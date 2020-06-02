Third Dalat Ultra Trail Int’l Marathon to take place later this month

Over 5,000 domestic and foreign runners are expected to take part in the Dalat Ultra Trail International Marathon 2020 in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong from June 19-21, according to the Vietnam Sports Administration.

Runners at the race in 2019

The Dalat Ultra Trail International Marathon 2020, the third of its kind, was originally scheduled to be held in the city of Da Lat from March 13-15. However, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The athletes include around 300 foreigners. Most of them are living and working in Vietnam. Those who are from abroad and unable to join the race due to Vietnam’s border closure amid the COVID-19 pandemic can pass their spots for other runners to replace them. They can also reserve their spots for the next tournament in 2021.

According to organisers, the race will include four distances of 10km, 21km, 45km and 70km. The athletes will also compete in the 100km race for the first time, starting from Lam Vien – Da Lat Square.

Right after the Dalat Ultra Trail, a mountain cycling tournament, Dalat Victory Challenge, part of the Vietnam MTB Series 2020, will also take place in the city.

Some 300 foreign and domestic cyclists will compete in the race.