reality TV show seeking talented rappers, will be aired on Saturday.

Hanoi shuts down Sai Gon FC, keeps hope alive for championship title
Hanoi shuts down Sai Gon FC, keeps hope alive for championship title
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/11/2020 

Defending champion Hanoi FC beat Sai Gon FC 4-2 on Wednesday at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi, keeping hope alive for the championship.

Vietnam Festival in Japan kicks off
Vietnam Festival in Japan kicks off
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  07/11/2020 

The annual Vietnam Festival in Japan opened in Tokyo on November 7, making it the first large-scale event here since the city was included in the Japanese Government’s Go To Travel campaign.

Viettel win, lead V.League1 in penultimate round
Viettel win, lead V.League1 in penultimate round
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/11/2020 

A 1-0 victory over Quang Ninh Coal on Tuesday helped Viettel FC gain an advantage in the V.League championship race.

Designer Cong Tri to debut latest line at Vietnam International Fashion Week 2020
Designer Cong Tri to debut latest line at Vietnam International Fashion Week 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/11/2020 

Famous local designer Nguyen Cong Tri is poised to debut his latest collection during Vietnam International Fashion Week 2020, which is scheduled to run from December 3 to December 6 in HCM City.

Graphic artist offers printmaking class
Graphic artist offers printmaking class
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/11/2020 

Artist Pham Khac Quang who has more than 20 years of experience in printmaking will share his knowledge during a course open for anyone.

New TV programme on Vietnamese theatre airs
New TV programme on Vietnamese theatre airs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/11/2020 

Ho Chi Minh Television (HTV) is offering a new TV drama programme about Vietnamese theatre in the 1960s and 80s. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 